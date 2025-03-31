Powered by RND
Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA
Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA

Podcast Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA
Chicago Transit Authority
Welcome to “Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA,” the official podcast of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), the nation’s third-largest public transit syst...
Government

Available Episodes

  • "You Just Happen to be a Woman"
    CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen hosts a conversation with Director of Bus Operations Arlana Johnson and Vice-President of Rail Operations Jeannie Alexander.
    56:34
  • Welcome to Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA
    Stories of the CTA from its employees, its riders, and the people who love the system.
    1:10

About Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA

Welcome to “Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA,” the official podcast of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), the nation’s third-largest public transit system. CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen serves as host, but occasionally, guest hosts will be welcomed to moderate special episodes. This podcast will feature CTA employees, thought leaders in the public transit industry and related areas as well as other interesting guests. On occasion, special CTA presentations will be featured. We are excited to share a new and different side of our great agency with our listeners.
