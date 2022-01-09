True Stories of Diplomatic Security Professionals and colleagues More
Robert David Booth - Retired Supervisory DSS Special Agent and Author
Tune in as I have a detailed discussion about the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Counterintelligence (CI) Unit with Robert Booth. Robert is the author of the book: State Department Counterintelligence - Leaks, Spies and Lies. Robert served nearly 30 years with the DSS and was heavily focused on CI. He played a role in major CI cases including the investigation into Robert Hanssen, Kendall Meyers, and Donald Keyser.
1/11/2023
1:55:51
Diplomatic Security Supervisory Special Agent Kevin Warrener
Tune in to the next episode of the Off The X Podcast where I have a conversation with DSS Supervisory Special Agent Kevin Warrener. Kevin served at NYFO, U.S. Embassy Manama, Bahrain, Counterintelligence Branch, as Site Security for the U.S. Mission to China, at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Bangkok and at High Threat Protection unit.
11/15/2022
2:24:28
Jim Minor, Retired DSS Supervisory Special Agent and VP for Retirees of the DSSAA
Listen in as I speak to retired DSS Special Agent Jim Minor about his time serving as a DS Special Agent. In this episode Jim takes us through his career and his role in a number of critical and historical events. This includes his time serving in Mogadishu, Somalia, investigating Ramzi Yousef, the East Africa Bombings of our US Embassies, USS Cole, 9/11, Boston Marathon Bomber and Benghazi.
9/1/2022
2:19:59
Rob Young, Police Sergeant of Stockton Unified School District and Active Shooter Survivor
Listen in to this SPECIAL EDITION of the Off The X Podcast where I speak to Rob Young. Rob is a Police Sergeant in the Stockton Unified School District where in 1989 at Cleveland Elementary he was a victim in one of the first ever Active Shooter events in a school. Rob survived and thrived and has made it his life's mission to keep our children safe in school. Tune in to his amazing story on the Off The X Podcast.
7/21/2022
1:28:38
Jason Kyle - United States Marine Embassy Guard and Combat Infantry Veteran
Listen in as I discuss Jason's time as a MSG at U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia and Bogota, Colombia. In this episode, we go over MSG training, duties and responsibilities, lifestyle, and the uniqueness of serving at U.S. Embassy Moscow! If you're an aspiring DS Agent this one is a must listen.