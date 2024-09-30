What Was That Like - True Stories. Real People.

198: Robbie's daughter was a student at Sandy Hook
Adam lived in Newtown, Connecticut. He was 20 years old, and had no criminal record. One December morning, before 9:30 am, Adam shot and killed his own mother, Nancy, while she was still in her bed. Her body was later found with four gunshot wounds to the head.
Nancy was a gun enthusiast, and had quite a few rifles and handguns. After he killed her, Adam took some of those guns and drove his mother’s car to the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The front entrance doors were locked, but he shot his way through the glass panel. He then carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.
26 people were murdered at the school that day. Six of those were adult staff and faculty. The other twenty fatalities were children. All of them were age 6 or 7.
One of those children was Emilie Parker, an amazing 6 year old girl.
Today you’re going to hear from Robbie Parker, Emilie’s dad, about what happened to their family that day and afterward. And the famous radio personality that made their grief so much worse.
Content warning: this episode includes discussion of child death as a result of a mass shooting
If you’d like to contact Robbie, you can do that through his website:
https://RobbieParker.net
Robbie’s book:
https://www.amazon.com/Fathers-Fight-Taking-Jones-Reclaiming/dp/1635769833
Alissa’s book:
https://www.amazon.com/Unseen-Angel-Mothers-Story-Healing/dp/1629722790
Full show notes and pictures for this episode are here:
https://WhatWasThatLike.com/198
Graphics for this episode by Bob Bretz. Transcription was done by James Lai.
Want to discuss this episode and other things with thousands of other WWTL listeners? Join our podcast Facebook group at WhatWasThatLike.com/facebook (many of the podcast guests are there as well)
Get every episode ad-free, AND get all the Raw Audio exclusive episodes to binge, by joining the other listeners at What Was That Like PLUS.
Try What Was That Like PLUS free:
iPhone: at the top of the What Was That Like podcast feed, click on "Try free"
Android: on your phone, go to WhatWasThatLike.com/PLUS and click to try it free on any app
--------
1:07:07
TQ25: What's your favorite family tradition?
Every Tuesday, we grab a past question from the Facebook group, then Meredith and Scott answer it and read some of the answers given by other listeners.
The question for this episode:
What's your favorite family tradition?
Links for this episode:
Thousand Schnapsen:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Schnapsen
Scattergories:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scattergories
Meredith’s podcast is Meredith For Real – the Curious Introvert:
https://MeredithForReal.com
To check out the new Tuesday Question and get in the discussion, join us at WhatWasThatLike.com/facebook.
--------
27:56
197: Phil won $500,000
In 1988, Phil had just moved to Los Angeles. And he was in a tough spot.
At the time he had no job and very little money. So he was trying to come up with some kind of plan that could save him from being homeless. Since he had pretty vast knowledge in lots of different subject areas, he decided that he would try his hand at going on the TV game show, Jeopardy!
He had to pass an initial test, which he did, then he went to the contestant interview, and he passed that as well. And he actually got on the show. It didn’t solve his money problems though – even though he did well, he lost to a 5-time champion – by two dollars. Rather than earning any actual money, his parting gift was a bedroom set which forever became known as the Jeopardy! bed.
But twelve years later, he decided to try again, on a different show. In the year 2000, he was able to get on Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which at the time was hosted by Regis Philbin. This game show experience was very different.
Phil’s appearances on Who Wants to be a Millionaire:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEPMGv0S9Hc&t=2257s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QLq2Hq8_Dk
Phil’s wrote a detailed account of his experience:
https://www.ranker.com/list/behind-the-scenes-who-wants-to-be-a-millionaire/philgibbons?ref=profile_pub
Full show notes and pictures for this episode are here:
https://WhatWasThatLike.com/197
Graphics for this episode by Bob Bretz. Transcription was done by James Lai.
Want to discuss this episode and other things with thousands of other WWTL listeners? Join our podcast Facebook group at WhatWasThatLike.com/facebook (many of the podcast guests are there as well)
Get every episode ad-free, AND get all the Raw Audio exclusive episodes to binge, by joining the other listeners at What Was That Like PLUS.
Try What Was That Like PLUS free:
iPhone: at the top of the What Was That Like podcast feed, click on “Try free”
Android: on your phone, go to WhatWasThatLike.com/PLUS and click to try it free on any app
--------
1:13:02
TQ24: When you were a child, what did you get the most excited about?
Every Tuesday, we grab a past question from the Facebook group, then Meredith and Scott answer it and read some of the answers given by other listeners.
The question for this episode:
When you were a child, what did you get the most excited about?
Links for this episode:
The Five Love Languages:
https://5lovelanguages.com/
Meredith’s episode 247 – Is your food causing your depression?
https://www.meredithforreal.com/podcast-episodes/episode/7ca413c4/ep-247-or-is-your-food-causing-your-depression-nutritional-psychiatry
Meredith’s podcast is Meredith For Real – the Curious Introvert:
https://MeredithForReal.com
To check out the new Tuesday Question and get in the discussion, join us at WhatWasThatLike.com/facebook.
--------
23:56
196: Ray lost over 300 pounds
Here in America, we’re gaining weight.
In 1990, the average weight of a US citizen was 161 pounds. By 2020, just 30 years later, the AVERAGE weight went up to 181 – a 20 pound increase.
The rate of obesity varies by state. The state with the most obesity has almost 41% of residents falling into that category – and that is Mississippi. The state with the lowest obesity rate, around 24%, is Colorado.
Today you’ll hear from Ray. At one point in his life, Ray was way above average in a category that no one wants to be above average in. He weighed over 500 pounds. He knew his weight was way up there, but it was when they weighed him at the doctor’s office that he realized how high it was. So he made the decision to do something about it, and his turnaround has been amazing. He now runs ultramarathons – these are footraces from around 30 miles to even 100 miles.
This is a Flashback episode. Ray came on the podcast and told his story about 5 years ago, so I wanted to bring him back on and ask the question that everyone wants to know – has he kept the weight off? You’ll hear the answer to that, right after our conversation.
Full show notes and pictures for this episode are here:
https://WhatWasThatLike.com/196
Graphics for this episode by Bob Bretz. Transcription was done by James Lai.
Want to discuss this episode and other things with thousands of other WWTL listeners? Join our podcast Facebook group at WhatWasThatLike.com/facebook (many of the podcast guests are there as well)
Get every episode ad-free, AND get all the Raw Audio exclusive episodes to binge, by joining the other listeners at What Was That Like PLUS.
Try What Was That Like PLUS free:
iPhone: at the top of the What Was That Like podcast feed, click on “Try free”
Android: on your phone, go to WhatWasThatLike.com/PLUS and click to try it free on any app
About What Was That Like - True Stories. Real People.
A storytelling podcast, with first-hand amazing stories presented by Scott Johnson and Meredith Hackwith Edwards. Each storyteller tells their own personal true story, with all the details of what happened. Animal attacks, plane crashes, mass shootings, and more – you'll hear what happened directly from the person who experienced it, and the inspirational outcome of how they came out on the other side.