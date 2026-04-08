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The Air Force Starts Here

Air Education and Training Command
Government
The Air Force Starts Here
Latest episode

73 episodes

  • The Air Force Starts Here

    The Air Force Starts Here – Ep 67 – Ready Airman Training

    10/25/2023 | 32 mins.
    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sits down to talk all things RAT with Col. Rick Kend, 375th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, along with Lt. Col. Johnathan McGill, Mobility Air Force division chief at HAF/A3 in the Pentagon who oversees the RAT portfolio as part of his duties, and Bob Remey, HQ AETC Training branch chief, whose team has developed RAT training for the enterprise.

    The trio talk about the strategic why behind RAT training, how it works in concert with the five drivers of change, specifics inside the ready training areas, and a look behind how wings and major commands could implement RAT in line with the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) presentation model and Agile Combat Employment. There is also a call for feedback from the field on how to improve RAT.
  • The Air Force Starts Here

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 66 - Why I Stayed: One Airman's Air Force Story

    05/22/2023 | 56 mins.
    Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Air University command chief, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover, 42nd Air Base Wing command chief, and discusses Hoover's decision to join the military, highlights and favorite assignments during his career, why he stayed in the Air Force, and the importance of family and loving them today.
  • The Air Force Starts Here

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 65 - LREC as an Enabler

    03/02/2023 | 42 mins.
    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team
    spoke virtually with Mr. Harold Ward, director of the Air Force Culture and
    Language Center at Air University, discussing how language, regional expertise and culture education helps the Air Force to fly, fight and win by enabling the agile combat employment concept, commonly referred to as ACE.
  • The Air Force Starts Here

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 64 - Life as a Instructor Pilot

    09/13/2022 | 29 mins.
    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team
    spoke virtually with Capt. Ashley Bird, 33rd Flying Training Squadron
    executive officer at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, about her journey to
    the military through ROTC at Purdue University, the path to becoming a pilot, the pros and cons of being a force generator instructor pilot, and her personal life being military married to military. Bird also talks about rated diversity improvement, which is the Air Force’s focused, long-term effort to attract, recruit, develop, and retain a diverse rated leadership corps.
  • The Air Force Starts Here

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 63 - Competition-focused ePME Changes

    08/24/2022 | 32 mins.
    Airmen across the service can hear first-hand about upcoming changes to
    enlisted professional military education being made to develop the
    combat-ready Airmen we need for today’s strategic competition environment is
    the focus of the latest episode of "The Air Force Starts Here," released
    Aug. 24, 2022. Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke with Chief Master Sgt. Josh Lackey, command chief at Air University’s Barnes Center, about the effort to help build multi-capable Airmen who are agile, critical thinkers with the ability to act in a disaggregated
    environment separated from command and control elements. This ties directly
    to Air Force Doctrine Publication 1, released last year, that notes the need
    for Airmen to be able to operate in the mission command construct.
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About The Air Force Starts Here
Air Education and Training Command experts discuss a wide variety of topics that directly impact total force Airmen, including force development, continuum of learning, innovation and more! Description: Experts from across the Air Force's recruiting, training and education enterprise discuss a wide variety of topics that directly impact total force Airmen, including force development, the continuum of learning, innovation and more!
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