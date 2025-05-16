Outside the Secret Service Podcast

001 - Retired DSAIC, Special Agent Todd Jenkins

Raised in a family rooted in public service—his father a Secret Service agent—Todd Jenkins began his journey as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, then answered the call to serve on the front lines of American history: first as a soldier in the U.S. Army, and later as a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service. In this episode, Todd shares his inspired beginnings, his entry into the Secret Service during the 1980s, and his extraordinary firsthand account of the events of September 11, 2001. Listen as he recounts witnessing the events from the National Mall and describes the historic activation of the Presidential Successor Program for the first time in U.S. history. A story of patriotism, resilience, purpose, and optimism.