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182 episodes
- Adani chats with Nomisha Kurian, Professor in Education Studies at the University of Warwick, Associate Fellow at the University of Cambridge’s Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, and Associate at the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Research in Digital Education. Nomisha has been at the forefront of research on children’s safety and well-being, elucidating what it means for up-and-coming AI technologies to support children’s development and align with their best interests. She has also advised the UK Government Open Innovation Team, spearheaded policy briefs, and previously researched children’s rights law at Yale University. We discuss how a recently-viral NYT article relates to Nomisha’s frameworks for developmentally aligned AI, why we should have “critical hope” for the future, and learn more about the exciting things she’ll be releasing later this year!
NYT feature – “What Parents in China See in A.I. Toys”: https://www.nytimes.com/video/world/asia/100000010595407/china-ai-toy-chatbot.html
Nomisha’s framework on developmentally aligned AI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s44436-025-00009-z
Nomisha’s further work: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=wT89nlAAAAAJ
Nomisha’s children’s book: https://nosycrow.com/book/university-of-cambridge-think-big-artificial-intelligence/
Adani’s website: https://www.adaniabutto.com
Adani’s Bluesky @adani
Podcast Twitter @StanfordPsyPod
Podcast Substack https://stanfordpsypod.substack.com/
Let us know what you thought of this episode, or of the podcast! :) stanfordpsychpodcast@gmail.com
- In this episode, Elizabeth chats with Dr. Andrew Lampinen as a part of our Alumni in Industry series. Andrew is currently a Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic. Prior to joining Anthropic, he worked as a Staff Research Scientist at Google DeepMind, and before that he earned his PhD here at Stanford and researched how humans are able to learn new things rapidly. His work bridges cognitive science and artificial intelligence, often with a focus on how the complex behaviors and representations of models, agents, or humans emerge from their learning experiences or data. In this episode, Dr. Lampinen shares his experiences in academia and industry and offers an insightful perspective on how these two research landscapes may be similar and different.
Andrew's website: https://lampinen.github.io/
Elizabeth’s: website: imelizabeth.github.io
Elizabeth’s BlueSky: @imelizabeth.bsky.social
Podcast BlueSky @StanfordPsyPod.bsky.social
Podcast Twitter @StanfordPsyPod
Podcast Substack https://stanfordpsypod.substack.com/
Let us know what you thought of this episode, or of the podcast! :) stanfordpsychpodcast@gmail.com
- Adani chats with Cynthia Osborne, Professor at Vanderbilt University and Executive Director of the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center. Prof. Osborne’s work focuses on translating developmental science into effective, evidence-based policies for families and young children in the U.S. We discuss what the field of Early Childhood Policy entails, the ongoing work that Prof. Osborne and the Impact Center conduct, and why the first three years of childhood are so critical. Prof. Osborne also tells us about her path into her current work, how she built the Impact Center’s wonderful team, and what advice she would pass on to students seeking to bridge research and policy!
Cynthia Osborne’s page: https://peabody.vanderbilt.edu/bio/cynthia-osborne/
Cynthia Osborne’s publications: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=tRc8EmMAAAAJ
Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center: https://pn3policy.org/
Policy Impact Calculator: https://pn3policy.org/policy-impact-calculator/
Prenatal-to-3 State Policy Roadmap: https://pn3policy.org/pn-3-state-policy-roadmap-2025/
Adani’s website: https://stanford.edu/~aabutto/
Adani’s Bluesky @adani
Podcast Twitter @StanfordPsyPod
Podcast Substack https://stanfordpsypod.substack.com/
Let us know what you thought of this episode, or of the podcast! :) stanfordpsychpodcast@gmail.com
- This week, Enna chats with Dr. Julia Nolte, Assistant Professor of Economic Psychology at Tilburg University. Julia’s research examines how information management, risk perception, and decision-making change across adulthood. She is particularly interested in what keeps people, especially older adults, from making well-informed and high-quality decisions, and how we can better support people in making choices that align with their goals and values.
In our conversation, Julia discusses how her early interest in theater sparked her interest in psychology, how she came to study aging and decision-making, and what her work can teach us about information avoidance, decision-making, and the very human challenge of choosing between imperfect options.
Julia’s Website: https://www.julianolte.org/
Julia’s X: @Dr_Julia_Nolte
Julia’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julia-nolte-8aa02b158/
Julia’s Paper: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0361073X.2025.2473849
Enna’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ennayuxuanchen/
Enna’s X: @EnnaYuxuanChen
Podcast Contact: stanfordpsychpodcast@gmail.com
Podcast Twitter: @StanfordPsyPod
Podcast Substack: https://stanfordpsypod.substack.com/
Podcast Contact: stanfordpsychpodcast@gmail.com
177 - Alison Gopnik: How Can Understanding Childhood Help Us Build Better AI? (REAIR)06/12/2026 | 40 mins.In this re-air (but more timely than ever!) episode from 2021, Anjie chats with Alison Gopnik, Professor at the Department of Psychology and Affiliate Professor at Department of Philosophy at UC Berkeley. Alison is not only a great cognitive scientist and philosopher who has made many groundbreaking contributions to the field, but also a great science communicator. Alison authored multiple bestselling books, including The Scientist in the Crib, The Philosophical Baby, The Gardener, and the Carpenter. She also writes widely about cognitive science and psychology for multiple national outlets including the NYT, the Atlantic, and so on. In this episode, we discussed one of her recent review pieces on the role of childhood in solving the explore-exploit dilemma, a challenge to contemporary artificial intelligence.
Alison's lab website: https://www.gopniklab.berkeley.edu/
Alison's paper: https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rstb.2019.0502
Alison's Twitter: @AlisonGopnik
Podcast Twitter @StanfordPsyPod
Podcast Substack https://stanfordpsypod.substack.com/
Let us know what you thought of this episode, or of the podcast! :) stanfordpsychpodcast@gmail.com
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About Stanford Psychology Podcast
The student-led Stanford Psychology Podcast invites leading psychologists to talk about what’s on their mind lately. Join Eric Neumann, Anjie Cao, Kate Petrova, Bella Fascendini, Joseph Outa and Julia Rathmann-Bloch as they chat with their guests about their latest exciting work. Every week, an episode will bring you new findings from psychological science and how they can be applied to everyday life. The opinions and views expressed in this podcast represent those of the speaker and not necessarily Stanford's. Subscribe at stanfordpsypod.substack.com. Let us hear your thoughts at stanfordpsychpodcast@gmail.com. Follow us on Twitter @StanfordPsyPod. Visit our website https://stanfordpsychologypodcast.com. Soundtrack: Corey Zhou (UCSD). Logo: Sarah Wu (Stanford)Podcast website
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