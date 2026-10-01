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Linen, Uniform & Facility Services Podcast - Interviews & Insights by TRSA
TRSA
Latest episode
86 episodes
Episode 86 – The Future of Laundry Operations: How Technology is Reshaping the Industry09/30/2026 | 15 mins.Mads Andresen, the chief innovation officer for JENSEN-GROUP, discusses how robotics, artificial intelligence and data analytics are transforming linen, uniform and facility services operations. Andresen discusses the growing role of automation in improving productivity, supporting employee retention and enhancing workplace safety, while sharing his vision for a more connected, data-driven laundry of the future. This episode is sponsored by JENSEN-GROUP.
- What is the true value of leadership development? In this episode of the Linen, Uniform & Facility Services Podcast, we sit down with Sergio Peña, district manager at Roscoe Co., Chicago, and graduate of TRSA's Executive Management Institute (EMI), to discuss the lasting impact the program has had on his career, leadership style and professional network.
- In this episode of the Linen, Uniform & Facility Services Podcast, Laura Waldman, vice president, Superior Linen Service, Tulsa, OK, shares how TRSA's Executive Management Institute (EMI) helped her transition into an executive leadership role and build a strong network of industry peers. She discusses the program's impact on her professional and personal development, the practical lessons she's applied within her organization and why she believes EMI is one of the industry's most valuable leadership-development programs.
- Andrew Wittmann, senior research analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., gives an update on economic trends in the linen, uniform and facility services industry, including an overview of the potential Cintas and UniFirst deal and its impact on the marketplace. Baird partners with TRSA to publish a quarterly report on economic trends in the industry. For more information and to participate in the survey, contact Wittmann at awittmann@rwbaird.com.
- Liz Remillong, vice president of strategic alliances at CORE Linen Services; and Stephanie Gregg, senior consulting director, indirect spend, at Vizient, share their thoughts on the role that group purchasing organizations (GPOs) play in the healthcare sector and their impact on healthcare laundry services. Remillong and Gregg share their thoughts on the evolution and role of GPOs, pressures facing modern healthcare systems, supply chain resiliency and the importance of reusable textiles, infection prevention, ways to improve partnerships between laundries and healthcare providers, and more. For information on TRSA's 15th Annual Healthcare Conference, scheduled for Oct. 14-15, 2026, in San Diego, visit www.trsa.org/healthcare.
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About Linen, Uniform & Facility Services Podcast - Interviews & Insights by TRSA
Who exactly are the thought leaders in the $18-billion-plus linen, uniform and facility services industry? This podcast aims to shine a light on this industry's more than 200,000 employees through thought-provoking interviews with industry insiders and business experts on issues critical to your company and workforce. Most Americans might not realize it, but they benefit at least once per week from the cleanliness and safety of laundered, reusable linens, uniforms, towels, mats and other products provided to businesses, retailers, manufacturers, healthcare facilities, restaurants and hotels.Podcast website
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