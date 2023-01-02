Mental Health Ask Me Anything with Johnny Crowder

Mental health for local government leaders, their staff, and their residents is discussed with Johnny Crowder. ICMA Affinity partner, Cope Notes, is a daily text service that interrupts negative thought patterns with positive stimulus to help improve mental wellness.Co-hosts Jessi Atcheson and Joe Supervielle collected questions about mental health and the Cope Notes model from ICMA members, staff, and others for an Ask Me Anything interview, including:How does peer support connect with neuroscience?How does it fit in or compliment with seeing a professional, certified therapist?Stigma to even have a conversation about mental health has made progress, but how do you show people it's okay to seek support?How can text messages possibly make a meaningful impact on mental health?How do local governments or other organizations with group subscriptions measure success if it's all anonymous?ResourcesPreliminary effectiveness study of the Cope Notes digital mental Health program in the Journal of Mental Health.Recap from Crowder's session at ICMA Annual Conference Columbus, and his TEDx Talks.Local government healthcare resources from Cigna.