Game Recognizes Chris Fowler: Preparation Over Hype
He’s called the biggest games in sports. But in this conversation, Chris Fowler goes deeper—into loss, legacy, discipline, and the lifelong mindset of getting better when no one’s watching.From the pressure of live broadcasts to the quiet moments that shaped him, Fowler breaks down what it really means to stay sharp over decades at the top of his field. He shares how his father’s death, a box of cassette tapes, and a relentless curiosity still drive him—on air and off.This isn’t just a sports episode. It’s a reflection on how to lead, learn, and show up for the moment when it matters most.Highlights:• Why preparation is everything• Grief, growth, and finding your voice—literally• How emotional discipline fuels performanceHosted by Marty Jaramillo, performance coach and CBS Sports injury analyst, Game Recognizes Game delivers raw, unfiltered conversations with elite performers across sports, media, business, and culture.Produced by Manifest Media. Powered by APOS Health & NOBULLExecutive Producers: Marty Jaramillo, Jack Levy, Sunny Jenkins, Mark Knell
1:07:09
Game Recognizes Justin Tuck: Built for the Big Stage
Two-time Super Bowl champion. Ivy League MBA. Legacy-builder on and off the field.In this debut episode of Game Recognizes Game, Justin Tuck sits down with Marty Jaramillo for a conversation that goes way beyond football. He talks about growing up in a small Alabama town, learning how to lose before he ever learned how to win, and why he still wakes up every day with something to prove.This is not a highlight reel. It’s about identity, resilience, and owning your role—whether you’re on the field, in the boardroom, or facing the weight of generational expectations.What You’ll Hear:• How setbacks forged his confidence• Why leadership isn’t about volume—it’s about consistency• What every competitor needs to understand about control and egoIf you’ve ever felt like the underdog or carried the pressure of doing it for your whole family, this episode will stay with you.Hosted by Marty Jaramillo, performance coach and CBS Sports injury analyst, Game Recognizes Game brings you straight into the minds of elite performers who don’t just chase greatness—they define it.Produced by Manifest Media. Powered by APOS Health & NOBULLExecutive Producers: Marty Jaramillo, Jack Levy, Sunny Jenkins, Mark KnellPowered By:https://www.aposhealth.com/https://www.nobullproject.com/Listening for the next great Podcast? Check out TABLE READ - Top 10 US Fictionhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/table-read/id1673590083
46:07
GRG - Tease / Trailer
This is what it sounds like when the top 1% of the 1% sit down and get real.Not scripted. Not polished. Just truth, grit, and game.In this sneak peek from Game Recognizes Game, host Marty Jaramillo goes deep with: 🗣️ Chris Fowler on pressure and preparation 💎 Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos on vision and execution 🔥 Mike Repole on hunger and high-stakes decisionsThis isn’t small talk. This is a masterclass in mindset.The full episodes drop soon. Get ready.GRG: Game Recognizes GameHosted by Marty JaramilloExecutive Producers: Marty Jaramillo, Jack Levy, Sunny Jenkins, Mark KnellProduced by Manifest MediaPowered by APOS Health & NOBULL#GameRecognizesGame #GRG #MartyJaramillo #TopOnePercent #MindsetMatters #ElitePerformance #Leadership #LegacyBuilders #NoBull #AposHealth #ManifestMedia #PodcastTeaser
Game Recognizes GameThe unfiltered playbook for greatness—straight from the people who live it.Hosted by Marty Jaramillo—CBS Sports injury analyst and trusted performance expert to the world’s top athletes—Game Recognizes Game delivers raw, real conversations with elite performers across sports, business, media, and culture.These are the stories that don’t make it to the podium: the mental pivots, the personal rituals, the near-misses, and the moments they almost quit. From Super Bowl champs to billion-dollar founders, each episode is a front-row seat to the mindset, discipline, and execution that define legacy.Whether you’re chasing greatness or just trying to level up, this is more than a podcast.It’s a pulse check for anyone playing to win.Produced by Manifest Media. Powered by APOS Health & NOBULLExecutive Producers: Marty Jaramillo, Jack Levy, Sunny Jenkins, Mark Knell