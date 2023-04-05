Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
First Person

Podcast First Person
New York Times Opinion
Every opinion starts with a story. Intimate conversations about the big ideas shaping our world, hosted by journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro. From New York Times Opinion.
Society & CultureNews
Available Episodes

  • Why Conservatives Can’t Stop Talking About Aristotle
    The 2,500-year-old roots of Ron DeSantis’ education plan.
    5/4/2023
    39:10
  • They’re Severely Mentally Ill. Is It Ethical to Help Them Die?
    A psychiatrist’s dilemma when the most extreme option is legal.
    4/27/2023
    36:14
  • Daniel Ellsberg on the Papers He Didn’t Leak
    The man behind the Pentagon Papers has a final warning for America.
    4/20/2023
    35:23
  • He Started the First Police Academy at an H.B.C.U. It Was Complicated.
    Chief Gary Hill on how to get more Black officers on the force — and transform cop culture through training.
    4/13/2023
    29:38
  • Save a Life, or Commit a Felony?
    The Supreme Court’s decision crushed Dr. Elise Boos. So why is she working with anti-abortion politicians?
    4/6/2023
    35:52

About First Person

Every opinion starts with a story. Intimate conversations about the big ideas shaping our world, hosted by journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro. From New York Times Opinion.
Podcast website

