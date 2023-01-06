Earthfiles Podcast with Linda Moulton Howe

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Weekly live broadcasts of Real X-Files from Earth to the universe beyond. Reported and Edited by Linda Moulton Howe. More
Available Episodes

  • 35: 1941 - 2023: 80 Years of UFO E.T. Cover-Up By Pentagon?
    35: June 14, 2023 - 1941 - 2023: 80 Years of UFO E.T. Cover-Up By Pentagon? Linda has returned from the Contact in the Desert Conference when the headline came out Whistleblower David Charles Grusch says "U.S has retrieved craft of non-human origin"; 2 days before, Politico headlined "If the government has UFO crash materials, it's time to reveal them" Numerous headlines about UFOs and UAPS across the globe, including Daily Mail, The Atlantic, Fox News, UK Star Interview with Toby Martinez - UFO Reported at The Roswell Daily Record Discussing Charles David Grusch Story broke June 5, 2023 in The Debrief Filed complaint with Inspector General "He confirmed we have craft and extraterrestrial entities" "He brought up multi-dimensional beings" "Sounds like it's been here on this planet for centuries..maybe inter dimensional" Interview with John Burroughs, experiencer at RAF Bentwaters
    6/15/2023
    1:13:18
  • 34: Contact In The Desert panel discussion on new June 5 whistleblower revelations on 2023-06-05
    34: June 7, 2023 - Contact In The Desert panel discussion on new June 5 whistleblower revelations on 2023-06-05 Former Sr. Intelligence official and new whistleblower David Charles Grusch, 36, released Monday, June 5, 2023, classified information about "deeply covert programs that possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of unknown non-human origin." Why wasn't Congress in this major intell loop and why wasn't this front page NYT news? Speakers (L to R):  1) Sarah Sheehan;    2) Danny Sheehan, Atty. for UAP Investigator Luis Elizondo;   3) Linda Moulton Howe, Reporter and Editor, Earthfiles YouTube Channel;   4) Richard Dolan, UFO historian and author;   5) Steve Bassett, Founder, Paradigm Research Group for UFO disclosure;   6) Alan Steinfeld, Producer, New Realities podcast;  7 and 8)  J.  J. and Desiree Hurtak, Ph.D.s, authors and founders of Academy For Future Science. Videography by Tracey Dolan.
    6/9/2023
    58:13
  • 33: Rebroadcast Does U. S. Space Force Have Secret Vehicles Reaching Other Stars
    33: May 31, 2023 - Rebroadcast June 8 2022 -  Does U. S. Space Force Have Secret Vehicles Reaching Other Stars Special Rebroadcast - Linda is preparing for her appearance at Contact In the Desert this weekend. Does U. S. Space Force Have Secret Vehicles Reaching Other Stars?  Unites States Space Force has multiple deep space vehicles  - USS Curtis LeMay  - USS Hoyt Vandenberg, "tip of the spear"  - USS Roscoe Hillenkoetter  - Several ships have multi-country crews  - Tall white's tech in USS Hoyt Vandenberg, and USS Roscoe Hillenkoetter  - Ships use DQTP - Deep Quantum Tunneling Protocol  - Tall Whites live on 82 G Eridani  - 3 competing ET civilizations fighting over earth for 270 million years  - Sirius B - look like Nordic blonds  - Little grey, AI programmed life forms - PLFs, "designed for temporal space travel"  - Tall Ancient greys travel through space  
    6/1/2023
    1:04:25
  • 32: What Controls Strange Harvests of Animal Mutilations?
    32: May 24 - What Controls Strange Harvests of Animal Mutilations New cattle mutilations in Washington state, Oklahoma Interview with Lance Mills, cattle rancher from St. John, Washington Reported on local news More mutilations in Ritzville, WA Interview with Chris from Temple, Oklahoma "No marks..no blood anywhere" "Horns…broken completely off" "Dropped from at least 300 feet high" "I cut him open.. no blood…some dark brown watery stuff"   Jim Sparks quote: The farm us, they clone us, they make organs from us" "Earth provides a rich harvest of DNA..and the aliens want to protect and use"  
    5/26/2023
    1:09:32
  • 31: Are High Civilization E. T.s Blocking Nuclear War On Earth?
    31: May 17 - Are High Civilization E. T.s Blocking Nuclear War On Earth? Interview with Adam Burns, abductee strange 2-prong puncture mark "I've been having a tremendous feeling of dread..there will be some big changes this year" Born in UK, 1968 "Nuclear launches being stopped..intercepted by UAP" "They have to intercede" "We will continue to evolve" "The change is humanity reaching a higher consciousness"  "The hybrids and abductees will be able to help…" "The mantid explained..he wanted to show me this..something hopeful…" 36% or researchers fear nuclear-level AI catastrophe, Stanford study finds
    5/18/2023
    1:09:03

About Earthfiles Podcast with Linda Moulton Howe

Weekly live broadcasts of Real X-Files from Earth to the universe beyond. Reported and Edited by Linda Moulton Howe.
Podcast website

