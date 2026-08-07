Stuff They Don't Want You To Know

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2087 episodes
The True Story of Raytheon: Three Guys Got Super Into Refrigerators (and then War)08/07/2026 | 53 mins.Officially known as the RTX Corporation, the company commonly called Raytheon is one of the biggest defense and aerospace conglomerates on the planet. And with that comes a slew of controversies, cover-ups, and accusations of conspiracy. In tonight's episode, Ben, Noel, and Dylan explore how three guys who were super into refrigerators ended up saving the Allies in World War II ... and quickly realized war is great for business.
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- Duke Nukem shares his personal experience working with the Minuteman III. Replying to the episode on conscription, Ian proposes a map for basic training. HR follows up on the story of the USS Liberty, asking for more about the concept of the 'October Surprise'. Night Shift hopes more people talk about an up-and-coming politician named Vermin Supreme. Tune in for all this and more in this week's listener mail segment.
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- How far would you go to extend your life? While this has always been a focus of the rich and powerful, recent scientific breakthroughs may make an extended lifespan -- or even immortality -- a reality. And with that possibility comes a host of deep ethical and economic implications, from the idea of cloned human organs to how societies can (or can't) deal with a world where no one dies. In tonight's interview segment, Ben, Noel and Dylan welcome Mangesh Hattikudur, the creator of Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever, for a wide-ranging exploration of the past, present and future of the search for immortality.
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- When an unprecedented series of winter storms left millions of people throughout Texas struggling to survive without electricity or clean water, local authorities scrambled to get the lights back on--and to find a scapegoat. What exactly happened? What is it about Texas in particular that made the state so vunerable to this weather, and what happens next? Tune in to learn more.
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Strange News: AI and the New Age of 'Book Burning', eBay and Stalking, Fauci Rides Again, and More08/03/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Online commerce giant eBay gets in deep, hot water for stalking and harassing a pair of trade journalists -- and some actual eBay employees got in trouble. Dr. Fauci has a tense hang session with Congress. The great data center debate continues. Stunning revelations find 'AI' companies have been secretly buying up non-digitized books to feed their models -- and destroying the books afterward. New Jersey becomes the first state to ban grocery stores from jacking up prices based on your personal info. Join Ben, Matt, and Noel for all this and more in this week's strange news segment.
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About Stuff They Don't Want You To Know
From UFOs to psychic powers and government cover-ups, history is riddled with unexplained events. You can turn back now or learn the Stuff They Don't Want You To Know ... an audio podcast from iHeartRadio.Podcast website
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