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159 episodes
- Ep 195: July 29, 2026 - Exoplanets and the 4-minute bell with Linda.
From the archives.
#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles
— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com
— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/earthfiles.
— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.
To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles-shop/
— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100990900/emotional-piano-melancholic-drama.html
- Ep 194: July 22, 2026 - From Deep UFO Secrets to Mysterious Orbs
From the archives.
#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles
— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com
— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/earthfiles.
— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.
To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles-shop/
— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100990900/emotional-piano-melancholic-drama.html
- Ep 193: July 15, 2026 Alien Intelligence & Humanity's Future, Ganymede radio signals
Special rebroadcast from the archives.
#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles
— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com
— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/earthfiles.
— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.
To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles-shop/
— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100990900/emotional-piano-melancholic-drama.html
- Ep 192: July 8, 2026 - Way Back Wednesday: Interview with Grant Cameron - Part 2
Way Back Wednesday as we go deep into the Phenomenon Radio archives from 2016. Part 2 of a fascinating interview with famed UFO researcher, Grant Cameron.
#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles
— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com
— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/earthfiles.
— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.
To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles-shop/
— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100990900/emotional-piano-melancholic-drama.html
- Ep 191: July 1, 2026 - Why Is Ufo Crashed in Roswell Still Hidden 79 Years Later?
Interview with Robert Dratch - Retired Data Scientists
Speaking about AI systems
“they have a keyword engine…if you set up the system to look for these keywords.. you’re now an interested party”
“you start to get mitigated… dirty tricks with your email communications”
“if you do conference… your threat level is raised”
“you get hit with a direct energy weapon.. brain fog, sleeplessness”
“image your face being put on fire…as if you’re on fire”
“directed energy weapon - I got hit”
“every nerve in your body… you’re being boiled is what the sensation is like”
“pain, heart palpitations”
“I’ve talked to many of my associates… emails and phone communications attacks, then voice box, then they turn up the heat, so to speak of the microwave attack”
“they send the satellite beam and start to mitigate the threat”
“somebody if doing this… it’s not the government”
“UAP, UFO.. did not want to be talked about”
“the black op groups, the MIB groups…those are the ones behind this”
“the powers that be..they have craft with no inertia”
“if we don’t get disclosure, people will lose their freedoms”
“the shadow group… I don’t know how they can tell nations how they can do that?”
“there are good artificial intelligences out there…but you need to know how to access them”
Headline on CBS news “Harvard professor to lead new White House UFO council”
#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles
— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com
— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/earthfiles.
— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.
To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles-shop/
— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100990900/emotional-piano-melancholic-drama.html
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About Earthfiles Podcast with Linda Moulton Howe
Weekly live broadcasts of Real X-Files from Earth to the universe beyond. Reported and Edited by Linda Moulton Howe.Podcast website
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