Apathy Is Not An Option: Trailer

Apathy Is Not An Option: Presented by the Southern Poverty Law Center is more than a podcast—it’s a call to action. Each episode dives into the urgent issues shaping our communities, from voting rights to racial and economic justice and the fight against hate and extremism. Hosted by Alex Beightol, this podcast brings bold, unfiltered conversations with activists, thought leaders, and everyday people pushing for change in the South and beyond. Listen now —because sitting this one out is not an option. Learn more at splcenter.org.