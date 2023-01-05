Linen, Uniform & Facility Services Podcast - Interviews & Insights by TRSA

A panel discussion featuring Randy Bartsch, CEO, Ecotex; Jason Berstein, president, Nixon Medical Inc.; Jim Cashman, CEO, ImageFIRST; Karl Fillip II, CEO, NOVO Health Services LLC; Andrew Kratky, CEO, Emerald Textiles; and Joe LaPorta, president & CEO, Healthcare Linen Services Group, from TRSA’s recent Healthcare Conference. The discussion covers several topics, including the prospect of a recession and its likely impact on the healthcare market, investing in automation, challenges serving the healthcare sector, and instilling culture and values throughout an organization.

On the heels of TRSA’s recently completed 13th Annual Legislative Conference and Industry Awards Dinner, Bob Cusack, the editor in chief of The Hill newspaper joins the podcast to give an update on the current political climate in Washington, DC. Cusack discusses the state of Congress following the recent midterm elections, the most important issues for the remainder of 2023, as well as what to keep an eye out for as we move toward the 2024 presidential election.

Dr. Mario D. Wallace, the founder of the consulting firm All Things Strategic, discusses fostering a collaborative, inclusive environment at your workplace, as well as aligning your company’s human resources initiatives to your organization’s overall strategic goals and objectives. Dr. Wallace has more than 20 years of small-business consulting experience and 11 years of healthcare-consulting experience. He is currently the principal strategy consultant at Ohio State University in Columbus, OH.

Don Bock, the owner and operator of Seabright Safety Solutions, discusses best practices to prevent fires at your plant, including emergency action plans, external monitoring systems, training and more. Bock is a certified safety professional and associate in risk management who worked for Mission Linen Supply for more than 30 years.

Several C-suite executives from leading operator companies discuss topics such as industry growth opportunities, safe operations in the plant and on the road, recruitment and retention of employees, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and more. Recorded live from a panel presentation at TRSA’s 2023 Leadership Summit in Chicago. Panelists include Brian Herington, CEO, PureStar Group; John Ross, CEO, Mission Linen; Jim Rozakis, executive vice president and COO, Cintas Corp.; and Steve Sintros, CEO, UniFirst Corp. The discussion was moderated by TRSA President & CEO Joseph Ricci and Senior Editors Jack Morgan and Jason Risley.

About Linen, Uniform & Facility Services Podcast - Interviews & Insights by TRSA

Who exactly are the thought leaders in the $18-billion-plus linen, uniform and facility services industry? This podcast aims to shine a light on this industry’s more than 200,000 employees through thought-provoking interviews with industry insiders and business experts on issues critical to your company and workforce. Most Americans might not realize it, but they benefit at least once per week from the cleanliness and safety of laundered, reusable linens, uniforms, towels, mats and other products provided to businesses, retailers, manufacturers, healthcare facilities, restaurants and hotels.