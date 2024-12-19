12-12-24 | New Business Center Approved, South Hillside PIDs, Capital Projects Bond, 2 New Officers

We're catching up on two weeks of City happenings after missing last week's Herrimanology podcast. Mayor Palmer talks about the newly-approved future Commons at Herriman Towne Center business area, how roads will precede homes in Panorama and South Hills, the approval of hiring two new police officers and a capital projects bond, and we answer two resident questions.