Today we talk about half of the book You Must Change Your Life by Peter Sloterdijk. From criticism towards views of change that he thinks are far too centered on belief and moral strength, to a reworking of how to view human beings at the level of anthropology. We talk about how our view of religion might change under this new perspective... as well as how culture should be seen as a kind of monastic rule. Hope you're having a great week and enjoy the episode. :)



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