Episode 9-Part 1 Suicide Prevention Month

September is suicide prevention month. On this episode John Kopp returns to discuss mental health and suicide awareness. John is a former BM1 in the Coast Guard, and mental health provider in Washington State. He is also the founder of Fierce Heart Development http://www.fierceheartdev.com , a coaching service geared to help you navigate your CG career. If you need immediate mental health assistance dial 911. If you're having thoughts of suicide dial #988 The CDC Suicide Resource list has a ton of excellent options to help anyone navigate challenging timeshttps://www.cdc.gov/suicide/resources/general-resources.html