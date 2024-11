He Saved Me. Now It Was My Turn to Save Him.

When Laura Cathcart Robbins checked into rehab for a severe Ambien addiction, all she could think about was getting out and going home to her two young sons. Laura was also in the middle of a divorce and facing a possible custody battle so she wasn't looking to make her life more complicated. Laura tells the host Anna Martin about the unexpected bond she formed during the worst 30 days of her life and what happened when she came out the other side.This episode is adapted from Laura's 2024 essay, "Marriage Made an Actor Out of Me." Her memoir, "Stash: My Life in Hiding" is available now, and she hosts a podcast called "The Only One in the Room."