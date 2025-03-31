About Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA

Welcome to “Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA,” the official podcast of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), the nation’s third-largest public transit system. CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen serves as host, but occasionally, guest hosts will be welcomed to moderate special episodes. This podcast will feature CTA employees, thought leaders in the public transit industry and related areas as well as other interesting guests. On occasion, special CTA presentations will be featured. We are excited to share a new and different side of our great agency with our listeners.