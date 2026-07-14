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250 episodes
- Today we talk about half of the book You Must Change Your Life by Peter Sloterdijk. From criticism towards views of change that he thinks are far too centered on belief and moral strength, to a reworking of how to view human beings at the level of anthropology. We talk about how our view of religion might change under this new perspective... as well as how culture should be seen as a kind of monastic rule. Hope you're having a great week and enjoy the episode. :)
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- Today we talk about the book Critique of Cynical Reason by Peter Sloterdijk. Cynicism as a defense mechanism. Why the cynic isn't crazy. The way it ladders up into institutions and infects things like our language. Diogenes as a counter example of a mode of being that rejects pieces of society. Hope you love it. :)
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Thank you so much for listening! Could never do this without your help.
Website: https://www.philosophizethis.org/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/philosophizethis
Social:
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X: https://twitter.com/iamstephenwest
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- Today we talk about some of the best arguments for and against lying in the history of philosophy. Hope you love it. :)
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Thank you so much for listening! Could never do this without your help.
Website: https://www.philosophizethis.org/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/philosophizethis
Social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philosophizethispodcast
X: https://twitter.com/iamstephenwest
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- Today we talk about some of Macintyre's later work. How he thinks philosophy isn’t optional. It’s already hiding inside everything we do. How he thinks modern universities create experts who know their field but not what their work fully means. How real education should produce judgment, not just technical skill. And how important phronesis (practical wisdom) becomes at holding ourselves and our leaders accountable. Hope you love it! :)
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Thank you so much for listening! Could never do this without your help.
Website: https://www.philosophizethis.org/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/philosophizethis
Social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philosophizethispodcast
X: https://twitter.com/iamstephenwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philosophizethisshow
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- Today we talk about Macintyre's book Dependent Rational Animals. Hope you love it. :)
Sponsors:
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Thank you so much for listening! Could never do this without your help.
Website: https://www.philosophizethis.org/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/philosophizethis
Social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philosophizethispodcast
X: https://twitter.com/iamstephenwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philosophizethisshow
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About Philosophize This!
Beginner friendly if listened to in order! For anyone interested in an educational podcast about philosophy where you don't need to be a graduate-level philosopher to understand it. In chronological order, the thinkers and ideas that forged the world we live in are broken down and explained.Podcast website
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