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AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.

AuthentiCity FM
Government
AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.
Latest episode

41 episodes

  • AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.

    AuthentiCity FM, Episode 40: Time, Horizons, and a Midlife Crisis

    07/07/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    We are calling this one our midlife crisis episode, and not just because we hit episode forty. Phil is off recharging with his family, so it is just the two of us wrestling with something we have circled for a long time, the role that time itself plays in how we lead. We start with a simple distinction that changes how you see everything else, the difference between an event and a pattern. A pothole, a council comment, an inbox, these are events, and most of them do not deserve the urgency we give them. The harder work lives further out, in the structural horizon of one to seven years, and further still, in the civilizational shifts most organizations never think to name. We use a growing hospital, a fleet of self driving cars, and a piece of rope stretched across a road to ask whether our tools for seeing the future are still built for the world we are actually living in. We talk about the quiet risk of leading competently in the wrong direction, what our interns need from us that is different from what we needed twenty years ago, and why the institutions we trust most are sometimes the last to notice they have become the dinosaur. We get into workforce loyalty, the strategic plan nobody wants to own, the idea of the manager as chief meaning officer, and a line from Corri's writing that captures the whole thing, the noise does not disappear, but you stop being governed by it. By the end we land somewhere honest about what this summer's work on discernment is really trying to build, the capacity to notice what is coming before it becomes an event we are forced to react to. Phil, we missed you. Come back soon.
    00:00 Midlife Crisis and Leadership Reflection
    03:02 Understanding Temporal Literacy
    05:35 Events vs. Patterns in Leadership
    08:39 Navigating Technology and Time Horizons
    11:42 The Impact of Institutional Growth
    14:32 Curiosity and Technological Adaptation
    17:17 The Role of GIS in Local Government
    20:12 Innovating with AI in Local Government
    23:06 The Future of Workforce Education
    26:04 Leading in a Technological Revolution
    36:31 Navigating Uncertainty in Community Action
    37:47 Workforce Evolution and Future Skills
    43:07 The Role of Technology in Government
    47:50 Rethinking Governance and Strategic Planning
    55:20 Engaging the Next Generation of Leaders
    01:04:28 Embracing Change and Future Perspectives
  • AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.

    AuthentiCity FM, Episode 39: Curiosity, Urgency, and the Long View

    06/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    There is something that happens when the familiar becomes invisible. You stop seeing it clearly, stop questioning it, stop asking whether it is actually working. For local government practitioners, that invisibility is one of the quieter threats to good judgment, and it sits at the heart of this episode.
    The hosts use an unlikely lens to open the conversation: World Cup tourists posting unfiltered reactions to American life. Europeans genuinely delighted by Costco, the cereal aisle, the scale of everything. Watching outsiders encounter the ordinary with wonder is funny and also instructive. Curiosity requires a kind of distance from familiarity. And in the work of city management, that distance is hard to maintain when urgency keeps pulling you back to the immediate.
    Urgency is the episode's central antagonist. Not crisis, but urgency. The chronic pressure to respond fast, decide fast, move fast, in an environment where speed became the shorthand for competence. The hosts examine what gets lost when urgency displaces deliberation, how it distorts the relationship between facts and values, and why the skill of sitting with tension rather than resolving it too quickly may be one of the most underdeveloped capacities in the profession.
    The long view is where the episode lands. A storm in Springfield, Illinois brought down the last surviving witness tree from Abraham Lincoln's property, a living thing that had stood since before 1865. It becomes an unexpected frame for the question underneath everything else in this episode: what does it mean to make decisions on behalf of people who are not yet born, in communities that will still be there long after you have moved on? With the 250th anniversary of the American founding approaching, the hosts sit with the weight of that question without pretending to resolve it.
    Discernment, they keep returning to, is not neutrality. It is not delay. It is the practiced capacity to see clearly when everything around you is moving fast.
    00:00 Introduction to Authenticity and Curiosity
    00:53 Exploring Multiple Truths and Perspectives
    04:14 Cultural Experiences and American Perceptions
    09:13 The Importance of Fresh Perspectives
    16:58 Understanding Discernment in Decision Making
    27:39 Facilitation and Changing Minds
    31:07 The Power of Face-to-Face Conversations
    33:53 Engagement in the Workplace
    37:34 Meeting People Where They Are
    39:47 Cultivating Respect and Vulnerability
    41:07 Untethering Urgency from Efficiency
    45:39 Long-Term Decision Making and Horizons
    52:30 The Legacy of Our Decisions

    Endless Motion
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    Wonderment
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  • AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.

    AuthentiCity FM, Episode 39: Curiosity, Urgency, and the Long View

    06/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    There is something that happens when the familiar becomes invisible. You stop seeing it clearly, stop questioning it, stop asking whether it is actually working. For local government practitioners, that invisibility is one of the quieter threats to good judgment, and it sits at the heart of this episode.
    The hosts use an unlikely lens to open the conversation: World Cup tourists posting unfiltered reactions to American life. Europeans genuinely delighted by Costco, the cereal aisle, the scale of everything. Watching outsiders encounter the ordinary with wonder is funny and also instructive. Curiosity requires a kind of distance from familiarity. And in the work of city management, that distance is hard to maintain when urgency keeps pulling you back to the immediate.
    Urgency is the episode's central antagonist. Not crisis, but urgency. The chronic pressure to respond fast, decide fast, move fast, in an environment where speed became the shorthand for competence. The hosts examine what gets lost when urgency displaces deliberation, how it distorts the relationship between facts and values, and why the skill of sitting with tension rather than resolving it too quickly may be one of the most underdeveloped capacities in the profession.
    The long view is where the episode lands. A storm in Springfield, Illinois brought down the last surviving witness tree from Abraham Lincoln's property, a living thing that had stood since before 1865. It becomes an unexpected frame for the question underneath everything else in this episode: what does it mean to make decisions on behalf of people who are not yet born, in communities that will still be there long after you have moved on? With the 250th anniversary of the American founding approaching, the hosts sit with the weight of that question without pretending to resolve it.
    Discernment, they keep returning to, is not neutrality. It is not delay. It is the practiced capacity to see clearly when everything around you is moving fast.
    00:00 Introduction to Authenticity and Curiosity
    00:53 Exploring Multiple Truths and Perspectives
    04:14 Cultural Experiences and American Perceptions
    09:13 The Importance of Fresh Perspectives
    16:58 Understanding Discernment in Decision Making
    27:39 Facilitation and Changing Minds
    31:07 The Power of Face-to-Face Conversations
    33:53 Engagement in the Workplace
    37:34 Meeting People Where They Are
    39:47 Cultivating Respect and Vulnerability
    41:07 Untethering Urgency from Efficiency
    45:39 Long-Term Decision Making and Horizons
    52:30 The Legacy of Our Decisions
  • AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.

    AuthentiCity FM, Episode 38: Discernment, Intuition, and Competing Truths

    06/16/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    #AuthentiCityFM #LocalGovernment #Leadership #PublicService #Discernment #CityManagementThis episode opens a summer series built around a question that has been sitting with the hosts for weeks. How do we develop discernment in a world where multiple truths are operating simultaneously? Rather than treating this as an abstract puzzle, the conversation grounds it in the everyday experience of local government, where people's lived experiences shape what they believe is true, and where those individual truths increasingly harden into group truths that resist data, resist logic, and resist careful analysis.
    A recurring thread throughout the episode is the tension between values and information. Using a framework built around liberty, equality, community, and prosperity, the hosts work through how a single issue, like a proposed data center, can pit those values against each other so completely that no amount of fact-finding will move people toward agreement. The lesson that emerges is less about winning arguments and more about learning to say I see it differently, a phrase borrowed from an unexpected umpire encounter that becomes a model for respectful disagreement.
    That same tension shows up in how practitioners experience their own professional identities, particularly online. The conversation turns to the difference between influence and influencer, and what it means to share honest perspective without performing for an audience or chasing engagement. Underneath all of it sits intuition, the gut feeling that something is right or wrong long before it can be explained. Both hosts share moments when trusting that instinct mattered more than any spreadsheet could, while also wrestling with how that instinct fits inside a profession built on data and process.
    By the end, two working definitions of discernment emerge, one broad and one shaped specifically for local government leadership, both of which will anchor the series ahead. Listeners are left with a question worth carrying into their own work and their own lives. Think of a time you were certain you were right, and later discovered you weren't. What changed?
    00:00 Introduction to Discernment and Truth
    02:14 Exploring Multiple Truths
    05:10 Data Interpretation and Public Perception
    08:03 The Role of Social Media in Shaping Truths
    10:15 Community Engagement and Individual Perspectives
    14:19 The Challenge of Groupthink
    15:08 Data Centers and Public Values
    18:02 Economic Development and Community Impact
    21:40 Navigating Public Hearings and Community Values
    24:05 The Importance of Perspective Taking
    28:53 Evolving Systems and Structures in Governance
    31:30 Communication Challenges in Modern Governance
    35:09 Finding Innovative Solutions for Community Engagement
    43:26 The Gift of Time and Reflection
    45:23 The Power of Saying No
    50:16 Influence and Responsibility in Leadership
    57:41 Navigating Authenticity in Professional Spaces
    01:10:48 The Role of Intuition in Decision Making
  • AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.

    AuthentiCity FM, Episode 37: Origins, Ordinary, and Everything That Embiggens

    06/02/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    A year in, the hosts of AuthentiCity FM do what any self-respecting Gen X podcast should eventually do. They pull a clip show.
    Framed around Mike's encyclopedic knowledge of early Simpsons episodes and sprung on Corri and Phil with zero warning, Episode 37 is the one where the curtain comes back a little. What started as a joke that wasn't really a joke — three local government professionals who thought it might be fun to push record and see if anyone cared — has become something none of them fully anticipated when they ordered their equipment and scheduled a demo recording that almost didn't happen.
    The episode opens with two pieces of news the hosts hadn't shared together publicly before. Phil is on the ballot for the ICMA Region C board seat, a candidacy that traces directly back to a nudge from two people who saw something in him before he was ready to see it himself. And Corri has written a book called Ordinary, built from the word lesson in its two spellings, and from a season of extraordinary disruption that pushed her back toward the small moments where real life actually happens.
    The conversation moves from celebration into something heavier and more honest. Mike reflects on the assassination of Melissa Hortman, a state representative and friend, and what it means to run an emergency response while the human grief waits its turn. Phil traces the toll of a profession that expects its best people to absorb the worst things and still show up the next morning. Corri connects the compound weight of it all to why peer groups, friendships, and the network you build before you need it are not optional infrastructure for this work.
    The episode closes with Phil turning the tables on his co-hosts, offering two stories about the specific moments he knew they were the real thing. And Corri closes it out with the simplest possible invitation.
    Don't be afraid of the yes.
    00:00 Introduction to the Episode's Theme
    03:14 The Simpsons Influence and Personal Stories
    05:39 Phil's Campaign Journey and Community Engagement
    08:45 Corri’s Book and Personal Reflections
    11:39 Reflections on the Podcast's First Year
    14:58 Technology and Podcasting Insights
    17:38 Guest Reflections and Impactful Conversations
    20:40 Personal Stories and Community Service
    23:44 The Importance of Support Systems
    39:17 Building Connections and Vulnerability
    40:12 The Weight of Professional Trauma
    47:09 Navigating Grief and Community Challenges
    49:08 The Importance of Peer Support
    50:37 The Value of Safe Spaces
    52:14 Behind the Scenes of Podcasting
    57:02 Looking Ahead: Future Episodes and Live Shows
    01:08:52 The Power of Caring and Compassion

    *******
    Ordinary: Harnessing the Power of Or in Everyday Moments (https://a.co/d/09XkxRlp), also available on Kindle Unlimited

    Explore Seeing Across Time (https://v3xc.substack.com/)
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About AuthentiCity FM | Real Stories. Bold Ideas. Better Communities.
Communities thrive through caring leaders, residents, and dreamers. AuthentiCity FM brings local government stories to life, inviting all who want to make a difference. Discover honest views, fresh insights, and candid talks that inspire change. Whether you're a city manager, advocate, or curious, AuthentiCity FM reveals the ideas shaping our communities. Join us in a movement where authentic voices and bold ideas build tomorrow's cities.
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