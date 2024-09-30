Powered by RND
  • Call It with Dan Bucatinsky
    "Scandal" star Dan Bucatinsky sits down with Jess & Camilla to talk about "drinking the Kool-Aid" in their careers. They also have an honest discussion about Elisabeth Finch as Dan shares a terrifying real life extortion experience that also involved his husband. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    47:25
  • Call It Short & Sweet: The Perfect Morning
    Whether you're a grumpy morning person who needs a coffee to get moving or someone who can roll out a bed with a smile ready to go, everyone has a routine. Jess and Camilla take on some Call It Crew submissions about interesting morning routines and share their own unique ones, too.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    24:21
  • Call It Cuffing Season
    Swifties will do just about anything to see their girl Taylor, and Camilla is no different! She shares her not-so glam travel experience to The Eras Tour. Jess educates us all on “Cuffing Season”  and also lends a hand to some Call It Crew members who are missing their single life and dealing with an awkward family breakup.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:36
  • Call It Short & Sweet: What's In A Name?
    Imagine picking out an imaginary baby name with your boyfriend only to find out he cheated on you and the new girlfriend chooses the same name-- Say it ain't so! Camilla discusses what this really felt like as Jess explains what it was like leaving the hospital sans names for all of her daughters. The ladies also have a candid discussion about why choosing the wrong baby name can affect friendships.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    19:03
  • Call It What the Fans Wanna Know
    From burning out during long days on set that led to adult kind of tantrums to their biggest dream guests (paging Taylor Swift!), Jess & Camilla are answering burning fan questions all about "Grey's." See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    28:54

You may know them from Grey Sloan Memorial… but did you know Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington are actually BFFs in real life?! As all besties do, they navigate the highs and lows of life together. When one of them sends out the distress signal, the other one always answers the call. Big or small, they are there for each other. And, what does that look like? A thousand pep talks. A million “I’ve got you’s.” Some urgent “I’m coming overs”… Laughing through the tears and problem solving over glasses of rose… okay, sometimes it take tequila! Because, let’s face it, life can get even crazier than a season finale of Grey’s Anatomy! Now Jessica and Camilla are opening up the friendship circle to YOU! Someone’s cheating? They got you on that. In-laws are in-lawing? Let’s get into it. Toxic friendships? Air it out. They’re on your side to help you with your concerns, talk about theirs and every once in a while bring on an awesome guest to get their take on the things that you bring them. While they may be unlicensed to advise, they’re gonna do it anyway!
