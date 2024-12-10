From the Vault! Democracy in Crisis: The Threat of Another Trump Term

For episode 101, we're re-releasing our episode about the threat of another Trump term... since we are now, unfortunately, in that reality. Original Air Date: July 23, 2024SourcesStudy Classifies U.S. Democracy as ‘Backsliding’When democracies falter, they rarely recoverDemocratic decline in the USMyth of Voter Fraud2016 Lie of the Year: Fake news15 most notable lies of Trump’s presidencyWhat Republicans said when Obama tried to confirm a Supreme Court judgeHow US Supreme Court Has Shifted Over TimeTrump v. USHow Trump’s judge appointments compare with other presidentsThe judge who just gave Trump a pass in documents case will now be judged herselfWhat is the Chevron deferenceTrump mocks Paul PelosiMTG Expressed Support for Assassinating DemocratsABC News finds 54 cases invoking 'Trump' in connection with violenceThe Gunman and the Would-Be DictatorReactions to Trump and Nancy Pelosi's ResponsesMTG called on to 'resign in disgrace'Inside Biden’s response to Trump assassination attemptWhat We Know About the Trump ShooterThis episode was edited by Kevin Tanner. Learn more about him and his services here:Website: https://www.kevwyxin.com/Instagram: @kevwyxinIf you purchase from any links to resources or products, the show may make a small commission.