Rob Young, Police Sergeant of Stockton Unified School District and Active Shooter Survivor

Listen in to this SPECIAL EDITION of the Off The X Podcast where I speak to Rob Young. Rob is a Police Sergeant in the Stockton Unified School District where in 1989 at Cleveland Elementary he was a victim in one of the first ever Active Shooter events in a school. Rob survived and thrived and has made it his life's mission to keep our children safe in school. Tune in to his amazing story on the Off The X Podcast.