Luis Elizondo - UAP Disclosure Updates

Luis Elizondo UAP Update - December 2024

An update on UAP developments and disclosure internationally, as Luis comments on recent incursions on UK military installations and commercial airports including the potential incident at Manchester Airport. Luis explores the updates on how far the discussion has come in recent times, and the appreciation of listeners and supporters for having an appetite for truth that the media and traditional news outlets are reacting to. Now mainstream outlets are now exposing these stories, where before they would be suppressed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.