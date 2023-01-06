Each week, hosts Joe Santagato and Greg Dybec have an anonymous phone call with a stranger they found on the Internet. You never know what topics will be discus...
I'm A Phone Sex Operator
Ever wonder what really happens on phone sex hotlines? This week we chat with a phone sex operator who shares all the secrets about her work and the types of clients she has. What goes on on phone sex hotlines will blow your mind. It’s not what you think.
6/22/2023
40:40
I’m Serving 1,214 years In Prison For Murder
Today Greg & Joe speak with Red Onion Randy, an inmate at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia. Randy is currently serving 1,214 years in prison for capital murder. He explains what got him such a long sentence and how he has changed since the murder.
6/15/2023
40:16
Eating Over 16,000 Calories In A Day And Not Being Able To Stop
We speak with a woman can't control her binge eating disorder, even though she wants to. She explains how she went from a personal trainer to being overweight and not being able to stop herself from eating.
6/8/2023
31:43
What It's Like Living With A Stutter
This week Joe and Greg have an inspiring conversation with a young man who struggles with stuttering. They discuss the struggles of growing up with a stutter and how the guest has learned to overcome their hopelessness and embarrassment. It's great advice for anyone!
6/1/2023
40:58
A Celebrity Bodyguard Shares Stories And Secrets
This week Joe and Greg speak with a professional bodyguard who has worked with a number of famous celebrities, executives, and popular figures. He shares interesting tricks and secrets about the job and some mind-blowing stories about the famous people he's worked with.
