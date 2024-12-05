Powered by RND
Luis Elizondo - UAP Disclosure Updates
Luis Elizondo - UAP Disclosure Updates

Luis Elizondo
A podcast hosted by Luis Elizondo, updating listeners around the world on the latest developments with unidentified anomalous phenomenon. Learn more at luiseliz...
Society & CulturePhilosophySciencePhysicsGovernmentReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

Available Episodes

  • Luis Elizondo UAP Update - Drones over our installations
    Luis Elizondo speaks on the current apparent 'drone' incursions across the United States Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    23:23
  • Luis Elizondo UAP Update - December 2024
    An update on UAP developments and disclosure internationally, as Luis comments on recent incursions on UK military installations and commercial airports including the potential incident at Manchester Airport. Luis explores the updates on how far the discussion has come in recent times, and the appreciation of listeners and supporters for having an appetite for truth that the media and traditional news outlets are reacting to. Now mainstream outlets are now exposing these stories, where before they would be suppressed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    22:44

About Luis Elizondo - UAP Disclosure Updates

A podcast hosted by Luis Elizondo, updating listeners around the world on the latest developments with unidentified anomalous phenomenon. Learn more at luiselizondo-official.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
