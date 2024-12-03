Powered by RND
Bobby Burton
Welcome to On Texas Football, the number one channel for in-depth analysis and discussion about Texas Longhorns football. If you’re interested in taking your ga...
  • Talkin' Ball LIVE | Longhorns Embarrass Aggies | SEC Championship | Recruiting Updates | Georgia
    OTF's Talkin' Ball livestream breaks down the Texas Longhorns victory over the TexasA&M, portal madness, Georgia, injury news, recruiting updates and takes your questions! Drop your questions and comments in the chat!
    --------  
    1:01:17
  • The Winning Drive | Texas Sends A&M Packing | Rematch with Georgia in SECCG | Recruiting Updates
    OTF's The Winning Drive livestream breaks down the news and notes from Steve Sarkisian's Monday press conference, win over Texas A&M, Tre Wisner's performance, rematch with Georgia, injury updates and takes your questions! Drop your questions and comments in the chat!
    --------  
    1:20:06
  • Steve Sarkisian Presser Reactions! | A&M Win | SEC Championship Bound | Texas vs Georgia Rematch
    OTF's Longhorn Livestream breaks down everything Texas HC Steve Sarkisian said during his Monday press conference including injury updates, the win over Texas A&M, rematch against Georgia in the SEC Championship game and more! Drop your questions and comments in the chat!
    --------  
    20:55
  • Coffee & Football - December 2 | Texas Silences the Aggies | SEC Championship | Recruiting Madness
    OTF's Coffee & Football livestream discusses the SEC Championship rematch with Georgia, the Texas Longhorns victory over Texas A&M, latest injury news, recruiting updates and more. Plus we take your questions! Drop your questions and comments in the chat!  Become an OTF OG for just $39.95 TODAY: http://www.ontexasfootball.comWe would like to thank our sponsors:Longhorn Wealth Management Group - http://www.longhornwealth.netPublic Rec - http://www.publicrec.com (Promo code ONTEXAS for 20% off)Hello Fresh - http://www.hellofresh.com/freeontexas (10 free meals)Duck Camp - http://www.duckcamp.comSouth Point - http://www.southpointdodge.com
    --------  
    2:18:15
  • Longhorn Livestream | #3 Texas def. #20 Texas A&M, 17-7 | Quinn Ewers Performance | Georgia Awaits
    OTF's Longhorn Livestream talks the Texas Longhorns dominating the Texas A&M Aggies, look ahead to Georgia in the SEC Championship game, recruiting updates and takes your questions! Drop your questions and comments in the chat!
    --------  
    1:10:47

About On Texas Football

