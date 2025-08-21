“From Burnout to Boundaries: How Liz Power Redefined Real Estate Success”

Send us a textWhat happens when a powerhouse agent accidentally stumbles into real estate… and ends up building a legacy?In this raw and refreshing episode of the R.E.A.L. Real Estate Agent Life Podcast, Liz Power opens up about what most won't: the burnout, the emotional battles, the costly mistakes—and how she turned it all into a coaching empire rooted in mentorship, education, and emotional regulation.If you've ever questioned the grind, struggled to find balance, or wondered if you're truly cut out for this business… this episode is your mirror. Liz dives deep into:The surprising way she got into real estateHow she learned to set boundaries without guiltWhy emotional intelligence is more valuable than leadsThe real definition of success (hint: it's not the money)How to build your business around positions, not peopleWhy mentorship changes everythingThis one is for the agents who want more than just another sale—it's for those chasing meaning, growth, and alignment.