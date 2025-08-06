Energy Policy Whiplash with Liam Donovan and Yogin Kothari
In this inaugural episode, we dive deep into the aftermath of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" and what it means for America's energy future. After years of massive, partisan energy packages—from the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act to the Republicans' recent reconciliation bill—the U.S. finds itself without a clear long-term energy vision. What just happened? Where does this leave us? And where are we going?Liam Donovan, President, Risk & Reputation Practice at Targeted Victory, and Yogin Kothari, Chief Strategy Officer at SEMA (Solar Energy Manufacturers for America Coalition), join our hosts, Thomas Hochman (Foundation for American Innovation) & Pavan Venkatakrishnan (Institute for Progress).
Right of Way is a podcast about energy policy, energy politics, and above all the upcoming permitting reform negotiations.
It's hosted by Thomas Hochman, director of infrastructure policy at the Foundation for American Innovation, and Pavan Venkatakrishnan, an infrastructure fellow at the Institute for Progress.