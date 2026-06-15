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74 episodes
- Featured Guest: Ben R. Spoer, PhD, MPH, Program Director, City Health Dashboard and Congressional District Health Dashboard, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, Department of Population Health
Episode Host: Emily Sparks, Program Director, Thriving Communities, Innovation & Research, ICMA
In this Interview:
1. Learn how local leaders are turning city health data into action.
2. Discover the local government decisions that influence community health every day.
3. Explore real-world examples of data-driven problem-solving and grant success.
4. See how neighborhood-level insights can help target resources where they're needed most.
Resources Mentioned:
cityhealthdashboard.com
congressionaldistricthealthdashboard.com
- In This Interview:
How the Economic Recovery Corps program builds local capacity through embedded, on-the-ground expertise.
Strategies for preserving affordable housing and preventing displacement before it happens.
The role of partnerships, data, and coalition-building in solving complex community challenges.
Why housing is critical infrastructure and a key driver of long-term economic development.
Featured Guests:
- Tomeka Lee, program manager, National League of Cities (NLC)
- Laura Searfoss, AICP Programs, associate director, Enterprise Community Partners
- Vonnette Harris, president & CEO, Kairos Development, LLC, ERC fellow
For city managers, economic development professionals, housing leaders, and local government staff, this conversation offers practical insights on how to align housing, transportation, and economic strategies to create more resilient and equitable communities.
Resources:
Economic Recovery Corps: https://economicrecoverycorps.org/
Enterprise Community Partners: https://www.enterprisecommunity.org
Purple Line Corridor Coalition: https://purplelinecorridor.org
National League of Cities Housing Supply Accelerator: https://www.nlc.org/initiative/housing-supply-accelerator/
- Guest Information
Zhikun Liu, Ph.D., CFP®, vice president, head of MissionSquare Research Institute
Gerald Young, senior researcher, MissionSquare Research Institute
Topics
Financial wellness: Generic benefit, or strategy?
Guaranteed income options altering
Artificial intelligence impact on staffing.
Retirement decisions: Human advice vs Technology.
Employers recognizing and tracking mental and emotional labor.
Resources
MissionSquare Research Institute
Local Government Reimagined Conference - The AI Edge: Orlando, FL | April 8-10, 2026
- Key Takeaways:
The ERC program focuses on building long-term economic resilience.
It funds people and capacity, not just projects.
Communities gain repeatable local controllable tools for investment.
Economic development is a relational function, not just technical.
Local governments can be conveners and enablers of economic growth.
Community capital allows residents to invest in local businesses.
The ERC experience emphasizes the importance of trust and relationships.
Resilience is built through alignment with community priorities.
Featured Guests:
Sydney Davis
Entrepreneur & Funding Navigation Specialist
ERC Fellow with National Coalition for Community Capital
Resources
Economic Recovery Corps (ERC)
Community Investment Fund Handbook & Toolkit: The National Coalition for Community Capital is a great resource. NC3 offers practical education, case studies, and tools that help communities understand what’s possible beyond traditional grants and incentives—and how to approach these models responsibly.
- In this episode of Voices in Local Government, Phil Kiraly and Julia D. Novak, ICMA-CM answer the critical question at the heart of our profession: why council-manager government matters now more than ever. They discuss how ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund supports advocacy and how to educate residents when defending and adopting council-manager government comes up on the ballot.
Key Takeaways:
Why council-manager form of government is effective and how to best educate residents
What is ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund, what it's used for, and why it matters for members
How a "team sport" approach of advocacy led to success defending council-manager government in Illinois
Excitement to continue the conversation on form of government and more at ICMA Annual Conference
Featured Guests:
Phil Kiraly - ICMA-CM - village manager of Glencoe, Illinois
Julia D. Novak - ICMA-CM – CEO and executive director of ICMA
Voices in Local Government Podcast Hosts:
Joe Supervielle and Angelica Wedell
Resources:
ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund
PM Magazine: Making Big Strides in Advocating for Council-Manager Government
ICMA Annual Conference, October 25-29 in Tampa.
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About Voices in Local Government
Voices in Local Government tells stories, inspires ideas, celebrates progress, and acknowledges challenges faced by local government managers and staff in serving the public.Podcast website
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