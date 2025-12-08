Take Control of your Liberty with Scott Tregurtha

Making America Great Again One District At A Time!
9/24/2025 | 45 mins.
Come explore how this 50 year economics trained political activist is not only going to make her district great again, but is setting a precedent so others can make their political districts great again too, which adds up to an expanding, productive, greater America! MENTIONED LINKS: You can check Mindy Pechenuk out, as well as communicate to her at www.electmindy.com. And as always I'm at www.takecontrolofyourliberty.com and feel free to email me at [email protected]! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Who Wants To Take Out Trump And Why?
9/17/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
Who wants to take out Donald Trump? An evil entity exists who is willing to cause any amount of deaths, as they have no regard for human life, as they constantly demonstrate by creating wars which kill millions, and have been responsible for assassinating several of our presidents, including Lincoln, McKinley, JFK, and anyone who gets in their way. A man named Donald Trump who stood against them on our behalf, during his first term as president, is still doing so and wants another term so he can really put the final nail in this evil empire’s coffin, and these bad guys know it and cannot have that if they are to survive. They have, through the Democrats, RINOs, and various other pawns. Impeached him twice, stole the 2020 election from him, indicted him 4 times, smeared him in the media, and yet his poll numbers keep climbing to the point where these criminals won’t be able to commit enough fraud to prevent him from winning the next election, which is something these bad guys won’t tolerate. So what else is left for these criminals to do? The answer is what they or their predecessors did to Lincoln, McKinley and JFK! MENTIONED LINKS: You can find the "Police Dossier" which was discussed in this podcast by going to the LaRouchePac website at https://www.larouchepac.com. You can also find the LaRouchePac website by going to my site at https://www.takecontrolofyourliberty.com and clicking on the RESOURSES tab. And always feel free to email me at [email protected] for any questions or comments! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Truth Behind the Russo-Ukraine War
9/10/2025 | 54 mins.
Hear the other side of the story regarding the war in Ukraine, which you unfortunately are not hearing in the mainstream media, or even on your favorite conservative news channel! In this interview our guest, Mr. Jim Duree, names names you all know very well, from our own U.S. government, who were in on the coup d etat in Ukraine back in 2014, and what led up to present day Russo-Ukraine war, and why they want this war and continue to manipulate our populations to support it. Mr. Duree will also go into the solutions to this and who we must support to end to this war, prevent WW III and return our nation back to the sovereignty we worked so hard for in our American revolution. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Protect Your Health Freedom & Your Life!
9/03/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
We are in a war of good versus evil, and evil is rearing its ugly head in the medical world as well as the political world, and they all go hand in hand when it comes to taking away your freedom and liberty. Listen to these two very special guests who are totally dedicated to helping you take control of your liberty in the form of your health freedom! If you follow what they tell you, you can prevent a violation of your health rights as well save your life or the life of someone you love. Many of you are probably aware of the fact that most hospitals these days are more concerned about profit than your health, your health freedom, or your life, and this was brought to light in a big way during covid. For example, many people were either injured or murdered due to being put on ventilators or given remdesivir, which believe it or not contributed to the hospital's bottom line. And now that the covid scare has calmed down, we don’t know what’s next on the evil vested interest's agenda, and besides that, anything can happen to wind you up in a hospital, and what my guests did was create an administrative procedure which will prevent violations of your health freedom and save your, or a loved one's life, if you know how to take advantage of it. And you need to take these measures now because once you or your loved one are admitted to a hospital, it’s too late! In this interview they’re going to share their backgrounds, Laura’s real life-threatening hospital scenario, and how you can prevent this, and worse, from happening to you! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Who Is The True Enemy Of Our Country?
8/27/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
Listen as today’s guest, political activist Tony Papert, shares his 50 plus years experience, regarding who the true enemy of our country actually is! Tony is a leader of the LaRouche Political Action Committee, author of many articles and host of numerous YouTube presentations. Today Tony imparts his knowledge regarding our actual enemy, and by “enemy” I mean the enemy of our country, our constitution, free speech, and the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness our constitution was created to ensure. And I’ll tell you something, it’s not Russia, China, Biden, the democrats, the liberals, or any of the useful idiots this enemy uses to control us. But what we’re talking about today are those antisocial personalities who are behind these useful idiots and directing them, and Tony is going to go into their history, how they came to be and what to do about them. And 2 final points regarding this enemy: What this enemy is doing is absolutely intentional. If we don’t change the path we’re on, we’re in for a very feudalistic future where they will be the royals and lords and we will be their serfs! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
