Governor Mitch Daniels and Reason magazine Senior Editor Stephanie Slade consider the changing factions of the American political landscape, the history and future of fusionism, and how college students became such big fans of big government. They also consider the contrast between the hopelessness of a static society and the hope and fears of a dynamic one and give us some reasons to be hopeful for the future of liberty.
--------
39:06
Todd Young on Balancing Liberty, Security, and Markets
Governor Mitch Daniels and Senator Todd Young (R-Ind) discuss current threats to liberty, the state of the American military, the national debt, and the importance of continuing to invest in science and technology. They also consider the complex process of getting legislation passed, the impact of AI on military operations, and they close their discussion with some reasons to be hopeful about America in 2050.
--------
42:25
Randy Barnett on Liberty Under Law
Governor Mitch Daniels and constitutional law professor Randy Barnett discuss what it's like to be a conservative or libertarian on a liberal college campus, the changes in Barnett's political philosophy over time, and his development as a public meaning originalist. They also explore Barnett's interest in the ninth amendment and his theory that "first come rights and then comes government," as well as the idea that sometimes private property and liberty can be in conflict.
--------
46:16
Joe Lonsdale on the Rebirth of Liberty and Cultivating a Successful Future
Governor Daniels and Joe Lonsdale, the founder and managing partner of 8VC, discuss the prospects for liberty in the technology sector, challenges to liberty in public education, and the difficulty of starting a defense company when your competition is the government. They also discuss Lonsdale’s work with the University of Austin, the perils of DEI, the proper role of government, the way to a better future, and why Lonsdale likes Xenophon.
--------
34:48
Katherine Mangu-Ward on Journalism and the State
Governor Mitch Daniels and Katherine Mangu-Ward, Editor in Chief of Reason Magazine, discuss why it’s so hard for third parties to gain ground in American politics, whether not voting is a responsible choice, the role of technology in education, and the place of traditional and new media in the modern political landscape.
The future of liberty has never been more uncertain. While there remain many reasons for optimism, there is also cause for pessimism or even alarm. With experience in business, education, and politics, former Indiana governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels investigates the prospects for the future of liberty and more through conversations with prominent thinkers and leaders across diverse fields.