Listener Katie Byerly wanted to know more about Detroit's dance scene. What separates Detroit ballroom and hustle-style dance, and what makes them both so Detroit? WDET Reporter Bre'Anna Tinsley went out and spoke to community dance instructors, including living legend Fast Freddy, creator of the Turbo Hustle. She found a thriving social scene that gives a everyone the chance to let go on the dance floor.



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