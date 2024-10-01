Powered by RND
Strangers on a Bench

Tom Rosenthal
Have you ever walked past a mysterious stranger on a park bench and wondered about their lives? Tom Rosenthal (singer-songwriter by trade) has spent the last 6
Society & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • EPISODE 10: Shall We Roll Down the Hill?
    Tom Rosenthal approaches a stranger on a park bench and asks if he can sit down next to them and record their conversation.This is what happened!Produced by Tom RosenthalEdited by Rose De LarrabeitiMixed by Mike WoolleyTheme tune by Tom Rosenthal & Lucy Railton Incidental music by Maddie AshmanEnd song : 'Golden Now' by Will CooksonListen here : https://ffm.to/goldennow Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:45
  • EPISODE 9: Deli Meets
    Tom Rosenthal approaches a stranger on a park bench and asks if he can sit down next to them and record their conversation.This is what happened!Produced by Tom RosenthalEdited by Rose De LarrabeitiMixed by Mike WoolleyTheme tune by Tom Rosenthal & Lucy Railton Incidental music by Maddie AshmanEnd song : 'Nice to Meet You' by Tom OdellStream it here : https://ffm.to/nicetomeetyou Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    27:52
  • EPISODE 8: Youngest of Six
    Tom Rosenthal approaches a stranger on a park bench and asks if he can sit down next to them and record their conversation.This is what happened!Produced by Tom RosenthalEdited by Rose De LarrabeitiMixed by Mike WoolleyTheme tune by Tom Rosenthal & Lucy Railton Incidental music by Maddie AshmanEnd song : 'Everything I Need' by Maddie AshmanListen to it here : https://ffm.to/everythingineedsong Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:06
  • EPISODE 7: The Disappearing Cyclist
    Tom Rosenthal approaches a stranger on a park bench and asks if he can sit down next to them and record their conversation.This is what happened!Produced by Tom RosenthalEdited by Rose De LarrabeitiMixed by Mike WooleyTheme tune by Tom Rosenthal & Lucy Railton Incidental music by Maddie AshmanEnd song : 'Yellow Fedora' by Hohnen FordListen to it here : https://ffm.to/yellowfedora Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    38:45
  • EPISODE 6: Love, Death, and Parisians
    Tom Rosenthal approaches a stranger on a park bench and asks if he can sit down next to them and record their conversation.This is what happened!Produced by Tom RosenthalEdited by Rose De LarrabeitiMixed by Mike WoolleyTheme tune by Tom Rosenthal & Lucy RailtonIncidental music by Maddie AshmanEnd song : 'To Be Held' by AugustaListen to it here : https://ffm.to/tobeheld Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    29:22

About Strangers on a Bench

Have you ever walked past a mysterious stranger on a park bench and wondered about their lives? Tom Rosenthal (singer-songwriter by trade) has spent the last 6 months walking the many parks of London, approaching random bench-dwellers and asking if he can sit next to them and record their conversation. Every stranger remains anonymous, neither name or place of work is ever revealed (even to Tom himself), leading to greater openness, intimacy, and surprising revelations from the participants.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
