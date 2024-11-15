Episode 2 - A Day in the Life of a Trusts and Estates Attorney | Elaine Yandrisevits

In this episode, we’re joined by Elaine Yandrisevits, a Trusts and Estates attorney based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Elaine shares her journey into the world of estate planning and provides a behind-the-scenes look at her daily practice. She also discusses how she has navigated the challenges of growing in her field and how her active involvement in continuing legal education has helped deepen her knowledge and expertise, and to gain confidence in her field. Tune in for a candid conversation on what it’s like to be a trusts and estates attorney in Pennsylvania. Elaine earned her J.D. from the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, and LL.M. in Taxation and an Estate Planning Certificate from the Graduate Tax Program at Villanova University School of Law. She is active in the Bucks County Bar Association, where she is a member of the Board of Directors and served as the Chair of the Bench Bar Conference Committee, Orphans’ Court Section, and Young Lawyers’ Division. Elaine is the Zone 9 Co-Chair for the Young Lawyers’ Division of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and was a member of the Bar Leadership Institute Class of 2022-2023. Elaine is also a member of the Bucks County Estate Planning Council. ~~~ Jennifer Galloway - Jenn attended Elizabethtown College, double majored in Criminal Justice and Political Science, always planning to attend law school. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Duquesne University School of Law, in Pittsburgh, and moved back to York County, where she currently resides and works. After just over a decade in private practice in estate planning, estate and trust administration and Orphans’ Court litigation, Jenn recently joined Counsel Trust Company as their Chief Fiduciary Officer. In this new role, she oversees the trust operations and administrations department back office and team of financial advisors, and was happy to trade the billable hour for a bit more structure. Jay Hagerman - Jay earned a degree in American history at Gettysburg College. During that time, he worked in the White House Office of Correspondence in Washington, D.C. He attended Duquesne University School of Law, focusing his time learning about laws relating to wealth creation and preservation. He founded the elder law firm Abernethy & Hagerman, where he currently works. Jay resides in Hampton Township with his wife and family, which allows him to serve clients throughout Western Pennsylvania. Fred Long - Fred Long is a partner at Long Brightbill, a law firm based in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. His practice is focused on estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate, and real estate transactions. Fred holds an Estate Planning Certificate from Temple University Beasley School of Law and earned a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law, graduating with honors. Additionally, he has a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a Minor in Economics from Susquehanna University. In addition to his professional work, Fred is actively involved in community organizations and enjoys spending time with his family and friends, engaging in outdoor activities such as mountain biking, hiking, camping, skiing, and exploring the Pennsylvania wilderness. *audio editing & music by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Nick DeMatteo⁠