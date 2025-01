Ep. 219: Carnegie Museum Exhibit featuring Dr. Gelbman's "Politics of the Civil Rights Movement" Course

Welcome back to another episode of Crawfordsville Connection! We are joined this week by Wabash College professor, Dr. Shamira Gelbman and her students Noah Barnhart & Chayce Howell, as well as Janna Bennett from the Carnegie Museum. This episode showcases the upcoming exhibit at the Carnegie Museum featuring final projects from Dr. Gelbman's "Politics of the Civil Rights Movement" course. Students researched and portrayed a Civil Rights leader in a class simulation then created a tabletop exhibit for the museum! Listen to learn more about the exhibit and how the community can learn more! Yodel Community Calendar & News Feed https://events.yodel.today/crawfordsville To ask any questions about this podcast or to submit topic ideas, please email Sarah Sommer at [email protected]