In this debut episode of Building Connections: The ULI Charlotte Podcast, we examine the lasting impact of Hurricane Helene on communities west of Charlotte and across Western North Carolina. This once-in-a-thousand-year storm left a devastating mark on infrastructure, housing, and local economies, prompting swift response efforts from government agencies, relief organizations, and industry leaders.

Building Connections, The ULI Charlotte Podcast, explores the people, development projects, and ideas shaping the future of the Charlotte region and beyond. Each episode dives into the stories of industry leaders, innovators, and community builders in real estate, urban planning, and development. From transformative projects to inspiring leadership stories, we uncover how Charlotte is evolving into a model for sustainable, inclusive growth.