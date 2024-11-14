Randy Barnett on Liberty Under Law

Governor Mitch Daniels and constitutional law professor Randy Barnett discuss what it's like to be a conservative or libertarian on a liberal college campus, the changes in Barnett's political philosophy over time, and his development as a public meaning originalist. They also explore Barnett's interest in the ninth amendment and his theory that "first come rights and then comes government," as well as the idea that sometimes private property and liberty can be in conflict.