Advocating for the Profession
ICMA Southeast Regional Director, Randy Reid joins the share nearly 50 years of wisdom on:Advocating for the profession of local government administration.Responding to public criticism and handling an unwanted spotlight as a city/county manager.Separating local government service delivery from the partisan pitfalls of national or local politics.Specific strategies to identify and support the next generation of managers.ResourcesICMA Local Government Reimagined Conferences, Louisville, May 10-12 and Long Beach, June 7-9.Free E-Book: The 2023 State of Local Government Report
5/8/2023
36:49
Mental Health Ask Me Anything with Johnny Crowder
Mental health for local government leaders, their staff, and their residents is discussed with Johnny Crowder. ICMA Affinity partner, Cope Notes, is a daily text service that interrupts negative thought patterns with positive stimulus to help improve mental wellness.Co-hosts Jessi Atcheson and Joe Supervielle collected questions about mental health and the Cope Notes model from ICMA members, staff, and others for an Ask Me Anything interview, including:How does peer support connect with neuroscience?How does it fit in or compliment with seeing a professional, certified therapist?Stigma to even have a conversation about mental health has made progress, but how do you show people it's okay to seek support?How can text messages possibly make a meaningful impact on mental health?How do local governments or other organizations with group subscriptions measure success if it's all anonymous?ResourcesPreliminary effectiveness study of the Cope Notes digital mental Health program in the Journal of Mental Health.Recap from Crowder's session at ICMA Annual Conference Columbus, and his TEDx Talks.Local government healthcare resources from Cigna.
5/3/2023
37:46
Islands of Excellence
Lawrence E. Henderson, Jr., President & Chief Learning Officer, Business Operational Support Services (BOSS), LLC, shares insights on how to move from leadership clichés to behavior and habits that:Build and maintain high performing teamsEffectively delegateInspire and supportResourcesMessage Lawrence Henderson on LinkedIn and mention ICMA's Voices in Local Government podcast for a free 1-1 consultation.Eisenhower Matrix to prioritize tasks by urgency and importance (or a lack of) to decide what to do, delegate, or hold.Free, self-guided website solutions demo from CivicPlus.
4/19/2023
39:20
Assistant Manager Exchange Program
Cedar Park, Texas deputy city manager, Katherine Caffrey created the TEXChange program in Texas to benefit assistant city/county managers in their daily work . In this episode, Caffrey outlines the goals of the exchange for participant and host, lessons learned in the inaugural group of 14, what's planned for 2023, and how to set up a similar informal program in your own region or state.ResourcesICMA Blog: How We Created a Successful Exchange Student Program for Assistant and Deputy [email protected], self-guided website solutions demo from CivicPlus.
2/15/2023
28:23
10K Match for Resident-driven Small Community Engagement
Sue Lessard, town manager, Bucksport, Maine, tells a familiar tale of a small town struggling after a major industry closed its doors. With renewed focus on economic development but still searching for a way to reshape the town's identity, local government determined how to get out of the way when it comes to community engagement - Community Heart and Soul.Jane Lafleur explains that it is a resident-driven process that relies on in-person interviews along with other digital methods to engage the entire population of a town. This identifies what is most loved about the community, the future the residents want for it, and how to achieve it. Local government can secure grant funding and provide the infrastructure.The result is participation based on positives, not complaints, and real data to inform council decisions. ResourcesApply for a $10,000 seed grant for communities under 30,000 populationObtain Community Heart and Soul's free intro book or email them at [email protected]'s Local Government Reimagined initiative and conferencesICMA's Strategic Planning in Small Communities: A Manager's Manual