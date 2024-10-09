Socialist Rifle Association Podcast

Season 3: Episode 8 — Tenacious Unicorn Ranch

Faye interviews Tenacious Unicorn Ranch, a transgender haven based in southern Colorado, discussing the history of the project, the need for safe housing in the queer community, the economics of running a ranch, the process of starting a commune, and what life is like as an island of queerness in a rural area. Tenacious Unicorn Ranch is raising money to buy new land to house more people: https://www.gofundme.com/f/20twnvi5qo