Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentVoices in Local Government
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Voices in Local Government
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Voices in Local Government

ICMA
Government
Voices in Local Government
Latest episode

74 episodes

  • Voices in Local Government

    How Local Governments Are Using City Health Data to Solve Community Challenges

    06/15/2026 | 25 mins.
    Featured Guest: Ben R. Spoer, PhD, MPH, Program Director, City Health Dashboard and Congressional District Health Dashboard, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, Department of Population Health

    Episode Host: Emily Sparks, Program Director, Thriving Communities, Innovation & Research, ICMA

    In this Interview:

    1. Learn how local leaders are turning city health data into action.

    2. Discover the local government decisions that influence community health every day.

    3. Explore real-world examples of data-driven problem-solving and grant success.

    4. See how neighborhood-level insights can help target resources where they're needed most.

     

    Resources Mentioned:

    cityhealthdashboard.com

    congressionaldistricthealthdashboard.com
  • Voices in Local Government

    How Housing Solutions Are Driving Local Economic Growth

    05/08/2026 | 29 mins.
    In This Interview:

    How the Economic Recovery Corps program builds local capacity through embedded, on-the-ground expertise.

    Strategies for preserving affordable housing and preventing displacement before it happens.

    The role of partnerships, data, and coalition-building in solving complex community challenges.

    Why housing is critical infrastructure and a key driver of long-term economic development.

    Featured Guests:

     

    - Tomeka Lee, program manager, National League of Cities (NLC)

    - Laura Searfoss, AICP Programs, associate director, Enterprise Community Partners

    - Vonnette Harris, president & CEO, Kairos Development, LLC, ERC fellow

    For city managers, economic development professionals, housing leaders, and local government staff, this conversation offers practical insights on how to align housing, transportation, and economic strategies to create more resilient and equitable communities.

    Resources:

     

    Economic Recovery Corps: https://economicrecoverycorps.org/

    Enterprise Community Partners: https://www.enterprisecommunity.org

    Purple Line Corridor Coalition: https://purplelinecorridor.org

    National League of Cities Housing Supply Accelerator: https://www.nlc.org/initiative/housing-supply-accelerator/
  • Voices in Local Government

    Local Government Trends in 2026

    03/18/2026 | 37 mins.
    Guest Information

     Zhikun Liu, Ph.D., CFP®, vice president, head of MissionSquare Research Institute

    Gerald Young, senior researcher, MissionSquare Research Institute

     

    Topics

    Financial wellness: Generic benefit, or strategy?

    Guaranteed income options altering  

    Artificial intelligence impact on staffing.

    Retirement decisions: Human advice vs Technology.

    Employers recognizing and tracking mental and emotional labor.

     

    Resources

    MissionSquare Research Institute

    Local Government Reimagined Conference - The AI Edge: Orlando, FL | April 8-10, 2026
  • Voices in Local Government

    Building Economic Resilience in Distressed Communities

    02/23/2026 | 12 mins.
    Key Takeaways:
    The ERC program focuses on building long-term economic resilience.
    It funds people and capacity, not just projects.
    Communities gain repeatable local controllable tools for investment.
    Economic development is a relational function, not just technical.
    Local governments can be conveners and enablers of economic growth.
    Community capital allows residents to invest in local businesses.
    The ERC experience emphasizes the importance of trust and relationships.
    Resilience is built through alignment with community priorities.
     
    Featured Guests:
    Sydney Davis
    Entrepreneur & Funding Navigation Specialist
    ERC Fellow with National Coalition for Community Capital 

    Resources
    Economic Recovery Corps (ERC)
    Community Investment Fund Handbook & Toolkit: The National Coalition for Community Capital is a great resource. NC3 offers practical education, case studies, and tools that help communities understand what’s possible beyond traditional grants and incentives—and how to approach these models responsibly.
  • Voices in Local Government

    Why Council-Manager Government Matters Now More Than Ever

    10/01/2025 | 40 mins.
    In this episode of Voices in Local Government, Phil Kiraly and Julia D. Novak, ICMA-CM answer the critical question at the heart of our profession: why council-manager government matters now more than ever. They discuss how ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund supports advocacy and how to educate residents when defending and adopting council-manager government comes up on the ballot.
     
    Key Takeaways:
    Why council-manager form of government is effective and how to best educate residents
    What is ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund, what it's used for, and why it matters for members
    How a "team sport" approach of advocacy led to success defending council-manager government in Illinois
    Excitement to continue the conversation on form of government and more at ICMA Annual Conference
     
    Featured Guests:
    Phil Kiraly - ICMA-CM - village manager of Glencoe, Illinois
    Julia D. Novak - ICMA-CM – CEO and executive director of ICMA
     
    Voices in Local Government Podcast Hosts:
    Joe Supervielle and Angelica Wedell

    Resources:
    ICMA's Future of Professional Management Fund
    PM Magazine: Making Big Strides in Advocating for Council-Manager Government
    ICMA Annual Conference, October 25-29 in Tampa.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Voices in Local Government
Voices in Local Government tells stories, inspires ideas, celebrates progress, and acknowledges challenges faced by local government managers and staff in serving the public.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Voices in Local Government, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Voices in Local Government: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:55:48 PM
A company fromMADSACK