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Raising Health

Andreessen Horowitz, a16z Bio + Health
Life SciencesScience
Raising Health
Latest episode

202 episodes

  • Raising Health

    Clinical AI Comes of Age | Suchi Saria on the Future of Healthcare

    07/06/2026 | 46 mins.
    Julie Yoo sits down with Dr. Suchi Saria, founder and CEO of Bayesian Health, to discuss the current state of clinical AI and what it takes to deploy AI systems in real-world healthcare settings.

    While much of the recent attention around AI has focused on copilots, chatbots, and administrative workflows, Saria argues that the greatest opportunity lies in helping clinicians make better decisions at the point of care. She explains how Bayesian Health's clinical intelligence platform continuously analyzes multimodal patient data to identify signs of deterioration, sepsis, and other high-risk conditions before they become medical emergencies.

    The conversation explores FDA approval, reimbursement, clinician trust, AI governance, hospital workflows, and why healthcare requires a higher standard of evidence than most software categories. Along the way, Saria shares lessons from bringing AI into clinical practice, the future of proactive medicine, and why the next era of healthcare may be defined by continuous intelligence rather than reactive care.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Suchi Saria on X: https://x.com/suchisaria

    Follow Julie Yoo on X: https://x.com/julieyoo

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Raising Health

    AI, Healthcare, and 700 Million Patients | Nicolas Abad, Telepatía

    06/17/2026 | 26 mins.
    Nicolás Abad, founder and CEO of Telepatía, joins a16z to discuss building AI-powered tools for healthcare in Latin America.

    Inspired by the loss of his father to a preventable medical error, Adbad set out to address one of the region’s most significant challenges: a shortage of doctors, fragmented medical records, and limited healthcare infrastructure across a population of more than 700 million people. Telepatía's first product acts as a clinical copilot, helping physicians document visits, access patient context, and make more informed decisions.

    The conversation explores healthcare delivery in Latin America, AI-assisted medicine, medical errors, electronic health records, and why Abad believes AI can help expand access to care while improving outcomes. Along the way, he shares his vision for building an “AI doctor for doctors” and the long-term goal of transforming healthcare across the region.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Nicolás on X: https://x.com/Nicobot01

    Follow Gabriel on X: https://x.com/GEVS94

    Follow Daisy on X: https://x.com/daisydwolf

    Follow Eva on X: https://x.com/evajsteinman

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Raising Health

    Healthcare Will Benefit Most from AI | Julie Yoo on StartUp Health

    04/21/2026 | 28 mins.
    This episode originally aired on StartUp Health. Unity Stoakes speaks with Julie Yoo, general partner at a16z, about why healthcare is poised to benefit more from AI than any other industry, how the business profile of health tech companies has fundamentally shifted, and what founders need to show up with today to stand out at the seed and Series A stages.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Julie Yoo on X: https://x.com/julesyoo

    Follow Unity on X: https://x.com/unitystoakes

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Raising Health

    Andrew Huberman: Peptides, Sleep Tech, and the End of Obesity

    03/09/2026 | 51 mins.
    Daisy Wolf speaks with Dr. Andrew Huberman, professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University and host of the Huberman Lab podcast. They discuss how the pandemic sparked a consumer health revolution, the emerging peptide and GLP landscape, what the science actually says about focus drugs, and the neurotechnologies Huberman believes will let us write to our own biology within the next five years.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Andrew Huberman on X: https://twitter.com/hubermanlab

    Follow Daisy Wolf on X: https://twitter.com/daisydwolf

     

    Stay Updated:

    If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to like, subscribe, and share with your friends!

    Find a16z on X: https://twitter.com/a16z

    Find a16z on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a16z

    Listen to the a16z Show on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5bC65RDvs3oxnLyqqvkUYX

    Listen to the a16z Show on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a16z-podcast/id842818711

    Follow our host: https://x.com/eriktorenberg

    Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see http://a16z.com/disclosures.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Raising Health

    Rebuilding Behavioral Health’s Operating System with AI

    03/02/2026 | 36 mins.
    a16z Partners Daisy Wolf and Eva Steinman talk with Zach Cohen and Raymond Wang, cofounders of Ease Health, a company building an AI operating system for behavioral health that combines CRM, EHR, and revenue cycle management into a single platform. They discuss why behavioral health software has lagged behind, what it means to build AI native versus AI integrated, and why Zach left his job as an investor at a16z to go build in this space. They also cover how Ease plans to replace the dozen software vendors most practices rely on today.

     

    Resources:

    Follow Daisy Wolf on X:  https://x.com/daisydwolf

    Follow Eva Steinman on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eva-steinman/

    Follow Zach Cohen on X:  https://x.com/zachcohen25

    Follow Raymond Wang on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arrays/

     

    Stay Updated:

    If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to like, subscribe, and share with your friends!

    Find a16z on X:https://x.com/a16z

    Find a16z on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a16z

    Listen to the a16z Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5bC65RDvs3oxnLyqqvkUYX

    Listen to the a16z Podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a16z-podcast/id842818711

    Follow our host: https://x.com/eriktorenberg

    Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see http://a16z.com/disclosures

    .

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Raising Health
A myriad of AI, science, and technology experts explore the real challenges and enormous opportunities facing entrepreneurs who are building the future of health. Raising Health, a podcast by a16z Bio + Health, dives deep into the heart of biotechnology and healthcare innovation. Join veteran company builders, operators, and investors Vineeta Agarwala, Julie Yoo, and Jorge Conde, along with distinguished guests like Mark Cuban, Greg Verdine, Fei-Fei Li, and Suchi Saria, as they explore the intricacies of these technological advancements and how they can be built and effectively delivered. Together, we can rewrite the script. Welcome to Raising Health.
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