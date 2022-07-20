Air Education and Training Command experts discuss a wide variety
of topics that directly impact total force Airmen, including force
development, continuum of... More
The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 65 - LREC as an Enabler
Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team
spoke virtually with Mr. Harold Ward, director of the Air Force Culture and
Language Center at Air University, discussing how language, regional expertise and culture education helps the Air Force to fly, fight and win by enabling the agile combat employment concept, commonly referred to as ACE.
3/2/2023
The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 64 - Life as a Instructor Pilot
Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team
spoke virtually with Capt. Ashley Bird, 33rd Flying Training Squadron
executive officer at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, about her journey to
the military through ROTC at Purdue University, the path to becoming a pilot, the pros and cons of being a force generator instructor pilot, and her personal life being military married to military. Bird also talks about rated diversity improvement, which is the Air Force’s focused, long-term effort to attract, recruit, develop, and retain a diverse rated leadership corps.
9/13/2022
The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 63 - Competition-focused ePME Changes
Airmen across the service can hear first-hand about upcoming changes to
enlisted professional military education being made to develop the
combat-ready Airmen we need for today’s strategic competition environment is
the focus of the latest episode of "The Air Force Starts Here," released
Aug. 24, 2022. Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke with Chief Master Sgt. Josh Lackey, command chief at Air University’s Barnes Center, about the effort to help build multi-capable Airmen who are agile, critical thinkers with the ability to act in a disaggregated
environment separated from command and control elements. This ties directly
to Air Force Doctrine Publication 1, released last year, that notes the need
for Airmen to be able to operate in the mission command construct.
8/24/2022
The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 62 - The Growth Mindset
Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team talks with Dr. Lauren Scharff, U.S. Air Force Academy professor of behavioral science, and John Reifenberg, AETC force development policy specialist, about the science behind both the growth and fixed mindsets, how the Academy and AETC are incorporating the growth mindset into training and education, and how it applies to organizations.
7/20/2022
The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 61 - myTraining
On this episode of the Air Force Starts Here podcast, Lt. Gaby Gosco from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sits down with Floyd McKinney and Demetrius Stewart from the HQ AETC Learning Services division to discuss myTraining. The myTraining system, "powered by myLearning," is replacing the Total Force Training Record, or TFTR, for Airmen and Guardians and provides the capability through 21st Century learning tools to manage the training lifecycle for Total Force personnel.
