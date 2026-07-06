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202 episodes
- Julie Yoo sits down with Dr. Suchi Saria, founder and CEO of Bayesian Health, to discuss the current state of clinical AI and what it takes to deploy AI systems in real-world healthcare settings.
While much of the recent attention around AI has focused on copilots, chatbots, and administrative workflows, Saria argues that the greatest opportunity lies in helping clinicians make better decisions at the point of care. She explains how Bayesian Health's clinical intelligence platform continuously analyzes multimodal patient data to identify signs of deterioration, sepsis, and other high-risk conditions before they become medical emergencies.
The conversation explores FDA approval, reimbursement, clinician trust, AI governance, hospital workflows, and why healthcare requires a higher standard of evidence than most software categories. Along the way, Saria shares lessons from bringing AI into clinical practice, the future of proactive medicine, and why the next era of healthcare may be defined by continuous intelligence rather than reactive care.
Resources:
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- Nicolás Abad, founder and CEO of Telepatía, joins a16z to discuss building AI-powered tools for healthcare in Latin America.
Inspired by the loss of his father to a preventable medical error, Adbad set out to address one of the region’s most significant challenges: a shortage of doctors, fragmented medical records, and limited healthcare infrastructure across a population of more than 700 million people. Telepatía's first product acts as a clinical copilot, helping physicians document visits, access patient context, and make more informed decisions.
The conversation explores healthcare delivery in Latin America, AI-assisted medicine, medical errors, electronic health records, and why Abad believes AI can help expand access to care while improving outcomes. Along the way, he shares his vision for building an “AI doctor for doctors” and the long-term goal of transforming healthcare across the region.
Resources:
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- This episode originally aired on StartUp Health. Unity Stoakes speaks with Julie Yoo, general partner at a16z, about why healthcare is poised to benefit more from AI than any other industry, how the business profile of health tech companies has fundamentally shifted, and what founders need to show up with today to stand out at the seed and Series A stages.
Resources:
Follow Julie Yoo on X: https://x.com/julesyoo
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- Daisy Wolf speaks with Dr. Andrew Huberman, professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University and host of the Huberman Lab podcast. They discuss how the pandemic sparked a consumer health revolution, the emerging peptide and GLP landscape, what the science actually says about focus drugs, and the neurotechnologies Huberman believes will let us write to our own biology within the next five years.
Resources:
Follow Andrew Huberman on X: https://twitter.com/hubermanlab
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Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see http://a16z.com/disclosures.
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- a16z Partners Daisy Wolf and Eva Steinman talk with Zach Cohen and Raymond Wang, cofounders of Ease Health, a company building an AI operating system for behavioral health that combines CRM, EHR, and revenue cycle management into a single platform. They discuss why behavioral health software has lagged behind, what it means to build AI native versus AI integrated, and why Zach left his job as an investor at a16z to go build in this space. They also cover how Ease plans to replace the dozen software vendors most practices rely on today.
Resources:
Follow Daisy Wolf on X: https://x.com/daisydwolf
Follow Eva Steinman on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eva-steinman/
Follow Zach Cohen on X: https://x.com/zachcohen25
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Stay Updated:
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to like, subscribe, and share with your friends!
Find a16z on X:https://x.com/a16z
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Listen to the a16z Podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a16z-podcast/id842818711
Follow our host: https://x.com/eriktorenberg
Please note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should NOT be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see http://a16z.com/disclosures
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About Raising Health
A myriad of AI, science, and technology experts explore the real challenges and enormous opportunities facing entrepreneurs who are building the future of health. Raising Health, a podcast by a16z Bio + Health, dives deep into the heart of biotechnology and healthcare innovation. Join veteran company builders, operators, and investors Vineeta Agarwala, Julie Yoo, and Jorge Conde, along with distinguished guests like Mark Cuban, Greg Verdine, Fei-Fei Li, and Suchi Saria, as they explore the intricacies of these technological advancements and how they can be built and effectively delivered. Together, we can rewrite the script. Welcome to Raising Health.Podcast website
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