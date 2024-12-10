From the Vault! Empowering Change: Sharon McMahon on Unsung Heroes, Patriotism, and Local Action
For episode 102, we're re-releasing our interview with THE Sharon McMahon, AKA @SharonSaysSo on Instagram. Enjoy!Original Air Date: October 22, 2024Connect with Sharon:Instagram WebsitePodcast - Here's Where It Gets InterestingNewsletter - The PreambleBuy the book!Connect with USS: United SHE Stands InstagramThis episode was edited by Kevin Tanner. Learn more about him and his services here:Website: https://www.kevwyxin.com/Instagram: @kevwyxinIf you purchase from any links to resources or products, the show may make a small commission.
--------
58:45
From the Vault! Democracy in Crisis: The Threat of Another Trump Term
For episode 101, we're re-releasing our episode about the threat of another Trump term... since we are now, unfortunately, in that reality. Original Air Date: July 23, 2024SourcesStudy Classifies U.S. Democracy as ‘Backsliding’When democracies falter, they rarely recoverDemocratic decline in the USMyth of Voter Fraud2016 Lie of the Year: Fake news15 most notable lies of Trump’s presidencyWhat Republicans said when Obama tried to confirm a Supreme Court judgeHow US Supreme Court Has Shifted Over TimeTrump v. USHow Trump’s judge appointments compare with other presidentsThe judge who just gave Trump a pass in documents case will now be judged herselfWhat is the Chevron deferenceTrump mocks Paul PelosiMTG Expressed Support for Assassinating DemocratsABC News finds 54 cases invoking 'Trump' in connection with violenceThe Gunman and the Would-Be DictatorReactions to Trump and Nancy Pelosi's ResponsesMTG called on to 'resign in disgrace'Inside Biden’s response to Trump assassination attemptWhat We Know About the Trump ShooterThis episode was edited by Kevin Tanner. Learn more about him and his services here:Website: https://www.kevwyxin.com/Instagram: @kevwyxinIf you purchase from any links to resources or products, the show may make a small commission.
--------
51:23
Celebrating a Milestone: 100 Episodes of Bridging Education and Democracy
Can you believe it? We've hit the 100-episode mark of the United SHE Stands podcast! It's been an incredible journey and we're celebrating this milestone with reflections on our evolution and memorable moments!Connect with USS: United SHE Stands InstagramThis episode was edited by Kevin Tanner. Learn more about him and his services here:Website: https://www.kevwyxin.com/Instagram: @kevwyxinIf you purchase from any links to resources or products, the show may make a small commission.
--------
30:24
Understanding Voter Dynamics in the 2024 Election with Elizabeth Jarosz
In episode 99, we sit down with Elizabeth Jarosz, a trailblazer in qualitative market research, for an enlightening conversation about the mysteries of voter dynamics in the 2024 election.Connect with Elizabeth and her work:Behind The Glass WebsiteYouTube ChannelInstagramFacebookConnect with USS: United SHE Stands InstagramThis episode was edited by Kevin Tanner. Learn more about him and his services here:Website: https://www.kevwyxin.com/Instagram: @kevwyxinIf you purchase from any links to resources or products, the show may make a small commission.
--------
36:06
Election Day Debrief: Our Thoughts on WTF Just Happened
In episode 98, we walk you through our emotions on Election Day and the following days. We will get through this together!Connect with USS: United SHE Stands InstagramThis episode was edited by Kevin Tanner. Learn more about him and his services here:Website: https://www.kevwyxin.com/Instagram: @kevwyxinIf you purchase from any links to resources or products, the show may make a small commission.
We're here as two average, midwestern women to build a community where we can bring kindness and women into politics by ensuring we, as humans, can have difficult conversations and we, as women, are educated, empowered, and involved to solve our nation’s greatest problems.