Check out https://www.squarespace.com/opl to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code OPL.Other People’s Lives is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/opl and get on your way to being your best self.Go to https://quince.com/opl for free shipping and 365-day returnsThis week Joe Santagato and Greg Dybec speak with someone who says they are a conservative man trapped in a lesbian’s body, and even though they are technically trans and gay, they don’t support those communities. This is a wild one.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices