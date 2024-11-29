Powered by RND
  • Episode 52 - Express yourself 104 different ways with specialty license plates
    ADOT's Doug Nintzel and Bill Lamoreaux share all the ways you can express yourself and support a cause with speciality license plates.
    --------  
    14:14
  • Episode 51 - Two big ADOT projects are improving Loop 101 in the Valley
    Episode 51 - ADOT's Doug Nintzel sits down with ADOT engineers Joe Heller and Joel Porras to discuss the current projects on the L-101.
    --------  
    13:22
  • Episode 50 - Catching you up on our massive project improving I-17 north of the Valley
    There's a lot of activity on the I-17 as work continues on the flex lanes and widening. Doug Nintzel and Laura Douglas share the latest on the I-17 Improvement Project.
    --------  
    14:31
  • Episode 49 - We're giving you an inside look at ADOT's Traffic Operations Center
    ADOT's Doug Nintzel sits down with ADOT's David Blue to discuss the Traffic Operations Center or the TOC.
    --------  
    13:18
  • Episode 48 - Keeping ADOT rest areas ready for travelers is no small task
    ADOT's Doug Nintzel sits down with ADOT's rest area manager Bobby Wheeler to discuss the state's rest area system.
    --------  
    10:57

About On The Road With ADOT

What do litter, archaeology, diesel dams, hedgehog cacti, Arizona Highways Magazine and the former Soviet Union, all have in common? They’re all part of the discussion on the 'On the Road with ADOT' podcast.
