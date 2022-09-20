Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Running Into the Fire

Podcast Running Into the Fire
Terri Hasdorff
The United States is in great political turmoil. With the unending clash of ideas and beliefs, as well as the looming threat of socialism, the country’s future ... More
GovernmentReligion & SpiritualitySpiritualityNewsPolitics
  • Interview With Alex McFarland
    Christians cannot afford to be passive spectators in the political arena. With our voices and our votes, we must stand up for biblical truth and defend our nation before it's too late. In this episode, renowned Christian apologist and author, Alex McFarland, discusses the importance of getting Christians involved in politics. He delves into the history and current state of American politics. He explores the role that Christians can play in shaping the future of our nation. He delves into socialism's ascent, the importance of biblically responsible political participation by young people, and pastors' responsibility to urge their flocks to engage politically. Tune in and gain a fresh perspective on the intersection of faith and politics.
    5/2/2023
    26:18
  • How Christians Can Actively Participate In Political Campaigns With Tenessa Audette
    A lot of Christians refuse to support political campaigns. Most of them see politicians as less deserving of financial aid than charitable institutions. But supporting the right candidate may lead to huge changes that benefit everyone, including Christians themselves. Terri Hasdorff sits down with newly elected Redding City Council Member Tenessa Audette to discuss the importance of civics training in Christian communities. She explains why pastors should be more engaged in politics and how to understand the core values of the Constitution without being too political. Tenessa also touches on why Christians can pick the right political candidates to give financial support, emphasizing how such campaigns will never push through without the right donors.
    4/19/2023
    27:58
  • RUNNING INTO THE FIRE – Why More Christians Need To Be Involved In Politics With Dr. Frank Wright
    Many in the Christian community strongly feel that Christians shouldn’t be involved in politics. But isn’t that a failure to understand the first principle that God is sovereign over all of His creation? Don’t go anywhere as we discuss more of this! Welcome to Running Into the Fire, where Terri Hasdorff leads us to stand bravely at the crossroads of faith and politics. On this initial episode, Terri is joined by Dr. Frank Wright, Chairman of the National Religious Broadcasters. The discussion focuses on the launch of Terri’s new book, also called Running Into the Fire. Terri and Frank discuss why the book is relevant to today’s political climate, what Christians should know about politics, and what they can do to make a massive impact during the upcoming election. Tune in and understand why you need to make a prayerful decision to get involved now!
    9/20/2022
    20:42

About Running Into the Fire

The United States is in great political turmoil. With the unending clash of ideas and beliefs, as well as the looming threat of socialism, the country’s future feels dark and cloudy. In these troubling times, people of faith turn to God for hope and spend more time in prayer. Many avoid the complicated world of politics.

While prayer is essential, Terri Hasdorff believes Christians must also become more directly involved. Now is the time to put America back on the right path. People of faith must rise up to resist injustice, oppression, and corruption. Terri invites you to make a stand starting here on Running Into The Fire.

This show sheds light on the intersection of faith and politics. It highlights how to be proactive and create significant change. If you want to get involved but do not know where to begin or feel discouraged by the dirty side of politics, this podcast will give you hope that you can make a difference.

Join Terri as she sits down with faith leaders and people in power. Together, they delve into the political nitty gritty, providing valuable insights and interesting perspectives. These conversations examine the fruits of this complex and powerful world and go deep into the roots of the problem.

Most importantly, every episode touches on political topics from the lens of Christian teachings. Terri brings to the podcast her vast political knowledge and experience. At a young age, her eyes opened to the wrath of socialism when she became part of a student exchange program to the Soviet Union. She saw first-hand how socialism is about replacing God with government and freedom with tyranny.

Standing at the crossroads of faith and politics, Terri knows the ins and outs of both worlds. Working side by side with politicians, consultants, donors, fundraisers, lawmakers, and even non-profit faith communities, she leads every discussion about the hard truths of the political world through the lens of a Christian worldview.

Be the agent of change you are seeking in your community. Listen to Running Into the Fire today at https://Godovergovernment.com

