Bridget Everett Says a Best Friend Can Be Your Greatest Love

Stories of romantic love are everywhere, but the actor, singer and comedian Bridget Everett says great friendships deserve our time and attention, too. Not just onscreen, but in reality.On the HBO Original series "Somebody Somewhere" (now in its third and final season), Everett stars as Sam, a character inspired by the actor's own life. She tells Anna about how heartbreaking, hilarious and central platonic friendship is in the fictional world of the show, and in Everett's own relationships.Everett also reads a Modern Love essay called "When Your Greatest Romance Is a Friendship," by the novelist Victor Lodato. Lodato was in his 40s when he accidentally found his "person," and became the platonic life partner of an artist in her 80s who lived across the street."Somebody Somewhere" is now streaming on Max.In April 2024, Lodato published "Honey," a novel inspired by Austin Brayfield, the friend he wrote about in his essay.