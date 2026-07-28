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31 episodes
- Growing up in a small town in rural Northern California, Danielle Carnes longed to travel the world and make it a better place. She remembers visiting her grandma's house and seeing an old 1970s world map on the wall with pins showing all the places her grandfather had visited for work. She imagined traveling to new places and wondered about the different people she might meet.
While studying international relations at UC Davis, Danielle traveled to Ghana for her study abroad, and it was life-changing. She chose Ghana because it was one of the only affordable programs for a kid from rural America. The people she met told her she didn't act like other Americans; she was different. That's when she realized less affluent people like her don't usually get these opportunities. This experience pushed Danielle to her work at USAID where she served as a Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Officer in Guinea.
After the 2024 elections, Danielle thought her work at USAID would continue as it had since the Obama administration. She knew there might be changes because of Project 2025 and DOGE, but Danielle was excited about DOGE. The thought of improving government efficiency was alluring. Danielle quickly realized government efficiency was not the goal. DOGE was a political revenge machine, and USAID was first on the chopping block.
This realization was striking given her roots: Danielle grew up in a conservative, evangelical Christian household. She had been a Republican in her younger adulthood. She interned at the Heritage Foundation. But, Danielle is quick to point out, the party moved away from her, not the other way around.
Since being forced out at USAID, Danielle has remained active in her community and continues to look for ways to continue public service. She attends the Quaker meeting in Washington, DC. She's a volunteer at the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department and is taking EMT training. Danielle is interested in political writing and engagement and has considered running for office.
Highlights & Topics:
Civic Roots: Hear how growing up in rural Northern California, a faith-based upbringing, and a life-changing study abroad experience in Ghana shaped Danielle's commitment to public service.
Federal Service: Danielle's path from a Presidential Management Fellow (PMF) data analyst under the Obama administration through her time as a Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Officer in Guinea and Sierra Leone.
DOGE Illusion vs. Reality: Why Danielle initially welcomed efficiency efforts, only to realize DOGE was operating as a political tool aimed at dismantling USAID and eliminating critical foreign aid.
Political Evolution: Danielle reflects on her conservative roots, interning at the Heritage Foundation, and watching the party shift away from the principles she supported.
Community Service: How Danielle is continuing her mission of public service through her Quaker meeting, EMT training, and volunteering with the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Rebuilding Democracy: Danielle's perspective on what real constitutional and systemic reforms would be needed for former civil servants to ever return to government.
Additional Resources:
Former Feds & Friends: Connect with Danielle on LinkedIn and check out the Former Feds & Friends channel on YouTube.
Learn more about this episode on our website.
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The views expressed in this episode are solely those of the individuals providing them and do not necessarily represent the views of the FBI, DOJ, USAID, the United States, or any past or current employers.
- Jeffrey Sizemore spent over two decades serving the United States, first as a U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer and later as a civil servant at the State Department.
As the Senior Advisor on Atrocity Prevention and Deputy Director in the Office of Security and Human Rights, Jeff helped operationalize the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act. He built comprehensive curriculums and traveled globally to train foreign service officers on how to mitigate the risks of mass violence, identify warning signs, and understand what post-conflict justice looks like.
When the second Trump administration began in 2025, Jeff watched as assistance for human rights programs was frozen and Reductions-in-Force (RIFs) gutted critical conflict, stabilization, and global criminal justice bureaus. Though Jeff was spared from the RIFs, his office was eliminated, and he was pushed toward a role focused on wielding human rights sanctions against judges and the International Criminal Court. Unwilling to compromise his moral standing or act counter to the very international accountability he had championed, Jeff made the difficult decision to resign in September 2025.
Now in his third act, Jeff has taken his expertise to Brisbane, Australia, serving as the Mary Wing-Ming Lee Senior Human Rights Research Fellow at the Asia Pacific Centre for the Responsibility to Protect at the University of Queensland. He is also a regular host on the YouTube channel Former Feds & Friends, using pop culture and movies like Zootopia 2 to make sense of today’s global challenges. He continues his lifelong mission by educating the next generation of diplomats who will eventually be needed to rebuild these critical global initiatives.
Highlights & Topics:
Two Decades of Service: Jeff's journey from a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy—deploying to the Middle East and Pacific—to finding his calling at the State Department
Operationalizing Prevention: How Jeff built an interagency curriculum to train foreign service officers on justice, human rights, and atrocity prevention under the Elie Wiesel Act
Tearing it Down to the Studs: A firsthand account of the 2025 RIFs that eliminated entire bureaus dedicated to conflict stabilization, global criminal justice, and security
Crossing the Moral Line: Why Jeff chose to resign rather than weaponize human rights sanctions against the international community
The Third Act: Jeff's pivot to educating the next generation of diplomats in Australia and his advice for former feds looking to continue their mission at the state, local, or international NGO level
Additional Resources:
Former Feds & Friends: Watch Jeff and former guest Madeline Vellturo discuss democracy, stability, and atrocity prevention through the lens of pop culture
Civic Match / Work for America: A resource for former federal employees looking to transition their specialized skills and expertise to state and local governments
Learn more about this episode on our website.
If you enjoy Forking Off with us, consider supporting us on Ko-fi, and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
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The views expressed in this episode are solely those of the individuals providing them and do not necessarily represent the views of the FBI, the DOJ, the State Department, the United States, or any past or current employers.
- Michael Duffin served as a senior policy advisor at the State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism for 12 years. When he received an invite for a 15-minute meeting titled "Update on the Reorganization," he never suspected it would mark an early end to his career. Michael helped stand up the Office of Countering Violent Extremism (CT/CVE), which led the Department's international engagement and assistance efforts to prevent violent extremists and their supporters from radicalizing, recruiting, or inspiring acts of violence. His layoff was part of a wider 'Reduction-in-Force' that impacted 1,107 State Department employees.
Since leaving federal service, Michael has taken up the fight for former feds by running for Congress in Virginia's 8th District. Michael is dedicating his campaign to public service and vowing to prioritize the reinstatement of all feds. He also pledged not to accept corporate donations or trade stocks while in office. As a result, Michael faces a huge battle on the campaign trail, but he remains committed to memorializing this moment in time and spreading the message that feds matter, and they're worth fighting for.
Highlights & Topics:
The 15-Minute Meeting: Hear Michael’s firsthand account of the shock of the reorganization, the "blacklisting" barriers for reentry, and the brain drain at the State Department.
Dangerously Unprepared: How the loss of vital CVE programming and decades of experienced leadership leaves the U.S. vulnerable ahead of the 2026 World Cup and America 250 celebrations.
The Trust Gap: Why a lack of trust between communities and the federal government severely compromises counterterrorism efforts, and what individuals should do if they see something suspicious at large gatherings.
Memorializing the Moment: Why Michael walked out with a "Diplomacy Matters, Feds Matter" sign, his experience taking his story to The Daily Show, and what he hopes his children learn from his fight.
Additional Resources:
Duffin4VA: Visit Michael's campaign site to learn more about his platform and follow his journey.
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988.
Learn more about this episode on our website.
If you enjoy Forking Off with us, consider supporting us on Ko-fi, and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.----------
The views expressed in this episode are solely those of the individuals providing them and do not necessarily represent the views of the FBI, the DOJ, the State Department, the United States, or any past or current employers.
- Elizabeth Ginexi served as a scientific program official at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for 22 years. During that time, she stewarded taxpayer investments in biomedical and behavioral research. An applied social psychologist by training, Liz's work spanned historic public health initiatives, from building the scientific framework for FDA tobacco regulations to developing non-pharmacological pain treatments for veterans.
When the administration began dismantling NIH, Liz took an early retirement rather than comply with antiscientific directives. She's since become a fierce advocate for the Addiction Science Defense Network and scientists everywhere. She's put her analytic talents to work on Substack by writing about the internal collapse of the world's premier biomedical research agency.
Highlights & Topics:
Liz's Story: Hear Liz’s firsthand account of the coordinated communication freezes, grant cancellations, and assault on career scientists.
Near-Term Risk: How the loss of nearly 5,000 NIH employees and the slashing of funding opportunities will gut an industry that generates billions for the U.S. economy.
Long-Term Threat: Why the true cost of abandoning biomedical research won’t be visible until future generations lack critical treatments and cures.
Call for Advocacy: Why scientists must embrace activism, and how the public and private sectors can step in to sustain U.S. innovation.
Additional Resources:
Stand Up for Science: Stand Up For Science is a political activism organization dedicated to defending and advancing America’s scientific ecosystem, a cornerstone of democracy, freedom, and progress.
Union of Concerned Scientists: The Union of Concerned Scientists puts rigorous, independent science into action, developing solutions and advocating for a healthy, safe, and just future.
Learn more about this episode on our website.
If you enjoy Forking Off with us, consider supporting us on Ko-fi, and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
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The views expressed in this episode are solely those of the individuals providing them and do not necessarily represent the views of the FBI, the DOJ, the NIH, the United States, or any past or current employers.
- Alec Chapa found his ideal role as a conciliator with DOJ's Community Relations Service (CRS). From a young age, Alec was interested in bringing people together to talk through conflict. He was fascinated by Gandhi's strategy of civil disobedience. In 2016, he participated in a private mentorship with Philosopharian in Astoria, Oregon, where he learned about empowering individuals and communities through philosophy. After running his own dispute resolution consulting business for several years, Alec found his dream job with CRS in 2024.
When the second Trump administration began, Alec saw CRS sidelined and felt that he and his colleagues were being forced out of their jobs. When the second deferred resignation offer was presented in April 2025, Alec accepted it because he could not afford the risk of staying. After leaving CRS, Alec continued his life's work of helping groups work together more collaboratively, transparently, and effectively. He launched HousingShield, a new housing dispute resolution program, through his company Mosaic Collaborative Consulting.
In this episode, we speak with Alec about the void left by the decimation of Community Relations Service and what we can do in its absence. We also provide listeners with actionable advice on how to engage local leaders, preserve digital evidence, and prepare for future reconciliation efforts.
Highlights & Topics:
Tracking the Exodus: Philip introduces Separation Anxiety, our new data project exploring separations across federal agencies between January 2025 and January 2026.
The Legacy and Loss of CRS: A look back at CRS's history of averting violence after Bloody Sunday in Selma in 1965 contrasted against it's loss in 2025 and what that means for cities like Minneapolis.
Whistleblower Complaints: Discussion of a recent whistleblower complaint by a former senior CRS official alleging the DOJ misled a federal court regarding the dismantling of the agency.
Congressional Pushback: Highlighting Representative Jamie Raskin's letter emphasizing that CRS was built for moments of crisis and could have surged mediators to Minneapolis.
Weaponizing 2339a: Concerns over the administration's willingness to pursue 2339a "material support to terrorism" cases against activists and non-profits rather than coming to the table for mediation.
Revenge vs. Reconciliation: An argument for removing "retribution" from the journalistic lexicon when describing the administration's actions, identifying it instead as political revenge while advocating for true, measured reconciliation in the future.
Historical Activism: Drawing parallels between modern social media and the historic information-sharing tactics of Martin Luther and Alexander Hamilton.
Local Engagement & Documenting Injustice: A call to action urging listeners to engage with state and local officials, while also emphasize the importance of actively documenting injustice wherever it is found.
Learn more about this episode on our website.
If you enjoy Forking Off with us, consider supporting us on Ko-fi, and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, LinkedIn, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----------
The views expressed in this episode are solely those of the individuals providing them and do not necessarily represent the views of the FBI, the DOJ, the United States, or any past or current employers.
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About Forking Off
A podcast by former feds who got the fork out of government service. In 2025, hosts and former FBI intelligence analysts Jill and Philip Fields joined the exodus of public servants leaving federal service under the deferred resignation program. Conflicted over what to do next, they began encountering other recently departed feds fighting to find their voice. They started Forking Off as a platform to lift them up, preserve the public record, and document the destruction of American governance. Join us the last Tuesday of every month as we share their stories.Podcast website
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