Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Philosophize This! in the App
Listen to Philosophize This! in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Philosophize This!

Philosophize This!

Podcast Philosophize This!
Podcast Philosophize This!

Philosophize This!

Stephen West
add
Beginner friendly if listened to in order! For anyone interested in an educational podcast about philosophy where you don't need to be a graduate-level philosop... More
Society & CulturePhilosophyEducation
Beginner friendly if listened to in order! For anyone interested in an educational podcast about philosophy where you don't need to be a graduate-level philosop... More

Available Episodes

5 of 179
  • Episode #179 ... Why is consciousness something worth talking about?
    Get more: Website: https://www.philosophizethis.org/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/philosophizethis Philosophize This! Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@philosophizethisclips   Be social: Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamstephenwest Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philosophizethispodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@philosophizethispodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philosophizethisshow   Thank you for making the show possible. 🙂  
    4/24/2023
    35:42
  • Episode #178 ... Susan Sontag - How Much Is Your View Of Everything Affected By Metaphors?
    Get more:  Website: https://www.philosophizethis.org/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/philosophizethis Philosophize This! Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@philosophizethisclips   Be social: Twitter:  https://twitter.com/iamstephenwest Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philosophizethispodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@philosophizethispodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philosophizethisshow   Thank you for making the show possible. 🙂  
    4/5/2023
    36:51
  • Episode #177 ... Susan Sontag - Do you speak the language of pictures and videos?
    Get more: Website: https://www.philosophizethis.org/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/philosophizethis Philosophize This! Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@philosophizethisclips Be social: Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamstephenwest Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philosophizethispodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@philosophizethispodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philosophizethisshow   Thank you for making the show possible. 🙂 RSS: http://www.philosophizethis.libsyn.org/
    3/22/2023
    33:06
  • Episode #176 ... Susan Sontag - Do you criticize yourself the way you criticize a movie?
    Today we talk about the essay titled Against Interpretation by Susan Sontag. :) www.philosophizethis.org www.patreon.com/philosophizethis www.instagram.com/philosophizethispodcast www.twitter.com/iamstephenwest    
    3/1/2023
    33:21
  • Episode #175 ... Simone Weil - Vessels of God
    Today we continue talking about the work of Simone Weil.   www.philosophizethis.org www.patreon.com/philosophizethis www.instagram.com/philosophizethisshow www.twitter.com/iamstephenwest  
    2/2/2023
    28:01

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Philosophize This!

Beginner friendly if listened to in order! For anyone interested in an educational podcast about philosophy where you don't need to be a graduate-level philosopher to understand it. In chronological order, the thinkers and ideas that forged the world we live in are broken down and explained.
Podcast website

Listen to Philosophize This!, Starlight Tea and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Philosophize This!

Philosophize This!

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Philosophize This!: Podcasts in Family