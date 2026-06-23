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76 episodes
- In this episode of The Contracting Experience, host Rob Lorton sits down with Ryan Connell, Assistant Director of the Rapid Acquisition Team within the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO). They explore the rapidly evolving landscape of using Artificial Intelligence to modernize and streamline Department of War acquisitions.
Ryan discusses the massive success of AcqBot, an AI tool now utilized by over 70,000 users to generate contracting documents, and highlights how the future lies in connected AI workflows rather than standalone tools. He explains that while data readiness and security are critical, users can achieve significant results right now with just a few solid templates in safe environments. The conversation also touches on the changing dynamic with industry partners, noting that while contractors use AI to write proposals, the government can leverage AI to assist in evaluating them by asking pointed questions—ensuring the human remains the final decision-maker.
For contracting professionals eager to lean into this new technology, Ryan emphasizes that the most important skills to develop are curiosity and problem-solving. He encourages the workforce to take just five minutes to experiment with available tools and shares a thought-provoking vision of the future, where AI could fundamentally overhaul the entire FAR process.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
The Contracting Experience - Episode 77: FMS Contracting: A Look Inside Global Partnerships06/01/2026 | 19 mins.In this episode of The Contracting Experience, host Rob Lorton speaks with Brittany Burton, Chief of Contracting, and Amanda Smith, Deputy Division Chief, from the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate (AFSAC). They provide an inside look into the complex world of Foreign Military Sales (FMS).
Brittany and Amanda explain AFSAC’s mission to deliver air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to 96 partner nations. They describe how AFSAC acts as the Air Force's hub for FMS, managing a $210 billion portfolio and turning requirements over to the appropriate program offices for execution. The conversation highlights the "Total Package Approach," where the U.S. provides not just the military hardware but also the training, sustainment, and infrastructure required for long-term success.
The guests also share how unique contracts for parts and repairs help build strong international partnerships and offer advice for contracting professionals interested in the rewarding and challenging world of FMS. They emphasize that while they use the same trusted FAR-based processes, the work involves unique daily interactions and problem-solving.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
The Contracting Experience - Episode 76: The RCO model: A conversation on acquisition speed and agility05/05/2026 | 37 mins.In this episode of The Contracting Experience, host Rob Lorton sits down with Ed Keller, Director of Contracting, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO). They discuss how the RCO’s agile model can be a blueprint for meeting the 2025 executive order's mandate for faster defense acquisition.
Keller explains how the RCO’s flat organizational structure and culture of empowerment, trust and risk tolerance are key to its success. He offers insights on how this model can be scaled across the enterprise, emphasizing that true speed requires discipline and that the mission itself serves as the ultimate retention incentive for top talent.
The conversation also covers the need for industry to have more "skin in the game" with upfront investment, and for contracting officers to master their craft and deeply understand the requirements they support. Keller concludes with a call to action for leaders at all levels to embrace these changes to meet the nation's strategic challenges.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
The Contracting Experience - Episode 75: Contracting across the pond: A look inside overseas assignments02/10/2026 | 33 mins.Host Rob Lorton sits down with two senior leaders to explore the world of government contracting in an overseas environment. He is joined by Alex Hight, Deputy Director of Contracting, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Germany, and Casey Kopecky, Deputy Chief of Contracts, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center, Italy.
Alex and Casey share their extensive experience leading teams and executing contracts across Europe and Africa. They discuss the unique challenges and nuances of operating overseas, from navigating Status of Forces Agreements (SOFAs) and country-specific laws to the complexities of managing different currencies and the critical role of local national employees in ensuring mission continuity.
The conversation also highlights the distinct contracting portfolios found abroad, including the Air Force’s support to two combatant commands and the Navy’s specialized work in ship repair and "husbandry" services. The guests explain how these demanding roles offer unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and a chance to work directly in support of the warfighter at the "point of the spear."
Finally, for anyone considering one of these "dream assignments," Alex and Casey offer a candid look at both the personal and professional benefits, while also providing invaluable advice on how to best position yourself for these highly competitive and rewarding opportunities.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
The Contracting Experience - Episode 74: The Army Corps model: Combining engineering, ACO Authority — A conversation with Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski01/12/2026 | 37 mins.Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski, the Mobilization Assistant to the Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, joins the podcast to provide a unique look into the world of contracting through the eyes of a leader with a rich and diverse background.
Slominski shares insights from his current role at AFMC and reflects on his 14 years of experience as a warranted Administrative Contracting Officer with the Army Corps of Engineers. He provides a detailed explanation of the warranting process for degreed engineers, a practice that may be unfamiliar to many in the contracting field.
The discussion also delves into a remarkable success story: the expedited restoration of a critical Air Force flying mission at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Slominski breaks down the elements that led to what he describes as, "the most effective synchronization of acquisition strategy, contract formation, source selection, and construction execution," he has ever witnessed. This project serves as a powerful case study in how to achieve exceptional alignment and drive mission success.
Listeners will also hear Slominski's valuable advice for both contractors and the government. He discusses common pitfalls for contractors, offers suggestions for improving performance, and shares his thoughts on how the contracting process can be adapted to foster innovation.
For those just starting their careers in federal contracting, Slominski provides guidance on the skills, knowledge, and experiences that are most critical for success. He emphasizes the importance of gaining a deep understanding of the missions they support and encourages a career path that embraces both specialization and a breadth of experience.
Tune into this insightful episode to hear a unique perspective on contracting, leadership, and the vital role of collaboration in achieving mission success.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
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About The Contracting Experience
The Contracting Experience connects government contracting professionals to the world around them through conversations with acquisition influencers, insights into evolving hot topics, and by sharing lessons learned from the field.Podcast website
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