What is on Boblo Island today? And what happened to the Boblo boats?

For nearly 100 years there was an amusement park on an island in the Detroit River that you could only get to by boat. Two large steamships, the Columbia and the Ste. Claire, ferried people to Boblo Island. The amusement park closed down in 1993 and now one WDET listener wants to know what's on Boblo Island today... and what happened to the boats? To answer these questions, WDET's Laura Herberg travels to Boblo Island and she also tours one of the steamships with the listener. | Link to Boblo Boats documentary: https://www.bobloboatsfilm.com/ Link to Laura's interview with Boblo Boats director Aaron Schillinger: https://wdet.org/2022/10/11/documentary-follows-the-restoration-of-historic-boblo-boat/ | Have your own question about Detroit? Submit it at http://wdet.org/curious | Support programming like CuriosiD by giving a tax-deductible donation to WDET at http://wdet.org/give