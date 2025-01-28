This is the story of Hajar - a young woman with Palestinian and Lebanese parents - who understands that her people are woven together - not just by ideologies or politics or even the yearning for a safe homeland but by their stories. The stories of their humanity, eccentricities, intimacy and tenderness. Stories that are embroidered into every part of their lives. Send us a text
--------
49:56
"Our existence as Palestinians challenges a whole universe that supports the occupation"
Can standing on a rooftop in a refugee camp be the starting point of a journey toward empowerment and change? This episode of "Migrant Odyssey" features Manal, a dedicated social worker and the founder of the Kayani Foundation, that support Palestinian women and girls through the values of family. She takes us through the harrowing history of her family, the struggles of her parents, and the poignant memories of her grandmother, whose stories and a cherished memento profoundly shaped her path.Beyond personal anecdotes, we confront the harsh realities faced by Palestinian refugees in Lebanese schools. Manal recounts her own experiences of racism and systemic barriers that hinder educational and professional aspirations. The rigid curriculum, internal violence, and flawed educational systems paint a stark picture of the obstacles that students encounter daily. Through Manal's narrative, we see the disparity between the immense potential of these students and the limited opportunities available to them, driving home the pervasive sense of hopelessness that many feel.Lastly, we explore the complexities of Palestinian identity and the emotional weight of statelessness. Manal shares her passion for outdoor activities and discusses her impactful work in mental health, child protection, and capacity building within refugee camps. The conversation also emphasizes gender equality initiatives and the resistance faced when promoting sensitive issues like feminism. Highlighting the necessity of involving men and boys in this fight, Manal's work underscores a broader commitment to fostering respect and healthy family dynamics, striving for equal opportunities and continuous support for the Palestinian community.Send us a text
--------
45:13
Maqluba: the upside down dish that is life on the West Bank
Life on the West Bank is upside down for Palestinians. They have little of rights on their land that they have lived on for centuries. The towns that they do live in cannot grow because they are being strangled by encroaching Israeli settlements. East Jerusalem, internationally designated as the Palestinian capital - is not. A journey that should take minutes takes hours and hours. The places where the are supposed to be safe - are not.It is, says today's guest Firas, like Maqluba - the beloved Palestinian upside down dish. Except it isn't. Unlike Maqluba,living on the West Bank is neither tasty nor beloved. This episode is co-hosted by Zoya (our half Palestinian half Ukrainian guest from episode 9) who brings her compassion, with and experience of, the Palestinian tragedy to a thoughtful discussion that ranges from Firas' personal story to questions of decolonizing minds and managing conflict where laws and governance do not apply. And it ends - as so many of our stories do - with the ties of the heart: those profound emotional bonds that define what it means to truly belong "with" a place and its people. Send us a text
--------
45:59
"Even If what stays of Gaza is rubble. The rubble will be my home"
This episode is extraordinary not just because Tareq - a young man from Gaza - has an extraordinary story to tell, but because as he tells it , one can hear each stage of his life unfiltered. He is able to express what Tareq the child felt long before his adult self understood the years' long blockade -seige- under which his city lived. And when we hear his story of when he first had to go to Jerusalem, we hear the shock of his treatment - as if it were happening to him today. Tareq more than tells his story, he relives it. And so will you.Send us a text
--------
28:49
Rowan from the West Bank: "I lost my sense of fear - and that's scary."
Imagine navigating the complex layers of survivor's guilt while fostering a beacon of innovation amidst the ricochet of conflict. Join us as we welcome Rowan, a resilient Palestinian businesswoman and engineer from the West Bank, who shares an intimate portrayal of life under occupation. Her vivid narratives reveal the deep cultural and spiritual significance of Ramadan, the ingenuity required to thrive as an entrepreneur in the Middle East, and the unwavering commitment to humanity that defines the Palestinian spirit. The tapestry of her story is woven with threads of hope and the stark realities of living amidst ongoing strife in Gaza.The echoes of trauma reverberate through generations, shaping lives in ways that often remain hidden. This episode peels back the veil on the psychological impacts of continuous trauma as Rowan and I explore how Palestinians have normalized violence to the point of fearlessness. We delve into the challenges of mental health in conflict zones, sharing personal anecdotes that illustrate the complexity of seeking support in an environment where trauma is part of the everyday fabric of life. Through Rowan's eyes, we grasp the generational transmission of pain and perseverance, and understand the silent burdens carried within families.Rowan's journey embodies the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial grit that can emerge from the most challenging circumstances. From her early education to launching her startup, Amal, aimed at revolutionizing the construction industry, Rowan's experiences highlight the economic and professional hurdles faced by Palestinians. The candid recount of her startup's evolution, from a simple Google Forms setup to a service impacting thousands, ultimately reflects the broader landscape of opportunity and growth in a region hungry for change. Her narrative not only captivates but also inspires, shining a light on the indomitable human spirit that persists in the wake of adversity.Send us a text
--------
57:19
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
This series is specifically aimed at helping to change the current fear-ridden attitude of the wealthy world to migrants, as well as to grant the migrants themselves (be they refugees or economic and climate driven) a voice of self confidence and pride. We'll be talking to extraordinary people who are transforming themselves and their host countries, with courage and ingenuity.- If the title of the podcast is “Migrant Odyssey”, its spirit is certainly “Too big to contain”. Your podcast host is Stephen Barden