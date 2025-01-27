Ep. 219: Carnegie Museum Exhibit featuring Dr. Gelbman's "Politics of the Civil Rights Movement" Course
Welcome back to another episode of Crawfordsville Connection! We are joined this week by Wabash College professor, Dr. Shamira Gelbman and her students Noah Barnhart & Chayce Howell, as well as Janna Bennett from the Carnegie Museum. This episode showcases the upcoming exhibit at the Carnegie Museum featuring final projects from Dr. Gelbman's "Politics of the Civil Rights Movement" course. Students researched and portrayed a Civil Rights leader in a class simulation then created a tabletop exhibit for the museum! Listen to learn more about the exhibit and how the community can learn more!
29:01
Ep. 218: Montgomery County Commissioners - Dan Guard & Jake Bohlander
Welcome back to another episode of Crawfordsville Connection! Joined by Montgomery County Commissioners Dan Guard and Jake Bohlander - this week we talk all about the county commissioners role! Listen to learn more about what they do to help support the community, how residents can get involved, and what projects to look forward to from the county! Contact Montgomery County Commissioners Office: call (765) 361-2623 or email Lori Dossett at [email protected] Montgomery County Website: https://www.montgomerycounty.in.gov/
30:42
SPECIAL EPISODE: City of Crawfordsville Awarded Federal Funding for $1.6 Million Market Street Railroad Crossing Elimination Project
Welcome to a special episode of the Crawfordsville Connection Podcast! BIG NEWS for the City of Crawfordsville - The City has been awarded funding by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration under the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program. Listen to learn more about the planning & development phases of this project, the data submitted in the grant application, and details about the next steps of the process.
39:28
Ep. 217: Winter Operations with Crawfordsville Street Department
Welcome back to another episode of Crawfordsville Connection! This week we are joined by Ed McGaughey, Street Inspector with the Crawfordsville Street Department, to talk about winter operations and winter weather. Listen to learn more about the snow removal process, winter safety, and winter travel advisories.
43:08
Ep. 216: General Update (January 2025)
Welcome back to another episode of Crawfordsville Connection! Our first episode of the new year is our monthly general update where we discuss all things Crawfordsville from A to Z! This episode shares information you've been looking for on all the city projects from city ordinances, grant updates, housing developments, retail announcements, infrastructure updates, and more for the month of January 2025!
Crawfordsville Connection is a podcast dedicated to keeping people up to date on what's happening in the city of Crawfordsville. With Mayor Todd Barton as the main contributor, the show informs the public about current events, introduces the community to public officials, and educates the city about governing processes. Expect guest appearances and a variety of important topics!