Stuff They Don't Want You To Know

How far would you go to extend your life? While this has always been a focus of the rich and powerful, recent scientific breakthroughs may make an extended lifespan -- or even immortality -- a reality. And with that possibility comes a host of deep ethical and economic implications, from the idea of cloned human organs to how societies can (or can't) deal with a world where no one dies. In tonight's interview segment, Ben, Noel and Dylan welcome Mangesh Hattikudur, the creator of Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever, for a wide-ranging exploration of the past, present and future of the search for immortality.

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