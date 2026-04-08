Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sits down to talk all things RAT with Col. Rick Kend, 375th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, along with Lt. Col. Johnathan McGill, Mobility Air Force division chief at HAF/A3 in the Pentagon who oversees the RAT portfolio as part of his duties, and Bob Remey, HQ AETC Training branch chief, whose team has developed RAT training for the enterprise.



The trio talk about the strategic why behind RAT training, how it works in concert with the five drivers of change, specifics inside the ready training areas, and a look behind how wings and major commands could implement RAT in line with the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) presentation model and Agile Combat Employment. There is also a call for feedback from the field on how to improve RAT.