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69 episodes
Kílian Jornet on What We Can Learn From Pushing Our Bodies to Extremes [Re-Run]08/01/2026 | 44 mins.This week we're sharing one of our favorites from earlier this year. This episode originally published on January 17, 2026. The ultrarunner and mountaineer talks about finding peace through doing unimaginably hard things.
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- New York’s star center on playing for his mom, Patrick Ewing. generations of emotional fans — and himself.
Thoughts? Email us at theinterview@nytimes.com
Watch our show on YouTube: youtube.com/@TheInterviewPodcast
For transcripts and more, visit: nytimes.com/theinterview
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- Lulu Garcia-Navarro sits down for an interview with the mayor of New York City.
Thoughts? Email us at theinterview@nytimes.com
Watch our show on YouTube: youtube.com/@TheInterviewPodcast
For transcripts and more, visit: nytimes.com/theinterview
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- The legendary rock star, now 82, on how fame, touring and aging have changed him.
Thoughts? Email us at theinterview@nytimes.com
Watch our show on YouTube: youtube.com/@TheInterviewPodcast
For transcripts and more, visit: nytimes.com/theinterview
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'Popcast': Gracie Abrams on ‘Daughter From Hell,’ Internet Cruelty, Writing With Paul Mescal, & Audrey Hobert07/04/2026 | 1h 16 mins.'The Interview' is taking the 4th of July weekend off, so we're sharing an episode of 'Popcast' that features Gracie Abrams. She discusses the inspiration behind her new album, "Daughter From Hell," out July 17, her new single "Look At My Life," collaborating with boyfriend Paul Mescal and longtime friend Audrey Hobert, opening for Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, navigating the internet as a young star, and more.
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About The Interview
Conversations with the world’s most fascinating people. Each week, hosts David Marchese and Lulu Garcia-Navarro talk to compelling, influential figures in culture, politics, business, sports and beyond — illuminating who they are, why they do what they do and how they impact the rest of us. New episodes every Saturday.Podcast website
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