World Bank Group | The Development Podcast

In this flagship podcast from the World Bank Group, we’ll take you on a journey around the world of international development. Everyday World Bank researchers a... More
  • Spring Meetings 2023: Toward a New Era
    The 2023 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings took place from April 10-16, amidst a backdrop of challenges: from stress in the banking sector, persistent inflation, rising debt, climate change and of course Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Addressing this instability, and looking to a future free from poverty, was at the heart of the discussions which involved dozens of contributors from across the globe.In this latest episode of The Development Podcast, we draw on some of the highlights from that week, hearing from various speakers who attended our events and how they look to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Listen on to hear from:  World Bank Group President David Malpass, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Senior World Bank Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, Senegal's Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, H.E. Oulimata Sarr, Save the Children UK CEO Gwen Hines, and Founder of the grassroots organization, We Love Reading, Rana Dajani. Listen now!Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! Featured VoicesDavid Malpass, World Bank Group PresidentKristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior World Bank Managing DirectorAmina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-GeneralH.E. Oulimata Sarr, Senegal's Minister of Economy, Planning and CooperationGwen Hines, Save the Children UK CEO Rana Dajani, Founder of the grassroots organization, We Love ReadingTimestamps[00:00] Welcome and introduction of the topic[01:38] Complex challenges facing the global economy and a vision for the future[10:09] Accelerating development in an age of global crisis[14:31] Human capital to accelerate the green transition[17:02] Cash transfers and other practical investments in children[20:35] The importance of investment in the next generation[22:31] Closure and thanks for tuning in!ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT PODCASTThis international development podcast brings together the data, research—and solutions—that can pave the way to a sustainable future. Through conversations focused on revealing the latest data, the best research, and cutting-edge solutions, let us introduce you to the folks working to make the world a better place. Listen and subscribe for free on your favorite platform. And rate our show! ;) Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! ABOUT THE WORLD BANK GROUPThe World Bank Group is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for low-income countries. Its five institutions share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.
    4/28/2023
    23:01
  • Everyday Superheroes: Exploring Unpaid Care Work By Women
    What impact does unpaid care work have on women's economic prospects and growth? How can we support these everyday superheroes? In this episode of The Development Podcast, we explore the economics around this issue, whether women are tending to children or the elderly. What goes into this often invisible workload, and how do the burdens these women carry affect their every day lives?  We draw from recent findings of this year’s 2023 Women, Business, and the Law report and also speak with three guests: Laura Rawlings, Lead Economist for the World Bank’s Gender Group, Nguyen Thi Kieu Trang (KT), Marketing and Communications Manager with CARE International in Vietnam, and Jyoti Macwan, General Secretary at the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) and former tobacco worker, who share their insights and own experiences in the struggles women continue to face today but also steps women—and men—can take in the fight for gender equality. Listen now!Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! Featured VoicesLaura Rawlings, Lead Economist for the World Bank’s Gender Group. "A lot of the disproportionate distribution of unpaid work and lack of access to affordable quality care is one of the key constraints impacting female labor force participation."Nguyen Thi Kieu Trang (KT), Marketing and Communications Manager with CARE International in Vietnam. "The prejudice about the unpaid care work is changing. Men taking care of more of their housework and share with their women more."Jyoti Macwan, General Secretary at the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA). "So the childcare centers were started in the villages, and that's how they [women in a tobacco-growing village in India] were able to go regularly to their workplaces."Timestamps[00:00] Welcome and introduction of the topic[01:29] Recent data about women's lives and livelihoods[04:48] Visions from India: Struggles for women in the informal sector[09:16] Visions from Vietnam: Women in rural areas and care workload[11:21] Gender inequality: The importance of addressing unpaid care[15:04] The impact of the pandemic around the world[19:37] Closure and thanks for tuning in!ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT PODCASTThis international development podcast brings together the data, research—and solutions—that can pave the way to a sustainable future. Through conversations focused on revealing the latest data, the best research, and cutting-edge solutions, let us introduce you to the folks working to make the world a better place. Listen and subscribe for free on your favorite platform. And rate our show! ;) Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! ABOUT THE WORLD BANK GROUPThe World Bank Group is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for low-income countries. Its five institutions share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity,...
    4/1/2023
    20:20
  • Challenges Without Borders: Confronting Crises Around the World
    In this episode of The Development Podcast, we mark one year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and explore the depth and breadth of fragility, conflict and violence (FCV) around the world. What are the spillover effects of war as we see increased displacement of populations, high energy and food prices, shocks to natural disasters and more? And what is the World Bank Group’s position and long-term strategy on FCV, and how can we begin to tackle some of these challenges we face head on? Axel Van Trotsenburg, the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, the Honorable John Dabi, Deputy Commissioner of South Sudan Commission for Refugees Affairs, Fidel Saad, Save the Children Lebanon’s Food Security, Livelihoods and Social Protection Technical Advisor, and Lara, a Ukrainian refugee living in Oxford, talk to us on these issues and more. Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! Featured VoicesAxel Van Trotsenburg, the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations. "The human suffering that we are seeing in many countries affected by fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV) settings are calling out for solidarity."Honorable John Dabi, Deputy Commissioner of South Sudan Commission for Refugees Affairs. "The whole area is prone to climate change and it's also prone to conflict. So you either become displaced because of the conflict or because of the climate change."Fidel Saad, Save the Children Lebanon’s Food Security, Livelihoods and Social Protection Technical Advisor. "There's the food security crisis, but there's also the employment crisis. There's an education crisis in Lebanon and we've seen an increased number of cases of child protection, meaning children engaged in labor."Lara, a Ukrainian refugee. "We didn't know where to move. We knew only that I take my kid, I take my 70-year-old mom and we're crossing the border. Where? We didn't know where."  Timestamps[00:00] Welcome and introduction of the topic[01:20] Fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV) settings[03:50] The case of Lara, a Ukrainian refugee living in Oxford, UK[08:16] South Sudan: Food security, climate change, conflict, and displacement[11:22] The case of Lebanon and FCV settings[14:05] Global overlapping crises and their impact[15:25] Conflict in fragile settings and middle-income countries[17:37] The support from the World Bank Group[21:04] Closure and thanks for tuning!ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT PODCASTThis international development podcast brings together the data, research—and solutions—that can pave the way to a sustainable future. Through conversations focused on revealing the latest data, the best research, and cutting-edge solutions, let us introduce you to the folks working to make the world a better place. Listen and subscribe for free on your favorite platform. And rate our show! ;) Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! ABOUT THE WORLD BANK GROUPThe
    2/24/2023
    21:46
  • Why Have Smaller States Been Hit So Hard by Economic Shocks?
    The recently released January edition of this year’s Global Economic Prospects report warns that the global economy is dangerously close to a recession, with worldwide economic output projected to be just 1.7% in 2023. While the outlook for all economies is quite grim, the edition takes a special focus on the plight of 37 small states—countries with a population of 1.5 million or less—that are already vulnerable to shocks stemming from the pandemic, climate change, disruptions to tourism and more.In this episode of The Development Podcast, we speak with three guests: Dana Vorisek, senior economist and one of the lead report authors of the Global Economic Prospects report; the Hon. Tiofilusi Tiueti, Minister for Finance and Tonga World Bank Governor; and Anna Kay, a female-owned restauranteur in Jamaica, who share their insights and experiences to the impacts of a worsening global economy on already vulnerable states. Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! Featured VoicesDana Vorisek, Senior Economist, World Bank Group. "The main reason small states were really hard hit by COVID was tourism. People were fearful of traveling, but also these countries shut their borders for a long time."Hon. Tiofilusi Tiueti, Minister for Finance and Tonga World Bank Governor. "The impact of climate change is obviously reflected on the frequency and intensity of a natural disaster, which further impacted our primary sector for economic development."Anna Kay, a female-owned restauranteur in Jamaica. "We can't get a lot of the things that we used to get, brands that we used to get before, or supplies that we used to get. The biggest thing is the cost of things."Timestamps[00:00] Welcome and introduction of the topic[01:29] Insights from the Global Economics Prospects Report[03:51] Visions from the Caribbean: The case of Jamaica[08:18] Visions from the Pacific: The case of Tonga[13:56] Characteristics, challenges and vulnerabilities of small states[18:44] Closing and thanks for tuning in!ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT PODCASTThis international development podcast brings together the data, research—and solutions—that can pave the way to a sustainable future. Through conversations focused on revealing the latest data, the best research, and cutting-edge solutions, let us introduce you to the folks working to make the world a better place. Listen and subscribe for free on your favorite platform. And rate our show! ;) Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! ABOUT THE WORLD BANK GROUPThe World Bank Group is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for low-income countries. Its five institutions share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development....
    2/3/2023
    19:17
  • 2022 in Review: A Year of Uncertainty
    The past twelve months have been turbulent for the global economy. Conflict, inflation, food supply crises and the long tail of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused shockwaves across the world. In this episode of The Development Podcast we speak to World Bank Group chief economist Indermit Gill, and take stock of the last twelve months, while looking ahead to 2023. Indermit explains why forecasts at the start of the year were wrong, and why he remains optimistic for the coming year. We also reflect on one of the biggest stories of 2022, food prices. We get an update from Egyptian baker and restaurant owner Dareen Akkad. Listen now! Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! Featured VoicesIndermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank Group and Senior Vice President for Development Economics: "I think that the last two years will become a case study of how the world forgot Economics 101, and I think it was because of fear, it was because of the disease, it was because of the war, but it was also because of impatience, and I'm hoping that 2023 will not be part of this case study."Dareen Akkad, Egyptian baker and restaurant owner : "The businesses that survive are those that are able to change and adapt. We've already made plans to create food that is completely locally sourced."Timestamps[00:00] Welcome and introduction of the topic[01:23] Putting 2022 in context[02:31] What were we expecting 2022 to look like in January?[03:47] The economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine[05:02] Are we looking at a recession next year that's getting worse?[06:47] Policy steps being taken[09:28] Monetary tightening, raising interest rates, subsidies, inflation[16:07] Stories of people's lives[17:30] Inflation and food security: Visions from a pizza baker in Cairo[19:42] Closing and thanks for tuning in!ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT PODCASTThis international development podcast brings together the data, research—and solutions—that can pave the way to a sustainable future. Through conversations focused on revealing the latest data, the best research, and cutting-edge solutions, let us introduce you to the folks working to make the world a better place. Listen and subscribe for free on your favorite platform. And rate our show! ;) Tell us what you think of our podcast here >>>. We would love to hear from you! ABOUT THE WORLD BANK GROUPThe World Bank Group is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for low-income countries. Its five institutions share a commitment to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.
    12/20/2022
    20:24

About World Bank Group | The Development Podcast

In this flagship podcast from the World Bank Group, we’ll take you on a journey around the world of international development. Everyday World Bank researchers and staffers are working to address the biggest international problems – everything from poverty to climate change, education to nutrition, and a whole lot more. Through conversations focused on revealing the latest data, the best research, and the solutions making the world a better place, let us introduce you to the folks working to make the world a better place. More information: http://wrld.bg/f2SX50MJyZB Share your thoughts on the podcast: http://wrld.bg/LJwA50MJyYM
