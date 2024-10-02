Rachel Bovard: “Loyalty is the Game,” Explaining Donald Trump’s Cabinet Picks
President-Elect Donald Trump’s picks for his Cabinet—Pete Hegseth, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Marco Rubio, among others—have caught most people off guard. But there’s more than meets the eye to these picks. Rachel Bovard joins this week’s “The Signal Sitdown” to discuss the Senate’s leadership election, the Trump-Vance transition team, and more.
--------
1:04:08
Kyle Brosnan: How Noncitizen Are Voting in the 2024 Election
The Biden-Harris administration has seemingly hatched a plan to structurally alter the election so that Democrats maintain power. I sat down with Kyle Brosnan, chief counsel for The Oversight Project at The Heritage Foundation, for this week’s episode of “The Signal Sitdown” to discuss “Biden Bucks” and their potential impact on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.
Subscribe to “The Signal Sitdown” now and don’t miss out on all things election 2024 and beyond: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjMHBev3NsoW9SFJq5Zb5XMdFHI_gj8ig&si=rA1b-FjfEolW191a
--------
1:09:01
Vince Coglianese: The Plot to Replace Biden
On this week’s episode of “The Signal Sitdown,” Badley Devlin is joined by Vince Coglianese, host of WMAL’s “The Vince Coglianese Show.” As a radio host in the Washington, D.C., area, Coglianese intimately knows how Washington interacts with the media, and how the corporate media does the bidding of uniparty interests.
--------
59:36
Andy Harris, House Freedom Caucus: ‘When We Go to Battle, We Go Together’
The newly minted chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Harris joins “The Signal Sitdown” this week to discuss the conservative cohort’s priorities heading into the elections and the 119th Congress.
The House Freedom Caucus is no stranger to putting pressure on House GOP leadership. The concessions secured by the caucus and other conservatives at the beginning of the 118th Congress ultimately led to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s undoing. At times, McCarthy’s successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson, has also been challenged from his rightward flank.
--------
27:16
Rick Scott: The Senate Is Run by ‘Dictatorships’
Bradley Devlin sits down with Sen. Rick Scot, R-Fla., to discuss the race to become the next Republican leader in the Senate for this week's episode of "The Signal Sitdown."
Your government is out of control. It’s doing things it has no business doing.
It spends way too much money. It gets involved in way too many wars. It not only tells you what you can and can’t say—it actively censors you.
And the things your government should do, it can’t, or won’t, do at all.
It can’t keep your streets clean of crime and filth. It can’t keep your neighborhoods safe enough for kids to play outside. It can’t even prevent your country from being invaded by millions of illegal migrants.
Why is that?
Because your leaders no longer represent you. They represent themselves and their friends.
On each episode of "The Signal Sitdown," politics editor Bradley Devlin exposes how the sausage really gets made in Washington, D.C. with the help of guests who have experience on the inside.
"The Signal Sitdown" takes you inside the biggest battles in Washington, D.C., as they happen. We’ll analyze the policymaking process from an unabashedly and unapologetically conservative perspective and together reclaim government from the self-serving elites.
Fingers will be pointed.
Names will be named.