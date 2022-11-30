The Contracting Experience connects government contracting professionals to the world around them through conversations with acquisition influencers, insights i... More
Available Episodes
5 of 45
The Contracting Experience - Episode 45: Contracting Conversations: A Defense Acquisition University Podcast
This guest episode features the Defense Acquisition University’s (DAU) Contracting Conversations podcast hosted by DAU Department Chairs, Jim Valley and Scott Williams. Contracting Conversations aims to provide listeners with updated information on the credentialing contracting curriculum and answer questions on the training structure at Defense Acquisition University.
This featured episode from Contracting Conversations talks about the Back-to-Basics certification structure, one year after implementation. Search for the podcast in your favorite podcasting app or go to dau.edu and search for Contracting Conversations to hear more topics that can help you on your acquisition journey.
“Contracting Conversations” at dau.mil:
https://media.dau.edu/media/1_vi98l1at
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via [email protected]
4/26/2023
The Contracting Experience - Episode 44: The AFMC Strategic Plan with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson
In this episode, we sit down with Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson. Richardson talks about visiting many AFMC centers and installations in his first six months in his current role and what surprised him most about what he saw. He also shares how his 2023 Air Force Materiel Command Strategic Plan was developed and how the workforce can utilize it in executing their missions.
Acronyms:
OI - Operational Imperatives
DMM - Digital Materiel Management
AFMC - Air Force Materiel Command
Air Force Materiel Command 2023 Strategic Plan:
https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20Strat%20Plan%202023%20%28digital%20copy%29.pdf
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via [email protected]
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
3/14/2023
The Contracting Experience - Episode 43: CON-IT Update
In this episode, we sit down with two Air Force Contracting professionals leading the adoption and transition to CON-IT. Jay Olson comes to us from SAF/AQCI--Air Force Contracting Business Systems, and Dan Parish is from the contracting directorate at Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command. The guests outline the top three things teams should be doing to prepare for the transition to CON-IT. They also talk about recent successes on the program and opportunities for e-business at the strategic level.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via [email protected]
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
2/15/2023
The Contracting Experience - Episode 42 Alignment, Prioritization & Simplification
This episode of the podcast is with Head of Air Force Contracting, Maj Gen
Alice Trevino and podcast guest interviewer and future Contracting Squadron
Commander, Maj Delaney Kiernan. Gen Trevino talks about looking at the
challenges and opportunities in Air Force Contracting through a lens of
alignment, prioritization, and simplification. She also addresses how Lines of
Effort are being reviewed and addressed within the Air Force Contracting
Flight Plan. Gen Trevino encourages Contracting professionals to think about
their growth and how setting goals can help them stay focused on their
personal and professional development.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
[email protected]
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
1/9/2023
The Contracting Experience - Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry
AFMC/PK Podcast Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry -
Chelsea Fulham & Abby Doorn
In this episode, we follow-up with our guests from episode 36, Chelsea
Fulham and Abby Doorn, who are Air Force Contracting professionals that
completed Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Chelsea's work with
Amazon and Abby's work with Anduril really got them thinking about how
collaborative industry is with its partners and how Government Acquisition
may better take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with industry to
meet its goals.
As part of their EWI capstone project, Chelsea and Abby worked with Data
Analytics students from UC Berkeley to develop a tool that would allow
companies doing business with the Government a vehicle to provide feedback
on the acquisition process. Chelsea and Abby share the data they received
from industry partners and identify which indicators show the biggest
opportunities for improving the acquisition timeline. They also give advice
to future EWI fellows as they collaborate with industry to learn and improve
the way we do business.
Acronyms:
EWI - Education with Industry
Amazon SCOT - Supply Chain Optimization Technologies
NSIN - National Security Innovation Network
MVP - Minimum Viable Product
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
[email protected]
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
The Contracting Experience connects government contracting professionals to the world around them through conversations with acquisition influencers, insights into evolving hot topics, and by sharing lessons learned from the field.