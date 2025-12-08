Take Control of your Liberty with Scott Tregurtha

We are in a war of good versus evil, and evil is rearing its ugly head in the medical world as well as the political world, and they all go hand in hand when it comes to taking away your freedom and liberty. Listen to these two very special guests who are totally dedicated to helping you take control of your liberty in the form of your health freedom! If you follow what they tell you, you can prevent a violation of your health rights as well save your life or the life of someone you love. Many of you are probably aware of the fact that most hospitals these days are more concerned about profit than your health, your health freedom, or your life, and this was brought to light in a big way during covid. For example, many people were either injured or murdered due to being put on ventilators or given remdesivir, which believe it or not contributed to the hospital's bottom line. And now that the covid scare has calmed down, we don’t know what’s next on the evil vested interest's agenda, and besides that, anything can happen to wind you up in a hospital, and what my guests did was create an administrative procedure which will prevent violations of your health freedom and save your, or a loved one's life, if you know how to take advantage of it. And you need to take these measures now because once you or your loved one are admitted to a hospital, it’s too late! In this interview they’re going to share their backgrounds, Laura’s real life-threatening hospital scenario, and how you can prevent this, and worse, from happening to you! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.