From UFOs to psychic powers and government conspiracies, history is riddled with unexplained events. You can turn back now or learn the Stuff They Don't Want Yo... More
CLASSIC: Is someone using sonic weapons in Cuba?
A few years back, employees at the US Embassy in Cuba reported a strange and disquieting phenomenon. They complained of vertigo, nausea, hearing loss and more accompanied by a strange hum and whine that followed them into their homes. The State Department refused to comment on the cause of these symptoms even as they shipped employees back home to the States. However, some anonymous government officials stated that the employees fell victim to an unorthodox, top-secret, sound-based weapon. Could it be true? You can turn back now, or learn The Stuff They Don't Want You To Know.They don't want you to read our book.: https://static.macmillan.com/static/fib/stuff-you-should-read/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
51:58
The Strange Case of Benjaman Kyle
Virtually everyone's experienced a slip in memory -- in most cases, the slips are thankfully short-lived. But what happens when your own brain conspires against you... what happens when you permanently forget nearly every detail of your own identity? This was the case of a man who took the name Benjaman Kyle, who for years was one of the mysterious individuals known as the "living unidentified."They don't want you to read our book.: https://static.macmillan.com/static/fib/stuff-you-should-read/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/28/2023
59:32
Listener Mail: Smurfs and CERN, A Possible Cult in LA, and Solving Wartime UFOs
Mortgage Man prompts an exploration of alchemy, smurfs and CERN. Summer Frog hips the gang to a controversial commune initiative in Los Angeles. Kevin writes in with a theory on obscure technology that may finally explain bizarre UFO sightings from Foo Fighters to the Korean War. All this and more in this week's listener mail segment.They don't want you to read our book.: https://static.macmillan.com/static/fib/stuff-you-should-read/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
46:44
The Houston, Texas Lovers' Lane Murders
On August 22nd, 1990, Cheryl Henry and Garland Atkinson set out for a night on the town. By the next morning, they had disappeared. A few hours later, police located both their abandoned car and their bodies, brutalized and discarded near the local lovers' lane. In today's episode, Ben, Matt and Noel explore the still-unsolved double homicide -- and whether this crime may one be solved.They don't want you to read our book.: https://static.macmillan.com/static/fib/stuff-you-should-read/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/26/2023
49:42
CLASSIC: Hollywood’s Abuse Epidemic
For decades people knew that sexual abuse occurred in Tinseltown. It was an open, dirty secret just behind the curtain of the most popular films, tv and stage shows in the country. And the victims of abuse rarely spoke out -- when they did, they risked the ruination of their careers (or worse). In 2017 this began to change. World famous producer Harvey Weinstein was outed as a serial sexual and physical abuser, prompting his exile from his film company and encouraging numerous other victims of abuse to speak out. As the world wrestles with these revelations, more and more questions surface: Who knew what, and when? How far does this system go? Learn more in this classic episode.They don't want you to read our book.: https://static.macmillan.com/static/fib/stuff-you-should-read/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
