U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

18-966 - Department of Commerce v. New York - Opinion Announcement - June 27, 2019

A case in which the Court held that the Secretary of Commerce did not violate the Enumeration Clause or the Census Act in deciding to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire, but the district court was warranted in remanding the case to the agency where the evidence tells a story that does not match the Secretary’s explanation for his decision.