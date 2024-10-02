The newly minted chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Harris joins “The Signal Sitdown” this week to discuss the conservative cohort’s priorities heading into the elections and the 119th Congress. The House Freedom Caucus is no stranger to putting pressure on House GOP leadership. The concessions secured by the caucus and other conservatives at the beginning of the 118th Congress ultimately led to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s undoing. At times, McCarthy’s successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson, has also been challenged from his rightward flank.

About The Signal Sitdown

Your government is out of control. It’s doing things it has no business doing. It spends way too much money. It gets involved in way too many wars. It not only tells you what you can and can’t say—it actively censors you. And the things your government should do, it can’t, or won’t, do at all. It can’t keep your streets clean of crime and filth. It can’t keep your neighborhoods safe enough for kids to play outside. It can’t even prevent your country from being invaded by millions of illegal migrants. Why is that? Because your leaders no longer represent you. They represent themselves and their friends. On each episode of "The Signal Sitdown," politics editor Bradley Devlin exposes how the sausage really gets made in Washington, D.C. with the help of guests who have experience on the inside. "The Signal Sitdown" takes you inside the biggest battles in Washington, D.C., as they happen. We’ll analyze the policymaking process from an unabashedly and unapologetically conservative perspective and together reclaim government from the self-serving elites. Fingers will be pointed. Names will be named.