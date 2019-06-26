U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements

18-422 - Rucho v. Common Cause - Opinion Announcement - June 27, 2019
A case in which the Court held that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts.
6/27/2019
18-6210 - Mitchell v. Wisconsin - Opinion Announcement - June 27, 2019
A case in which the Court vacated the judgment of the Wisconsin Supreme Court affirming the drunk-driving convictions of petitioner Mitchell, who was administered a warrantless blood test while he was unconscious, and remanded the case.
6/27/2019
18-966 - Department of Commerce v. New York - Opinion Announcement - June 27, 2019
A case in which the Court held that the Secretary of Commerce did not violate the Enumeration Clause or the Census Act in deciding to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire, but the district court was warranted in remanding the case to the agency where the evidence tells a story that does not match the Secretary’s explanation for his decision.
6/27/2019
17-1672 - United States v. Haymond - Opinion Announcement - June 26, 2019
A case in which the Court vacated the Tenth Circuit’s decision holding that 18 U.S.C. § 3583(k), which imposes a mandatory minimum punishment on a criminal defendant upon a finding by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant engaged in certain criminal conduct while under supervised release, violates the Fifth and Sixth Amendments.