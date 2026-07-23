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93 episodes
- University of Michigan lecturer Fatema Haque asked WDET a question: who is playing cricket in Detroit? The British sport is immensely popular in Bangladesh, where Haque grew up before moving to Detroit. It turns out other Bangladeshis might have kickstarted this most recent surge in cricket playing, bringing the international passtime to fields across Southeast Michigan.
Our CuriosiD series is fueled by questions about the region from listeners like you. Have your own question? Fill out the form here.
- A WDET listener noticed an interesting pattern: several Detroit fire stations have koi ponds. Is it mere coincidence, or is there a deeper reason? Russ McNamara toured some local stations to find out how keeping koi ponds around helps fire fighters relax and go with the flow after stressful situations.
- Listener Katie Byerly wanted to know more about Detroit's dance scene. What separates Detroit ballroom and hustle-style dance, and what makes them both so Detroit? WDET Reporter Bre'Anna Tinsley went out and spoke to community dance instructors, including living legend Fast Freddy, creator of the Turbo Hustle. She found a thriving social scene that gives a everyone the chance to let go on the dance floor.
Our CuriosiD series is fueled by questions about the region from listeners like you. Have your own question? Fill out the form here.
- Max Spayde wanted to know why Belle Isle has both a boat and a yacht club. What's the distinction? Why Belle Isle? Reporter Sascha Raiyn waded through the history of both organizations with the guidance of Detroit Boat Club archivist Stephen Malboeuf and the Detroit Yacht Club's Mike Alberts to find out.
Our CuriosiD series is fueled by questions about the region from listeners like you. Have your own question? Fill out the form here.
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About CuriosiD
You've got Detroit questions, we've got answers. CuriosiD is a podcast from WDET, Detroit's NPR Station. Our reporters answer your questions about the region, like "Who invented the Boston Cooler?" or "Are there really salt mines underneath Detroit?" Something puzzling you about Detroit? Ask about it at http://wdet.org/curious and we might answer your question in a future episode!Podcast website
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