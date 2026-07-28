Growing up in a small town in rural Northern California, Danielle Carnes longed to travel the world and make it a better place. She remembers visiting her grandma's house and seeing an old 1970s world map on the wall with pins showing all the places her grandfather had visited for work. She imagined traveling to new places and wondered about the different people she might meet.



While studying international relations at UC Davis, Danielle traveled to Ghana for her study abroad, and it was life-changing. She chose Ghana because it was one of the only affordable programs for a kid from rural America. The people she met told her she didn't act like other Americans; she was different. That's when she realized less affluent people like her don't usually get these opportunities. This experience pushed Danielle to her work at USAID where she served as a Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Officer in Guinea.



After the 2024 elections, Danielle thought her work at USAID would continue as it had since the Obama administration. She knew there might be changes because of Project 2025 and DOGE, but Danielle was excited about DOGE. The thought of improving government efficiency was alluring. Danielle quickly realized government efficiency was not the goal. DOGE was a political revenge machine, and USAID was first on the chopping block.



This realization was striking given her roots: Danielle grew up in a conservative, evangelical Christian household. She had been a Republican in her younger adulthood. She interned at the Heritage Foundation. But, Danielle is quick to point out, the party moved away from her, not the other way around.



Since being forced out at USAID, Danielle has remained active in her community and continues to look for ways to continue public service. She attends the Quaker meeting in Washington, DC. She's a volunteer at the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department and is taking EMT training. Danielle is interested in political writing and engagement and has considered running for office.



Highlights & Topics:

Civic Roots: Hear how growing up in rural Northern California, a faith-based upbringing, and a life-changing study abroad experience in Ghana shaped Danielle's commitment to public service.

Federal Service: Danielle's path from a Presidential Management Fellow (PMF) data analyst under the Obama administration through her time as a Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Officer in Guinea and Sierra Leone.

DOGE Illusion vs. Reality: Why Danielle initially welcomed efficiency efforts, only to realize DOGE was operating as a political tool aimed at dismantling USAID and eliminating critical foreign aid.

Political Evolution: Danielle reflects on her conservative roots, interning at the Heritage Foundation, and watching the party shift away from the principles she supported.

Community Service: How Danielle is continuing her mission of public service through her Quaker meeting, EMT training, and volunteering with the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Rebuilding Democracy: Danielle's perspective on what real constitutional and systemic reforms would be needed for former civil servants to ever return to government.



Additional Resources:

Former Feds & Friends: Connect with Danielle on LinkedIn and check out the Former Feds & Friends channel on YouTube.



Learn more about this episode on our website.

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The views expressed in this episode are solely those of the individuals providing them and do not necessarily represent the views of the FBI, DOJ, USAID, the United States, or any past or current employers.