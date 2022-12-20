World Bank Group | The Development Podcast

In this episode of The Development Podcast, we mark one year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and explore the depth and breadth of fragility, conflict and violence (FCV) around the world. What are the spillover effects of war as we see increased displacement of populations, high energy and food prices, shocks to natural disasters and more? And what is the World Bank Group’s position and long-term strategy on FCV, and how can we begin to tackle some of these challenges we face head on? Axel Van Trotsenburg, the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, the Honorable John Dabi, Deputy Commissioner of South Sudan Commission for Refugees Affairs, Fidel Saad, Save the Children Lebanon’s Food Security, Livelihoods and Social Protection Technical Advisor, and Lara, a Ukrainian refugee living in Oxford, talk to us on these issues and more. Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! Featured VoicesAxel Van Trotsenburg, the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations. "The human suffering that we are seeing in many countries affected by fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV) settings are calling out for solidarity."Honorable John Dabi, Deputy Commissioner of South Sudan Commission for Refugees Affairs. "The whole area is prone to climate change and it's also prone to conflict. So you either become displaced because of the conflict or because of the climate change."Fidel Saad, Save the Children Lebanon’s Food Security, Livelihoods and Social Protection Technical Advisor. "There's the food security crisis, but there's also the employment crisis. There's an education crisis in Lebanon and we've seen an increased number of cases of child protection, meaning children engaged in labor."Lara, a Ukrainian refugee. "We didn't know where to move. We knew only that I take my kid, I take my 70-year-old mom and we're crossing the border. Where? We didn't know where." Timestamps[00:00] Welcome and introduction of the topic[01:20] Fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV) settings[03:50] The case of Lara, a Ukrainian refugee living in Oxford, UK[08:16] South Sudan: Food security, climate change, conflict, and displacement[11:22] The case of Lebanon and FCV settings[14:05] Global overlapping crises and their impact[15:25] Conflict in fragile settings and middle-income countries[17:37] The support from the World Bank Group[21:04] Closure and thanks for tuning!ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT PODCASTThis international development podcast brings together the data, research—and solutions—that can pave the way to a sustainable future. Through conversations focused on revealing the latest data, the best research, and cutting-edge solutions, let us introduce you to the folks working to make the world a better place. Listen and subscribe for free on your favorite platform. And rate our show! ;) Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! ABOUT THE WORLD BANK GROUPThe