Today, we’re honored to welcome Dennis Markham, Windsor’s outgoing Wastewater Systems Superintendent, who is retiring after an incredible 41 years of service. We’ll reflect on Dennis’s journey with the Town, how the wastewater treatment facility has evolved, what’s ahead for its future, and the lessons Dennis has carried with him throughout his career.

In this episode of What’s the Word Windsor?, we sit down with Mayor Julie Cline where we will explore her journey into public service, what inspired her to run for office and what life is like as Windsor's Mayor.

In this episode of What’s the Word Windsor?, we sit down with Brian Rowe as he discusses some essential Public Works functions, such as snow operations. Brian also talks about what it's like to be a Public Works employee and how to enter the field.

About What's the Word Windsor?

What’s the Word Windsor? is your go-to source for everything related to Town Government and local affairs in Windsor, Colorado. Whether you're a longtime resident, a newcomer, or just curious about how your town functions, this podcast pulls back the curtain on municipal operations, policies, and initiatives that shape the community.Each episode, we dive deep into the workings of Windsor’s local government, providing insights into key projects, decisions, and upcoming events that impact residents. We take the time to shine a spotlight on the people who make it all happen; from town officials to public works staff, we bring you authentic conversations with the individuals dedicated to keeping Windsor running smoothly.Expect real stories, meaningful discussions, and an inside look at the personalities behind town leadership. Our mission is to foster transparency, accessibility, and connection between the community and those serving it. Whether it’s breaking down complex local issues or sharing the day-to-day experiences of town staff, this podcast offers an engaging and informative journey through Windsor’s governance.