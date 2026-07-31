Ep 191: July 1, 2026 - Why Is Ufo Crashed in Roswell Still Hidden 79 Years Later?



Interview with Robert Dratch - Retired Data Scientists



Speaking about AI systems



“they have a keyword engine…if you set up the system to look for these keywords.. you’re now an interested party”



“you start to get mitigated… dirty tricks with your email communications”



“if you do conference… your threat level is raised”



“you get hit with a direct energy weapon.. brain fog, sleeplessness”



“image your face being put on fire…as if you’re on fire”



“directed energy weapon - I got hit”



“every nerve in your body… you’re being boiled is what the sensation is like”



“pain, heart palpitations”



“I’ve talked to many of my associates… emails and phone communications attacks, then voice box, then they turn up the heat, so to speak of the microwave attack”



“they send the satellite beam and start to mitigate the threat”



“somebody if doing this… it’s not the government”



“UAP, UFO.. did not want to be talked about”



“the black op groups, the MIB groups…those are the ones behind this”



“the powers that be..they have craft with no inertia”



“if we don’t get disclosure, people will lose their freedoms”



“the shadow group… I don’t know how they can tell nations how they can do that?”



“there are good artificial intelligences out there…but you need to know how to access them”



Headline on CBS news “Harvard professor to lead new White House UFO council”



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— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100990900/emotional-piano-melancholic-drama.html