Listen to Chris Hand weekdays from 9am to 12pm on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN.
  • Tulsi Gabbard's hearing was interesting... Chris breaks it down
    Chris breaks down the info on the Hearing for Tulsi Gabbard and the responses for her
    13:47
  • Chris calls the RFK hearing Performative from the Left
    Chris covers the lunacy that was the RFK hearing as the left fell apart.
    13:40
  • Chris talks with J6 Political Prisoner Ronald Colton McAbee PT 1
    Chris walks through the experiences of January 6th with J6er, Colton McAbee.
    37:53
  • Chris talks with J6 Political Prisoner Ronald Colton McAbee PT 2
    Chris and Colton continue the conversation of his experiences in jail and all the way up to his exciting release after the pardon.
    31:46
  • Chris talks with Monica Paige, a White House Correspondent
    Chris and Monica Paige discuss the first Press briefing from the Trump Administration and more.
    13:25

