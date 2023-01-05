Every week, Jessica Mason Pieklo and Imani Gandy take you on a wild ride through the latest legal battles in the fight for reproductive justice. On everything f... More
Conservatives are trying their hardest to resurrect the Comstock Act as a way to ban mailing abortion pills. This week, Imani is joined by special guest and colleague Garnet Henderson, Rewire News Group's senior multiplatform reporter and resident Comstock Act expert, to break down how we got here and where we're going. You won't be surprised to learn that there's someone familiar behind the push to ban access to abortion pills by mail.Rewire News Group is a nonprofit media organization, which means that Boom! Lawyered is only made possible by the support of listeners like you! If you can, please join our team by donating here.And sign up for The Fallout, a weekly newsletter written by Jess that’s exclusively dedicated to covering every aspect of this unprecedented moment.
Jess and Imani recorded this special episode of Boom! Lawyered in front of a live audience over the weekend at the Summit for Religious Freedom. Tune in for their expert analysis on the mifepristone lawsuit.Rewire News Group is a nonprofit media organization, which means that Boom! Lawyered is only made possible by the support of listeners like you! If you can, please join our team by donating here.And sign up for The Fallout, a weekly newsletter written by Jess that’s exclusively dedicated to covering every aspect of this unprecedented moment.
Jess is out for this episode, so Boom! Lawyered welcomes back special guest and friend of the pod Elie Mystal, the Nation's justice correspondent. It's a supersized episode about expanding the Supreme Court, abortion, judges, and just about everything else about the law that you need to know—with a healthy dose of laughter.Rewire News Group is a nonprofit media organization, which means that Boom! Lawyered–especially rapid reaction episodes like this one—one are only made possible by the support of listeners like you! If you can, please join our team by donating here.And sign up for The Fallout, a weekly newsletter written by Jess that’s exclusively dedicated to covering every aspect of this unprecedented moment.
Abortion. Voting. Trans rights. Clean water. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race had all the rights on the line. And who showed up big at the polls? Gen Z.For the first time in 15 years, liberals won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race—and they won big.In a new episode of Boom! Lawyered, Jess and Imani find a moment of joy to offer their analysis on a race that had a lot on the line, like the state's pre-Civil War abortion ban.Mentioned in this episode:It's Time to Stop Talking About Whether Margaret Sanger Was RacistRewire News Group is a nonprofit media organization, which means that Boom! Lawyered is only made possible by the support of listeners like you! If you can, please join our team by donating here.And sign up for The Fallout, a weekly newsletter written by Jess that’s exclusively dedicated to covering every aspect of this unprecedented moment.
Two federal courts issued two different—and contradictory—rulings in the ongoing fight over approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used for medication abortions. As yet another reminder: The FDA approved mife over two decades ago.Join Jess and Imani in this rapid reaction episode for some cathartic rage as they break down what it all means.Mentioned in this episode:Justice Samuel Alito Wants to Be Our Generation's Moral CrusaderBig Pharma Could Save One of the Abortion Pills. Yikes!Rewire News Group is a nonprofit media organization, which means that Boom! Lawyered–especially rapid reaction episodes like this one—one are only made possible by the support of listeners like you! If you can, please join our team by donating here.And sign up for The Fallout, a weekly newsletter written by Jess that’s exclusively dedicated to covering every aspect of this unprecedented moment.
Every week, Jessica Mason Pieklo and Imani Gandy take you on a wild ride through the latest legal battles in the fight for reproductive justice. On everything from abortion rights to trans discrimination to racial justice, Boom! Lawyered will help you get smart, stay mad, have fun, and fight back.
