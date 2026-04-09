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U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

Oyez
Government
U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements
Latest episode

155 episodes

  • U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

    24-354 - Federal Communications Commission v. Consumers’ Research - Opinion Announcement - June 27, 2025

    06/27/2025
    A case in which the Court held that Congress did not violate the nondelegation doctrine in the way it gave power to the FCC to collect Universal Service Fund money, nor did the FCC violate the Constitution by letting a private, industry-controlled company make those collection decisions.
  • U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

    24-297 - Mahmoud v. Taylor - Dissenting Opinion - Sotomayor - June 27, 2025

    06/27/2025
    A case in which the Court held that public schools burden parents’ religious exercise when they compel elementary school children to participate in instruction on gender and sexuality against their parents’ religious convictions and without notice or opportunity to opt out.
  • U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

    24-316 - Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, Inc. - Opinion Announcement - June 27, 2025

    06/27/2025
    A case in which the Court held that the structure of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force does not violate the Constitution’s Appointments Clause.
  • U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

    23-1122 - Free Speech Coalition, Inc. v. Paxton - Opinion Announcement - June 27, 2025

    06/27/2025
    A case in which the Court held that a Texas law that requires any website that publishes content one-third or more of which is “harmful to minors” to verify the age of each of its users before providing access is subject to “intermediate scrutiny,” and the law at issue is constitutional under that test.
  • U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

    24A884 - Trump v. CASA Inc. - Dissenting Opinion - Sotomayor - June 27, 2025

    06/27/2025
    A case in which the Court held that federal district courts likely lack equitable authority under the Judiciary Act of 1789 to issue universal injunctions that prohibit enforcement of executive actions beyond the parties before the court.
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About U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements
Opinion announcements from the Supreme Court of the United States, presented by Oyez, a multimedia judicial archive at the IllinoisTech Chicago-Kent College of Law.
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