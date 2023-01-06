Earthfiles Podcast with Linda Moulton Howe

34: Contact In The Desert panel discussion on new June 5 whistleblower revelations on 2023-06-05
34: June 7, 2023 - Contact In The Desert panel discussion on new June 5 whistleblower revelations on 2023-06-05
Former Sr. Intelligence official and new whistleblower David Charles Grusch, 36, released Monday, June 5, 2023, classified information about “deeply covert programs that possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of unknown non-human origin.” Why wasn’t Congress in this major intell loop and why wasn’t this front page NYT news?
Speakers (L to R):
1) Sarah Sheehan;
2) Danny Sheehan, Atty. for UAP Investigator Luis Elizondo;
3) Linda Moulton Howe, Reporter and Editor, Earthfiles YouTube Channel;
4) Richard Dolan, UFO historian and author;
5) Steve Bassett, Founder, Paradigm Research Group for UFO disclosure;
6) Alan Steinfeld, Producer, New Realities podcast;
7 and 8) J. J. and Desiree Hurtak, Ph.D.s, authors and founders of Academy For Future Science.
Videography by Tracey Dolan.
