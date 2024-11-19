For decades, it was an ambitious dream: to create a supercomputer powerful enough to tackle humanity's most complex problems. Now, that dream is a reality. On November 18, 2024, El Capitan made history as the world’s fastest supercomputer, surpassing two exaflops of speed. Join us as we explore how this monumental achievement is set to redefine national security, revolutionize scientific research, and spark breakthroughs that could change the world as we know it.
31:27
DYNA3D
What does designing hurricane-proof buildings have to do with heart surgery and light beer? Surprisingly, the answer lies in a groundbreaking computer code developed more than 50 years ago.A code so powerful that automakers use it for car crash simulations, beer manufacturers rely on it to design cans, and surgeons turn to it to understand how fluid flows through the heart.This is the untold story of DYNA3D—a revolutionary code that transformed industries by simulating real-world physics and reshaped innovation as we know it.-- Big Ideas Lab is a Mission.org original series. Executive Produced and Written by Lacey Peace. Sound Design, Music Edit and Mix by Daniel Brunelle. Story Editing by Daniel Brunelle. Audio Engineering and Editing by Matthew Powell. Narrated by Matthew Powell. Video Production by Levi Hanusch. Guests featured in this episode (in order of appearance): John Hallquist, Inventor of DYNA3DRoger Werne, LLNL’s Senior Advisor for Innovation and PartnershipsKim Budil, Director of LLNLBrought to you in partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
19:41
Implantables
Imagine an artificial retina that restores sight or micro-devices implanted to monitor health in real time. This isn't science fiction—it's our new reality.In this episode, we journey into the groundbreaking world of implantable technology. Discover the science driving these innovations, explore the life-changing devices already in use, and glimpse the remarkable advancements still on the horizon. How will these tiny marvels shape our understanding of human potential and redefine what it means to be human?
24:49
Beyond Ignition
Over millennia, humanity has mastered fire, wind, steam and even the atom to fuel its progress. Now, we stand on the brink of the next monumental leap: fusion.At the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a team of scientists and engineers has been working tirelessly to achieve Fusion Ignition, an achievement that could redefine energy as we know it. The road has been long and filled with challenges, but the promise of unlocking the energy that powers the stars is within reach.As we revisit the groundbreaking efforts at NIF, the question remains: Can they overcome the final hurdles to create a fusion breakthrough, and what will that mean for the future of power on Earth?
22:41
Fusion Ignition
Step inside LLNL's National Ignition Facility, home to the world's largest and most powerful laser. It's a building as vast as three football fields, with beams amplified a million times in strength, all focused on a tiny target no bigger than a centimeter. The scale is immense, but the goal is even bigger: to create the most extreme conditions in the universe and unlock a revolutionary energy source.But what does it really take to reach fusion ignition?Join us as we explore the science, the stakes, and the people behind this incredible pursuit. Tune in to discover how a fleeting moment of triumph could change the future of energy forever.
Your weekly exploration inside Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Hear untold stories, meet boundary-pushing pioneers and get unparalleled access to groundbreaking science and technology. From national security challenges to computing revolutions, discover the innovations that are shaping tomorrow, today.