Outside the Secret Service Podcast
Outside the Secret Service Podcast
Outside the Secret Service Podcast

OTSecretService
Government, True Crime, History
Outside the Secret Service Podcast
  • 003 - Former Special Agent John Shuman
    From a Minnesota Farm House to the White House, John Shuman spent 15 years as a Special Agent with the US Secret Service. Several of those years were spent on the Vice President's Detail. Today he is the Director of Security for Lake Highlands Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida. 
    1:12:31
  • 002 - Retired RAIC, Special Agent Kevin Dye
    A true executive protection professional whose name on the roll means his heart is in the work. If you're lucky, maybe he'll even be the boss of you.
    1:39:07
  • 001 - Retired DSAIC, Special Agent Todd Jenkins
    Raised in a family rooted in public service—his father a Secret Service agent—Todd Jenkins began his journey as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, then answered the call to serve on the front lines of American history: first as a soldier in the U.S. Army, and later as a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service. In this episode, Todd shares his inspired beginnings, his entry into the Secret Service during the 1980s, and his extraordinary firsthand account of the events of September 11, 2001. Listen as he recounts witnessing the events from the National Mall and describes the historic activation of the Presidential Successor Program for the first time in U.S. history. A story of patriotism, resilience, purpose, and optimism.
    1:25:13
  • Outside the Secret Service Podcast - Preview
    A preview of our soon to be released weekly podcast. 
    1:04

About Outside the Secret Service Podcast

Outside the Secret Service Podcast - a podcast where the former, the fired, and the retired come to share their experiences inside one of America’s most storied law enforcement agencies.
Government, True Crime, History

