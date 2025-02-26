Introducing: What's the Reality?

Each week our host, Love is Blind's AD, invites her guests to discuss all things Love, Relationships, Pop-culture, and Reality TV! WHAT’S THE REALITY is where Relationships and Reality TV meet Love Culture!Love and relationships are what connect us all, regardless of socioeconomic status... and of course getting all the tea on your favorite reality shows! Each week we explore the complexities of dating, love, and relationships, while deconstructing the latest reality TV entanglements from your favorite shows. We unpack timely pop culture headlines, current events, and what's trending (or not) in all things love.WHAT’S THE REALITY dives into all things love with authenticity, humor, and plenty of heart, giving a fresh perspective on the people and things that truly matter the most. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a reality TV super fan and binge-watcher, or just love to stay up-to-date on who and what is hot (and not), this podcast is your go-to for love culture. Tune in, laugh, possibly shed a tear and maybe even learn a thing or two about navigating the rollercoaster ride of life, love, and reality!