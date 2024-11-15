Episode 4 - Special Episode: Preview of the 2024 Estate Law & Real Estate Institutes | Patti Spencer and Erik Hume
Join us for a special episode where we dive into the
highlights of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s upcoming Estate Law Institute (December 4-5) and Real Estate Institute (December 6). Our guests, Patti Spencer and Erik Hume, are key organizers for these events and bring insider insights on this year’s must-attend courses for legal practitioners of all levels.
Patti Spencer, who helped plan the Estate Law Institute,
shares an overview of courses ranging from the latest developments in estate law to foundational refreshers and advanced topics for seasoned attorneys. Erik
Hume, who contributed to planning the Real Estate Institute, gives us a sneak peek into sessions covering essential updates, practical refreshers, and in-depth analyses of real estate law.
In addition to the educational offerings, Patti and Erik
discuss the social aspects of the Institutes, including opportunities to network with fellow practitioners and connect with colleagues from across the
state.
Whether you’re a new lawyer looking to build your knowledge or a seasoned attorney aiming to stay current, this episode will give you a preview of what’s in store at this year’s Institutes.
Tune in to get a head start on planning your schedule and
find out why these events are some of the most anticipated gatherings in
Pennsylvania’s legal community.
Patti Spencer: https://www.spencerlawfirm.com/our-firm/patti-s-spencer-esq/
Erik Hume: https://www.saxtonstump.com/our-people/erik-hume/
Estate Law Institute (Day 1): https://www.pbi.org/product/estate-law-institute-2024-day-one-philadelphia/
Estate Law Institute (Day 2):
https://www.pbi.org/product/estate-law-institute-2024-day-two-philadelphia-2/
Real Estate Institute:
https://www.pbi.org/product/real-estate-institute-2024-philadelphia-2/
Jennifer Galloway - Jenn attended Elizabethtown College, double majored in Criminal Justice and Political Science, always planning to attend law school. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Duquesne University School of Law, in Pittsburgh, and moved back to York County, where she currently resides and works. After just over a decade in private practice in estate planning, estate and trust administration and Orphans’ Court litigation, Jenn recently joined Counsel Trust Company as their Chief Fiduciary Officer. In this new role, she oversees the trust operations and administrations department back office and team of financial advisors, and was happy to trade the billable hour for a bit more structure.
Jay Hagerman - Jay earned a degree in American history at Gettysburg College. During that time, he worked in the White House Office of Correspondence in Washington, D.C. He attended Duquesne University School of Law, focusing his time learning about laws relating to wealth creation and preservation. He founded the elder law firm Abernethy & Hagerman, where he currently works. Jay resides in Hampton Township with his wife and family, which allows him to serve clients throughout Western Pennsylvania.
Fred Long - Fred Long is a partner at Long Brightbill, a law firm based in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. His practice is focused on estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate, and real estate transactions. Fred holds an Estate Planning Certificate from Temple University Beasley School of Law and earned a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law, graduating with honors. Additionally, he has a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a Minor in Economics from Susquehanna University. In addition to his professional work, Fred is actively involved in community organizations and enjoys spending time with his family and friends, engaging in outdoor activities such as mountain biking, hiking, camping, skiing, and exploring the Pennsylvania wilderness.
26:37
Episode 3 - A Day in the Life of a Real Estate Attorney | Michael A. Burns
In this episode, we sit down with the Honorable Michael A. Burns, a practicing real estate attorney and Magisterial District Judge. Judge Burns offers insights into the day-to-day life of a real estate attorney in Pennsylvania, sharing the diverse aspects of his practice. He also delves into how the constantly evolving real estate market demands that practitioners stay ahead of the curve. Join us for a deep dive into the challenges and rewards of working in real estate law and the unique perspective Judge Burns brings from both sides of the bench.
Michael A. Burns is the Immediate Past Chair for the Pennsylvania Bar Association Real Property/Probate Trust Section and Immediate Past President of the Pennsylvania District Judge’s Association in District 11. He is also a former President of the Delaware County District Judge Association serving the board in 2021.
26:42
Episode 2 - A Day in the Life of a Trusts and Estates Attorney | Elaine Yandrisevits
In this episode, we’re joined by Elaine Yandrisevits, a Trusts and Estates attorney based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Elaine shares her journey into the world of estate planning and provides a behind-the-scenes look at her daily practice. She also discusses how she has navigated the challenges of growing in her field and how her active involvement in continuing legal education has helped deepen her knowledge and expertise, and to gain confidence in her field. Tune in for a candid conversation on what it’s like to be a trusts and estates attorney in Pennsylvania.
Elaine earned her J.D. from the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, and LL.M. in Taxation and an Estate Planning Certificate from the Graduate Tax Program at Villanova University School of Law. She is active in the Bucks County Bar Association, where she is a member of the Board of Directors and served as the Chair of the Bench Bar Conference Committee, Orphans’ Court Section, and Young Lawyers’ Division. Elaine is the Zone 9 Co-Chair for the Young Lawyers’ Division of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and was a member of the Bar Leadership Institute Class of 2022-2023. Elaine is also a member of the Bucks County Estate Planning Council.
30:44
Episode 1 - Introducing the Death and Dirt Podcast | Jay Hagerman, Jennifer Galloway, Fred Long
In the debut episode of the Death and Dirt Podcast, we dive into the heart of what this journey is all about. Join us as we introduce the core concepts driving this podcast, setting the stage for the discussions to come. You'll meet your co-hosts, learn about our backgrounds, and hear our goals and aspirations as we begin this adventure together.
About the hosts:
Jennifer Galloway - Jenn attended Elizabethtown College, double majored in Criminal Justice and Political Science, always planning to attend law school. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Duquesne University School of Law, in Pittsburgh, and moved back to York County, where she currently resides and works. After just over a decade in private practice in estate planning, estate and trust administration and Orphans’ Court litigation, Jenn recently joined Counsel Trust Company as their Chief Fiduciary Officer. In this new role, she oversees the trust operations and administrations department back office and team of financial advisors, and was happy to trade the billable hour for a bit more structure.
Jay Hagerman - Jay earned a degree in American history at Gettysburg College. During that time, he worked in the White House Office of Correspondence in Washington, D.C. He attended Duquesne University School of Law, focusing his time learning about laws relating to wealth creation and preservation. He founded the elder law firm Abernethy & Hagerman, where he currently works. Jay resides in Hampton Township with his wife and family, which allows him to serve clients throughout Western Pennsylvania.
Fred Long - Fred Long is a partner at Long Brightbill, a law firm based in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. His practice is focused on estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate, and real estate transactions. Fred holds an Estate Planning Certificate from Temple University Beasley School of Law and earned a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law, graduating with honors. Additionally, he has a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a Minor in Economics from Susquehanna University. In addition to his professional work, Fred is actively involved in community organizations and enjoys spending time with his family and friends, engaging in outdoor activities such as mountain biking, hiking, camping, skiing, and exploring the Pennsylvania wilderness.
*audio editing & music by Nick DeMatteo
Welcome to Death and Dirt – a podcast presented by the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Join us as we delve into various topics surrounding the legal nuances of real estate, estate planning, and trust and estate administration. Each episode features expert insights, the latest trends, and practical conversations tailored to legal professionals, real estate practitioners, financial advisors, and anyone navigating the complexities of estates, trusts, or real property matters.