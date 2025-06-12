Powered by RND
State of Play
State of Play

Center for Strategic and International Studies
Government
State of Play
  • What to Expect at the G7 Summit
    This week, Will talks with Victor Cha and Max Bergmann about what to expect from the G7 Summit in Canada. They discuss what makes this meeting so unusual, what on the agenda is most important, and what needs to change to make the G7 relevant in the new geopolitical environment.
About State of Play

The world order has been disrupted, and a new international system is emerging. Hosted by Will Todman, State of Play unpacks the biggest geopolitical developments of the week. Every episode brings together CSIS’s leading regional experts to explore how global power is shifting, how allies and adversaries are responding, and what it all means for the future of international order. State of Play is produced by Cera Baker.
