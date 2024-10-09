Socialist Rifle Association Podcast

Faye interviews leftist tactical gear suppliers, FAFO Defense, Conquest of Thread, and Earthside Manufacturing. They discuss their products and how they tie into their larger political praxis. Faye expresses deep concerns about the quality of Earthside Manufacturing's ballistic armor products. FAFO DefenseWebsite: https://fafodef.comTwitter: @FafoDefenseConquest of ThreadWebsite: https://conquestofthread.comTwitter: @ConquestThreadSocialist Rifle AssociationWebsite: https://socialistra.org/Twitter: @SocialistRAInstagram: @SocialistRAFacebook: @SocialistRifleFaye's Twitter: @FayeEcklar
--------
42:00
Season 4: Episode 1 — The Capitol Putsch
Faye and Alex discuss the January 6th invasion of the Capitol building by a mob of Trump supporters committed with the help of Capitol police officers. Socialist Rifle AssociationWebsite: https://socialistra.org/Twitter: @SocialistRAInstagram: @SocialistRAFacebook: @SocialistRifleFaye's Twitter: @FayeEcklarAlex's Twitter: @humvadev
--------
55:24
Season 3: Episode 8 — Tenacious Unicorn Ranch
Faye interviews Tenacious Unicorn Ranch, a transgender haven based in southern Colorado, discussing the history of the project, the need for safe housing in the queer community, the economics of running a ranch, the process of starting a commune, and what life is like as an island of queerness in a rural area. Tenacious Unicorn Ranch is raising money to buy new land to house more people: https://www.gofundme.com/f/20twnvi5qoTenacious Unicorn RanchTwitter: @TenaciousRanchFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenaciousUnicorn/Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TenaciousunicornFundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/20twnvi5qoSocialist Rifle AssociationWebsite: https://socialistra.org/Twitter: @SocialistRAInstagram: @SocialistRAFacebook: @SocialistRifleFaye's Twitter: @FayeEcklar
--------
43:13
Season 3: Episode 7 — Antifa Prisoner Solidarity
Faye is interviewed on a stream raising money for antifascist prisonersAntifa Prisoner SolidarityWebsite: https://supportantifaprisoners.wordpress.com/List of Prisoners: https://supportantifaprisoners.wordpress.com/antifascist-prisoners/Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btY24pDdkYESocialist Rifle AssociationWebsite: https://socialistra.org/Twitter: @SocialistRAInstagram: @SocialistRAFacebook: @SocialistRifleFaye's Twitter: @FayeEcklar
--------
1:34:03
Season 3: Episode 6 — Latino Rifle Association
Faye and Ed interview PB Gomez, the founder of the Latino Rifle Association, about the organization and its mission. We also discuss some of the history of the oppression of Latino people in the United States, and why it might be important to adopt a culture of community defense.Latino Rifle AssociationWebsite: www.LatinoRifleAssociation.orgTwitter: @LatinoRifleOrgInstagram: @LatinoRifleAssociationReddit: /r/LatinoRAStore: https://www.redbubble.com/people/lra-official/shopSocialist Rifle AssociationWebsite: https://socialistra.org/Twitter: @SocialistRAInstagram: @SocialistRAFacebook: @SocialistRifleFaye's Twitter: @FayeEcklar
A podcast for the SRA community and greater leftist community, particularly the gun owning parts of it. Released on a (semi-)weekly schedule, we discuss all manner of news stories pertaining to the cause of leftism, particularly with matters pertaining to firearms, from a leftist perspective.