Game Recognizes Justin Tuck: Built for the Big Stage

Two-time Super Bowl champion. Ivy League MBA. Legacy-builder on and off the field.In this debut episode of Game Recognizes Game, Justin Tuck sits down with Marty Jaramillo for a conversation that goes way beyond football. He talks about growing up in a small Alabama town, learning how to lose before he ever learned how to win, and why he still wakes up every day with something to prove.This is not a highlight reel. It's about identity, resilience, and owning your role—whether you're on the field, in the boardroom, or facing the weight of generational expectations.What You'll Hear:• How setbacks forged his confidence• Why leadership isn't about volume—it's about consistency• What every competitor needs to understand about control and egoIf you've ever felt like the underdog or carried the pressure of doing it for your whole family, this episode will stay with you.Hosted by Marty Jaramillo, performance coach and CBS Sports injury analyst, Game Recognizes Game brings you straight into the minds of elite performers who don't just chase greatness—they define it.Produced by Manifest Media. Powered by APOS Health & NOBULLExecutive Producers: Marty Jaramillo, Jack Levy, Sunny Jenkins, Mark Knell