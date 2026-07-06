a16z Partners Daisy Wolf and Eva Steinman talk with Zach Cohen and Raymond Wang, cofounders of Ease Health, a company building an AI operating system for behavioral health that combines CRM, EHR, and revenue cycle management into a single platform. They discuss why behavioral health software has lagged behind, what it means to build AI native versus AI integrated, and why Zach left his job as an investor at a16z to go build in this space. They also cover how Ease plans to replace the dozen software vendors most practices rely on today.







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Follow Raymond Wang on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arrays/







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