Available Episodes
Episode #179 ... Why is consciousness something worth talking about?
4/24/2023
35:42
Episode #178 ... Susan Sontag - How Much Is Your View Of Everything Affected By Metaphors?
4/5/2023
36:51
Episode #177 ... Susan Sontag - Do you speak the language of pictures and videos?
3/22/2023
33:06
Episode #176 ... Susan Sontag - Do you criticize yourself the way you criticize a movie?
Today we talk about the essay titled Against Interpretation by Susan Sontag. :)
3/1/2023
33:21
Episode #175 ... Simone Weil - Vessels of God
Today we continue talking about the work of Simone Weil.
Beginner friendly if listened to in order! For anyone interested in an educational podcast about philosophy where you don't need to be a graduate-level philosopher to understand it. In chronological order, the thinkers and ideas that forged the world we live in are broken down and explained.