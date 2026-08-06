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315 episodes
- Other People’s Lives is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/opl and get on your way to being your best self.
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This week Joe and Greg talk to a woman who refers to herself as a human toilet who eats her boyfriend’s poop and pee.
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- Check out https://www.squarespace.com/opl to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code OPL.This week Joe and Greg speak to a woman who grew up in extreme hoarding conditions with her mother. She talks about how her safety and health were put at risk. She also discusses the trauma her childhood left her with and how it impacted her relationship with her mother.
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- This week we speak to a misandrist who explains her views and beliefs.Check out https://www.squarespace.com/opl to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code OPL.Other People’s Lives is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/opl and get on your way to being your best self.Head to https://factormeals.com/opl50off and use code opl50off to get 50% off your first Factor box PLUS free daily greens per box.
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- This week Joe and Greg speak with a woman who had no idea her husband went out to hurt and kill people. She talks about how she found and how it impacted her and her marriage.Check out https://www.squarespace.com/opl to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code OPL.Go to https://AquaTru.com now for 20% off using promo code OPLLet Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at https://RocketMoney.com/OPLGo to https://quince.com/opl for free shipping and 365-day returns
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Check out https://www.squarespace.com/opl to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code OPL.Other People’s Lives is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/opl and get on your way to being your best self.Go to https://quince.com/opl for free shipping and 365-day returnsThis week Joe Santagato and Greg Dybec speak with someone who says they are a conservative man trapped in a lesbian’s body, and even though they are technically trans and gay, they don’t support those communities. This is a wild one.
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About Other People’s Lives
Each week, hosts Joe Santagato and Greg Dybec have an anonymous phone call with a stranger they found on the Internet. You never know what topics will be discussed and what stories will be shared.Podcast website
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