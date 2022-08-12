You've got Detroit questions, we've got answers. CuriosiD is a podcast from WDET, Detroit's NPR Station. Our reporters answer your questions about the region, l... More
What is on Boblo Island today? And what happened to the Boblo boats?
For nearly 100 years there was an amusement park on an island in the Detroit River that you could only get to by boat. Two large steamships, the Columbia and the Ste. Claire, ferried people to Boblo Island. The amusement park closed down in 1993 and now one WDET listener wants to know what's on Boblo Island today... and what happened to the boats? To answer these questions, WDET's Laura Herberg travels to Boblo Island and she also tours one of the steamships with the listener. | Link to Boblo Boats documentary: https://www.bobloboatsfilm.com/ Link to Laura's interview with Boblo Boats director Aaron Schillinger: https://wdet.org/2022/10/11/documentary-follows-the-restoration-of-historic-boblo-boat/ | Have your own question about Detroit? Submit it at http://wdet.org/curious | Support programming like CuriosiD by giving a tax-deductible donation to WDET at http://wdet.org/give
4/13/2023
28:45
Why are there so many Coney Islands in Detroit?
Today, Coney Island restaurants are all over Detroit. These establishments sell Detroit's own specialty hot dog, the Coney Dog. A listener wanted to know why there are so many Coney Islands spread across the city. WDET's Quinn Klinefelter sniffs out the answer. As part of his reporting, he talks to Joe Grimm and Katherine Yung, authors of the book "Coney Detroit." Have your own question about Detroit? Submit it at http://wdet.org/curious Support programming like CuriosiD by giving a tax-deductible donation to WDET at http://wdet.org/give
3/9/2023
16:04
Could Detroit's buried streams see the light of day?
Streams are buried underneath Detroit. A few other cities that had covered streams have dug them up and restored them to a more natural state. One listener asks CuriosiD if 'daylighting,' as it's called, has happened anywhere in Detroit. WDET's Pat Batcheller uncovers the answer. Plus, we talk to Gary Belan of the national nonprofit American Rivers about some successful daylighting projects. | Here's a link to a story from the Detroit Free Press Flashback series that question asker Bill McGraw edits: https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2023/01/08/frank-zuzek-voice-of-detroit-river-westcott-company/69775287007/ | Have your own question about Detroit? Submit it at http://wdet.org/curious | Support programming like CuriosiD by giving a tax-deductible donation to WDET at http://wdet.org/give
2/9/2023
15:35
What’s up with all these pheasants?
Pheasants are often spotted darting around the city of Detroit. In this episode of CuriosiD, a listener asks "why?" Reporter Shelby Jouppi takes her out to find one of these large, colorful birds in the urban wild. Then, WDET's Laura Herberg heads into the woods with Nyeema C. Harris, an associate professor in the School of the Environment at Yale University. The pair search for one of the cameras Harris' team has hidden in Detroit parks to capture urban wildlife. || Have your own question about Detroit? Submit it at http://wdet.org/curious || Support programming like CuriosiD by giving a tax-deductible donation to WDET at http://wdet.org/give
1/12/2023
10:32
Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?
Have you ever noticed that it looks like steam is coming out of the sewers in Detroit? Well, it's not actually coming out of sewers, but steam plumes do come out of manhole covers in the streets of Detroit. In this episode of CuriosiD, WDET's Laura Herberg heads 60 feet underground to get to the bottom of where the white vapor is coming from.
