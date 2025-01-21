GFOA Audio Insights: Budgeting is Better with Rhythm

Life needs rhythm. The human body has a heart rhythm, circadian sleep-wake rhythm, breathing rhythm, and more. Being in rhythm is key to a long and healthy life. Local government budget offices also need to establish a rhythm for the internal budget process. A lack of rhythm can lead to two big problems. Listen to this new research to learn how the City of Brighton, Colorado, created a rhythm for the internal budget process and how you can too.