Send us a textIn this episode, we delve into the transformative power of coaching and mentorship in shaping successful careers. Discover how guidance from experienced mentors can unlock potential, provide valuable insights, and accelerate professional growth. Join us as we explore real-life stories and expert advice on building meaningful mentor-mentee relationships that drive career success.🎙 Thank You for Tuning in to the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast! We appreciate you joining us for another powerful episode where we dive deep into the world of real estate, mindset, and business growth. If you found value in this conversation, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with your network! 👉 Never Miss an Episode! 🎧 Listen on your favorite platform: 📍 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/r-e-a-l-real-estate-agent-life-podcast/id1790088933 📍 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2LAAYbtPUqYJdTVl83hZXS?si=bf6691d7eccf4688 📍 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@R.E.A.L.RealEstateAgentLif-l6z 📲 Stay Connected & Join the Conversation! 🔹 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shane.kilby 🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shanekilby/ 🔹 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanekilby/ 💡 Want to be a guest on the show?...
--------
54:00
--------
54:00
From Farmer to $350M Producer: Mike Blake’s Unstoppable Real Estate Playbook
Send us a textFrom apple orchards to award-winning broker, Mike Blake’s journey is anything but ordinary. In this powerhouse episode of Real Estate Agent Life, Shane and Duane sit down with their longtime friend and fraternity brother to uncover how Mike went from patenting products and selling his first $50k home… to running a 200+ transaction team pacing over 350 deals a year.Mike drops game-changing insights on:Why business plans fail (and how his daily screenshot habit keeps him on track)The marketing moves that made clients call him first — years before it was coolHow 50% reinvestment, time-blocking, and showing up every day built his empireThe mindset shift that grew his revenue share group from 31 agents to 480 in just 20 monthsThe biggest mistake that cost him more than money — and the lesson every agent needs to hearIt’s raw, it’s funny (wait ‘til you hear the Miami story), and it’s full of wisdom for agents, leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to scale without losing their edge.🎙 Thank You for Tuning in to the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast! We appreciate you joining us for another powerful episode where we dive deep into the world of real estate, mindset, and business growth. If you found value in this conversation, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with your network! 👉 Never Miss an Episode! 🎧 Listen on your favorite platform: 📍 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/r-e-a-l-real-estate-agent-life-podcast/id1790088933 📍 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2LAAYbtPUqYJdTVl83hZXS?si=bf6691d7eccf4688 📍 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@R.E.A.L.RealEstateAgentLif-l6z 📲 Stay Connected & Join the Conversation! 🔹 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shane.kilby 🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shanekilby/ 🔹 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanekilby/ 💡 Want to be a guest on the show?...
--------
36:18
--------
36:18
From Logistics to Listings: How Eric Meldrum Built a YouTube Powered Real Estate Machine
Send us a textWhat happens when a former logistics expert burns out on corporate America and sets his sights on real estate? You get Eric Meldrum—a team leader, content creator, and visionary who turned YouTube videos into a multi-state lead magnet.In this episode, Eric joins Shane and Duane to share:How he went from startup life and SaaS dreams to real estate success in Michigan and FloridaThe secrets behind his evergreen YouTube strategy that drives millions in productionThe mindset shift that helped him let go of control and build a real business, not just a jobLessons from Beats by Dre’s former VP of Ops and why being vulnerable matters more than acting like you have it all figured outPlus: The conversation gets real on time freedom, team-building, subculture recruiting, ChatGPT referrals (!), and how a single video from two years ago keeps pulling in $30K–$60K commission opportunities.If you’re tired of chasing and ready to attract, this one’s for you.🎙 Thank You for Tuning in to the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast! We appreciate you joining us for another powerful episode where we dive deep into the world of real estate, mindset, and business growth. If you found value in this conversation, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with your network! 👉 Never Miss an Episode! 🎧 Listen on your favorite platform: 📍 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/r-e-a-l-real-estate-agent-life-podcast/id1790088933 📍 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2LAAYbtPUqYJdTVl83hZXS?si=bf6691d7eccf4688 📍 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@R.E.A.L.RealEstateAgentLif-l6z 📲 Stay Connected & Join the Conversation! 🔹 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shane.kilby 🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shanekilby/ 🔹 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanekilby/ 💡 Want to be a guest on the show?...
--------
48:11
--------
48:11
Why Rusty Glines Quit Owning a Brokerage (And Grew Bigger Than Ever)
Send us a textGuntersville native. Lakefront expert. 600+ transactions.In this episode, we sit down with Rusty Glines, a top-producing Alabama agent who turned a factory job into a lakefront real estate empire. Rusty shares how a copy of Rich Dad Poor Dad sparked a total career reinvention—and how he built a brand of results rooted in faith, family, and work ethic.We cover:His leap from manufacturing to real estate successWhy he walked away from brokerage ownership (and how it changed his life)The difference between volume and valueHis biggest failure (and the system that could’ve saved him)How he defines success after 600+ closingsIf you’ve ever thought about going all-in on real estate—or taking a step back to do more of what you love—this is the episode you’ve been waiting for.📞 Connect with Rusty Glines: 256-960-2024📲 Follow him on Facebook and Instagram🔗 Subscribe + Share wherever you listen to podcasts🎙 Thank You for Tuning in to the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast! We appreciate you joining us for another powerful episode where we dive deep into the world of real estate, mindset, and business growth. If you found value in this conversation, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with your network! 👉 Never Miss an Episode! 🎧 Listen on your favorite platform: 📍 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/r-e-a-l-real-estate-agent-life-podcast/id1790088933 📍 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2LAAYbtPUqYJdTVl83hZXS?si=bf6691d7eccf4688 📍 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@R.E.A.L.RealEstateAgentLif-l6z 📲 Stay Connected & Join the Conversation! 🔹 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shane.kilby 🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shanekilby/ 🔹 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanekilby/ 💡 Want to be a guest on the show?...
--------
36:12
--------
36:12
“From Burnout to Boundaries: How Liz Power Redefined Real Estate Success”
Send us a textWhat happens when a powerhouse agent accidentally stumbles into real estate… and ends up building a legacy?In this raw and refreshing episode of the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast, Liz Power opens up about what most won’t: the burnout, the emotional battles, the costly mistakes—and how she turned it all into a coaching empire rooted in mentorship, education, and emotional regulation.If you’ve ever questioned the grind, struggled to find balance, or wondered if you’re truly cut out for this business… this episode is your mirror. Liz dives deep into:The surprising way she got into real estateHow she learned to set boundaries without guiltWhy emotional intelligence is more valuable than leadsThe real definition of success (hint: it’s not the money)How to build your business around positions, not peopleWhy mentorship changes everythingThis one is for the agents who want more than just another sale—it’s for those chasing meaning, growth, and alignment.🎧 Listen now on Apple, Spotify, or YouTube – links in the comments.🎙 Thank You for Tuning in to the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast! We appreciate you joining us for another powerful episode where we dive deep into the world of real estate, mindset, and business growth. If you found value in this conversation, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with your network! 👉 Never Miss an Episode! 🎧 Listen on your favorite platform: 📍 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/r-e-a-l-real-estate-agent-life-podcast/id1790088933 📍 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2LAAYbtPUqYJdTVl83hZXS?si=bf6691d7eccf4688 📍 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@R.E.A.L.RealEstateAgentLif-l6z 📲 Stay Connected & Join the Conversation! 🔹 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shane.kilby 🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shanekilby/ 🔹 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanekilby/ 💡 Want to be a guest on the show?...
🎙️ Welcome to the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast, hosted by Shane Kilby & Duane Murphy ! Each week, we bring you actionable tips, expert insights, and inspiring stories to help real estate professionals thrive. From lead generation and marketing to negotiation and mindset, we cover it all. Perfect for agents looking to grow, learn, and succeed. New episodes drop every week —don’t miss out! Subscribe, share, and join the conversation. Let’s elevate your real estate game!