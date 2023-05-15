Decisions of the Supreme Court, summarized by the court itself.Readings of the Supreme Court slip opinion syllabi, With no personal commentary, you can make up ... More
On the same day, the Court released its decision in Twitter v. Taamneh. The Court largely disposed of the claims in Twitter, stating that Taamneh had failed to state a claim under the federal statute. Here, the Court in its per curiam opinion, writes that it need not consider the veracity of the Section 230 claims because Twitter's reasoning requires disposal of the claims here. Read by Jake Leahy.
The patent requires certain particularity, such that any person skilled in the craft would be able to manufacture, make, construct, or use the invention. The Court held that Amgen's patent failed to provide the detail required to protect its interest, in part, because the patent applies to a wide range of antibodies and requires a certain level of trial/error for a skilled person to replicate it. A pharmaceutical patent case. Gorsuch delivered the opinion of the unanimous Court. Read by Jake Leahy.
Taamneah brought suit against social media companies, alleging that the companies were "aiding and abetting" ISIS by providing a platform and recommendations to the companies. HELD: The social media companies did not knowingly aid and abet ISIS, and therefore, no claim can be brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Chief Justice Roberts writes for the majority in this case: "As an old joke goes: 'I believe we should all pay taxes with a smile. I tried but they wanted cash.'"The IRS is authorized by statute to issue a summons to third parties to aid in the "collection" of an assessment against a taxpayer. There are certain notice requirements and exceptions to the requirements as they pertain to summonses. The question presented is whether the statute requires notice when a summons is issued to a third-party, or if notice is only required to the taxpayer in an account where the taxpayer holds a beneficial interest. HELD: The exception to the notice requirement in §7609(c)(2)(D)(i) does not only apply if the delinquent taxpayer has a legal interest in summons issued by the IRS.
In National Pork Producers v. Ross, the Supreme Court reviewed whether California's Proposition 12 regulatory requirements relating to conditions for in-state pork sales unconstitutionally interfered with out-of-state businesses in violation of the dormant commerce clause. From Justice Gorsuch's majority opinion: "Assuredly, under this Court's dormant Commerce Clause decisions, no State may use its laws to discriminate purposefully against out-of-state economic interests. But the pork producers do not suggest that California's law offends this principle. Instead, they invite us to fashion two new and more aggressive constitutional restrictions on the ability of States to regulate goods sold within their borders. We decline that invitation. While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list."Read by guest host Ryan Barnum.
