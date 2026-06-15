In this episode of Voices in Local Government, Phil Kiraly and Julia D. Novak, ICMA-CM answer the critical question at the heart of our profession: why council-manager government matters now more than ever. They discuss how ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund supports advocacy and how to educate residents when defending and adopting council-manager government comes up on the ballot.



Key Takeaways:

Why council-manager form of government is effective and how to best educate residents

What is ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund, what it's used for, and why it matters for members

How a "team sport" approach of advocacy led to success defending council-manager government in Illinois

Excitement to continue the conversation on form of government and more at ICMA Annual Conference



Featured Guests:

Phil Kiraly - ICMA-CM - village manager of Glencoe, Illinois

Julia D. Novak - ICMA-CM – CEO and executive director of ICMA



Voices in Local Government Podcast Hosts:

Joe Supervielle and Angelica Wedell



Resources:

ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund

PM Magazine: Making Big Strides in Advocating for Council-Manager Government

ICMA Annual Conference, October 25-29 in Tampa.