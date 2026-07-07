AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.

We are calling this one our midlife crisis episode, and not just because we hit episode forty. Phil is off recharging with his family, so it is just the two of us wrestling with something we have circled for a long time, the role that time itself plays in how we lead. We start with a simple distinction that changes how you see everything else, the difference between an event and a pattern. A pothole, a council comment, an inbox, these are events, and most of them do not deserve the urgency we give them. The harder work lives further out, in the structural horizon of one to seven years, and further still, in the civilizational shifts most organizations never think to name. We use a growing hospital, a fleet of self driving cars, and a piece of rope stretched across a road to ask whether our tools for seeing the future are still built for the world we are actually living in. We talk about the quiet risk of leading competently in the wrong direction, what our interns need from us that is different from what we needed twenty years ago, and why the institutions we trust most are sometimes the last to notice they have become the dinosaur. We get into workforce loyalty, the strategic plan nobody wants to own, the idea of the manager as chief meaning officer, and a line from Corri's writing that captures the whole thing, the noise does not disappear, but you stop being governed by it. By the end we land somewhere honest about what this summer's work on discernment is really trying to build, the capacity to notice what is coming before it becomes an event we are forced to react to. Phil, we missed you. Come back soon.

00:00 Midlife Crisis and Leadership Reflection

03:02 Understanding Temporal Literacy

05:35 Events vs. Patterns in Leadership

08:39 Navigating Technology and Time Horizons

11:42 The Impact of Institutional Growth

14:32 Curiosity and Technological Adaptation

17:17 The Role of GIS in Local Government

20:12 Innovating with AI in Local Government

23:06 The Future of Workforce Education

26:04 Leading in a Technological Revolution

36:31 Navigating Uncertainty in Community Action

37:47 Workforce Evolution and Future Skills

43:07 The Role of Technology in Government

47:50 Rethinking Governance and Strategic Planning

55:20 Engaging the Next Generation of Leaders

01:04:28 Embracing Change and Future Perspectives