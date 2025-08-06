Energy Policy Whiplash with Liam Donovan and Yogin Kothari

In this inaugural episode, we dive deep into the aftermath of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" and what it means for America's energy future. After years of massive, partisan energy packages—from the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act to the Republicans' recent reconciliation bill—the U.S. finds itself without a clear long-term energy vision. What just happened? Where does this leave us? And where are we going?Liam Donovan, President, Risk & Reputation Practice at Targeted Victory, and Yogin Kothari, Chief Strategy Officer at SEMA (Solar Energy Manufacturers for America Coalition), join our hosts, Thomas Hochman (Foundation for American Innovation) & Pavan Venkatakrishnan (Institute for Progress).