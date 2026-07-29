World Bank Group | The Development Podcast

Job creation is the north star for the World Bank Group. But how can we go about it in a way that has a truly catalytic impact? Impact in the sense of generating large numbers of jobs in a sustained way. The answer is to build ecosystems, where all elements interact and support each other.

In this episode of The Development Podcast, we get into the nuts and bolts of building jobs ecosystems. We unpack AgriConnect, a new initiative to transform small-scale farming into an engine of sustainable growth, jobs, and food security, and we discuss how technical innovations including “small-AI” can help make this vision a reality.

Join us as we hear from: Ajay Banga, President, World Bank Group; Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Nigeria; Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Egypt; Bhaskar Chakravorti, Dean of Global Business, Fletcher School, Tufts University; Nidhi Pant, Co-founder of S4S Technologies; Chege Kirundi, Chairman of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings Ltd and Mufasa, poet, actor, writer and teaching artist from Kenya

Timestamps

[00:00] Building ecosystems around job creation

[03:43] Creating jobs through tourism in Egypt

[05:53] The role of connectivity in Nigeria

[10:19] What is small AI and why does it matter?

[15:20] From subsistence to surplus farming

[22:19] "Farms do not just feed people they nourish communities" Mufasa

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ABOUT THE WORLD BANK

The World Bank is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for low-income countries. Its five institutions share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.