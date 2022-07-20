Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Air Education and Training Command experts discuss a wide variety of topics that directly impact total force Airmen, including force development, continuum of learning, innovation and more!
Air Education and Training Command experts discuss a wide variety of topics that directly impact total force Airmen, including force development, continuum of... More

  • The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 65 - LREC as an Enabler
    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke virtually with Mr. Harold Ward, director of the Air Force Culture and Language Center at Air University, discussing how language, regional expertise and culture education helps the Air Force to fly, fight and win by enabling the agile combat employment concept, commonly referred to as ACE.
    3/2/2023
  • The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 64 - Life as a Instructor Pilot
    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke virtually with Capt. Ashley Bird, 33rd Flying Training Squadron executive officer at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, about her journey to the military through ROTC at Purdue University, the path to becoming a pilot, the pros and cons of being a force generator instructor pilot, and her personal life being military married to military. Bird also talks about rated diversity improvement, which is the Air Force’s focused, long-term effort to attract, recruit, develop, and retain a diverse rated leadership corps.
    9/13/2022
  • The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 63 - Competition-focused ePME Changes
    Airmen across the service can hear first-hand about upcoming changes to enlisted professional military education being made to develop the combat-ready Airmen we need for today’s strategic competition environment is the focus of the latest episode of "The Air Force Starts Here," released Aug. 24, 2022. Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke with Chief Master Sgt. Josh Lackey, command chief at Air University’s Barnes Center, about the effort to help build multi-capable Airmen who are agile, critical thinkers with the ability to act in a disaggregated environment separated from command and control elements. This ties directly to Air Force Doctrine Publication 1, released last year, that notes the need for Airmen to be able to operate in the mission command construct.
    8/24/2022
  • The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 62 - The Growth Mindset
    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team talks with Dr. Lauren Scharff, U.S. Air Force Academy professor of behavioral science, and John Reifenberg, AETC force development policy specialist, about the science behind both the growth and fixed mindsets, how the Academy and AETC are incorporating the growth mindset into training and education, and how it applies to organizations.
    7/20/2022
  • The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 61 - myTraining
    On this episode of the Air Force Starts Here podcast, Lt. Gaby Gosco from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sits down with Floyd McKinney and Demetrius Stewart from the HQ AETC Learning Services division to discuss myTraining. The myTraining system, "powered by myLearning," is replacing the Total Force Training Record, or TFTR, for Airmen and Guardians and provides the capability through 21st Century learning tools to manage the training lifecycle for Total Force personnel.
    6/9/2022

Air Education and Training Command experts discuss a wide variety of topics that directly impact total force Airmen, including force development, continuum of learning, innovation and more! Description: Experts from across the Air Force's recruiting, training and education enterprise discuss a wide variety of topics that directly impact total force Airmen, including force development, the continuum of learning, innovation and more!
