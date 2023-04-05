First Person
New York Times Opinion
Every opinion starts with a story. Intimate conversations about the big ideas shaping our world, hosted by journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro. From New York Times O... More
Why Conservatives Can’t Stop Talking About Aristotle
The 2,500-year-old roots of Ron DeSantis’ education plan.
They’re Severely Mentally Ill. Is It Ethical to Help Them Die?
A psychiatrist’s dilemma when the most extreme option is legal.
Daniel Ellsberg on the Papers He Didn’t Leak
The man behind the Pentagon Papers has a final warning for America.
He Started the First Police Academy at an H.B.C.U. It Was Complicated.
Chief Gary Hill on how to get more Black officers on the force — and transform cop culture through training.
Save a Life, or Commit a Felony?
The Supreme Court’s decision crushed Dr. Elise Boos. So why is she working with anti-abortion politicians?
About First Person
Every opinion starts with a story. Intimate conversations about the big ideas shaping our world, hosted by journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro. From New York Times Opinion.Podcast website
