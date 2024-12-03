Coffee & Football - December 2 | Texas Silences the Aggies | SEC Championship | Recruiting Madness

OTF's Coffee & Football livestream discusses the SEC Championship rematch with Georgia, the Texas Longhorns victory over Texas A&M, latest injury news, recruiting updates and more. Plus we take your questions! Drop your questions and comments in the chat!