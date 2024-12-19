12-19-24 | Christmas, UTA Bus Line, 6400 West Open, Car Seat Inspections
Mayor Palmer highlights fun ways to enjoy the holiday season in Herriman, discusses a UTA bus line coming to the city, and shares updates on the opening of a major section of 6400 West. We answer a question about car seat safety inspections and throw a list of Christmas this-or-that and favorites (and least favorites) at the mayor.
13:57
12-12-24 | New Business Center Approved, South Hillside PIDs, Capital Projects Bond, 2 New Officers
We're catching up on two weeks of City happenings after missing last week's Herrimanology podcast. Mayor Palmer talks about the newly-approved future Commons at Herriman Towne Center business area, how roads will precede homes in Panorama and South Hills, the approval of hiring two new police officers and a capital projects bond, and we answer two resident questions.
16:39
11-27-24 | Transportation Projects, Snow Removal, Thanksgiving and Holidays
Mayor Palmer gives updates on some transportation projects after a recent regional transportation meeting. We go over some reminders about snow removal, mark the calendar for some events coming up, and a few notes on Thanksgiving.
15:09
11-21-24 | New Juniper Canyon Trail, Herriman Holiday Events, New Commercial Development Progress
Mayor Palmer talks about a new 3,500-foot section of trail in Juniper Canyon, goes over the upcoming holiday activities in Herriman, and gives an update on a commercial development application by 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor.
12:51
11-14-24 | South Hillside Developments, 6000 West, Athletic Complex
City Councilmember Shields talks about developers' updated plans for Herriman's south hillside (Panorama, South Hills, and Rosecrest developments) and the benefits that the community will see as a result of this week's agreements. We also talk about a future project for 6000 West and a progressing idea for an athletic complex.