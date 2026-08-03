'The Interview' is taking the 4th of July weekend off, so we're sharing an episode of 'Popcast' that features Gracie Abrams. She discusses the inspiration behind her new album, "Daughter From Hell," out July 17, her new single "Look At My Life," collaborating with boyfriend Paul Mescal and longtime friend Audrey Hobert, opening for Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, navigating the internet as a young star, and more.



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